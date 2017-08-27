₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by adebayo3449: 12:48am
A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, shares his concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari’s return, his health and administration, in this interview with TOBI AWORINDE
Source
http://punchng.com/mamman-daura-tried-to-control-osinbajo-when-buhari-travelled-junaid/
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by okosodo: 1:56am
PYO is the new house boy of the north
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by tigeress2011: 1:59am
Afonjas...LOL
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by slivertongue: 2:13am
this is not news again GMB lost in 2015 his gragra is just to cover the obvious
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by mikeycharles(m): 2:20am
Abegi, this piece is too long, who get the time when the title is already self explanatory
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Oladimejyy(m): 2:53am
tigeress2011:Shioor
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Oladimejyy(m): 2:59am
Even if Osibanjo was impeached,i will be very happy because he's too gentle...
A gentle being cant rule Nigeria because they(Nigerians) will take you for guaranted and moreover i dont know what a pastor is doing in politics because Jesus regetted it when he was asked to be a king over the jew physically and as a pastor he ought to follow his(Jesus) steps>:>:
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Seguntimmy(m): 3:47am
Nigeria matter don they tire me, every1 is just coming out and revealing one thing or the other.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by morbeta(m): 3:48am
I will comment when I wake up.......for now am sleep-walking and typing at the same time. all I can say is Buhari go to work.
Meanwhile
Igbo must leave the north it's a decoy; the real target is the impending Yoruba presidency- Now, let's explain it out.
The whole idea is to cause a civil crisis by chasing the Igbo's around in inner northern communities, this will then lure the military in, to carry out a coup, and end the Osinbajo nightmare.
The northerners have recently lost all their strategic allies (middle belt, Niger delta and Yoruba, due to their serial abuse) and Yoruba are poised to, and will constitutionally take Over from a sick and incapacitated Buhari.
They need a civil crisis to bring in the military and hold on to power, waste some time, before planning a fresh democratic process that will favour them yet again. A kind of reset button. This must be the reason behind the recent coup rumours, and in testing that water, they realized it will be unacceptable to the west, as military intervention is fading across the world. But if you throw in a law and order breakdown, it will be justified.
Remember, Nigeria military is an all northern affair presently.
If their plans succeed and there's a civil crisis via the "igbo must go crisis", they expect the international community to even plead with the military to step in and restore normalcy.
Make no mistake about it, the northerners can't threaten to scatter Nigeria, because they need the present state of things like oxygen. So, this is a clear classic decoy
Mine is to analyse.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by seunmsg(m): 4:02am
Junaid is just an ethnocentric northerner who is angry that he's not relevant in the current political arrangement. His anger against Mamman Daura is simply because he refused people like him from having any influence and relevance in the Buhari government.
His hatred for the entire south cannot even be hidden. His criticism of Osinbajo's well balanced appointments says it all. To people like him, all political appointments must be from the North and no where else. His rants against Fashola is even more silly. Currently, over 60% of ongoing road construction in the country that Fashola inherited from Jonathan administration are in favour of the North. So, what point exactly is he trying to make?
So called political elders like Junaid Mohammed, Ango Abdullahi, Yakassai etc are senile old men who still think ethnocentrism should be elevated above statesmanship. Their time is up and they should shut up and stop poisoning the political space.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by emmyspark007(m): 4:29am
its quite easy to manipulate and control an afonja.
Manaan Daura knows that afonjas are cowards
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Afribest(m): 5:28am
God help me so i and my family can have the best in the world, even if nigeria turn to war country; Amen
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by akpamuomenka: 6:01am
seunmsg:
All that he said, are they not happening?. You only came here to spite him not to counter him.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by jayson87: 7:44am
without an iaota of doubt. Our man Osinbajo is under some form of control by some external forces influencing Buhari's government. While Buhari was critically ill.. osinbajo couldn't swear in new ministers not until Buhari became sound and started receiving barrage of visitors in london.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by lonelydora(m): 9:46am
It wasn't hidden nah. We all knew that.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Narldon(f): 9:48am
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by shamack: 9:49am
That actually brought the best out of osibanjo
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Bari22(m): 9:50am
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by babyfaceafrica: 9:50am
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by QueenSekxy(f): 9:52am
designed to be slaves !!afon**jas una see una life??
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:52am
Prof. Osinbajo's maturity and doggedness made him to remain firm.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by dapyd1(m): 9:53am
Some of the things he said really made sense but I disagree with a few.
1. Osinbanjo did not under perform. He really tried. He held his own in shark waters. He maintained loyalty to his boss. He travelled round the country. The economy saw the greatest leap in the last two years (even though we are generally still in recession).
2. Buhari crossed the line with his speech. Threatening and bossing your citizens (and bosses) is not the way to go. He didn't even address some relevant issues eg ASUU strike
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by konoplyanka: 9:53am
okosodo:
I'm surprised you didn't see how he described Igbo's. you only see afonja. forgetting that he also said PYO called the bluff of the cabals in buharis second absence.
he said fashola hates the north. negating your stance that Yoruba's lick their asses.
hatred will kill you people.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by wayne4loan: 9:54am
The Master (aboki) & Slave (afonja) Relationship
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by maberry(m): 9:54am
May God deliver this country from those who thinks it there personal property
Amen
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by vedaxcool(m): 9:54am
Here to read foolish ipob shrews jubilate over the comment of a man who has repeatedly belittled them.... ipob fools are easily played as fools by all and sundry
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by stinggy(m): 9:55am
tigeress2011:Tried to bro, he tried to...
If only you know how hard it always is to be in PYO's shoes, even Jonathan needed the Save Nigeria rally and others before he could do anything when Yar'Adua condition was worse than Buhari's.
|Re: Mamman Daura Tried To Control Osinbajo When Buhari Travelled —junaid by maberry(m): 9:55am
seunmsg:
Oga open your eyes and see
Stop being myopic
Think outside the box you are used to
All these are my sincere wishes for you!
