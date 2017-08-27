Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) (5392 Views)

Two Flies Captured Having Sex On Phone(photo) / ALERT !!! How Many Of You Experience This On Your Phone ?? (photo) / I Ran Mad The Day I Lost My First Phone (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mine was number 14 Motorola, I remember when dad bought it for me. the way I was flexing with it, you would think it's a million dollars phone, that phone really served me well, so what is the name of the first phone you use? 2 Likes

One Heavy Handset,I Doubt If Phillips Still Dey Produce Phones. 2 Likes 2 Shares





But 14 was my second phone, Motorola blade, mehn I played the snooker game on that phone like crazy.



Back then, no one to call except mom and dad so I mostly played games with it. My first phone was one Nokia like that.But 14 was my second phone, Motorola blade, mehn I played the snooker game on that phone like crazy.Back then, no one to call except mom and dad so I mostly played games with it. 7 Likes 1 Share





Multilinks



Starcomms



Nokia C1



Nokia 2700



Nokia N70 (symbian)



Black Berry storm 2



Bb bold 2



Bb bold 4 then 5 and letter 6... I loved Black Berry then, I almost used all their devices.



Tecno L2



Kimfly M6



Now Nokia 5 SagemMultilinksStarcommsNokia C1Nokia 2700Nokia N70 (symbian)Black Berry storm 2Bb bold 2Bb bold 4 then 5 and letter 6... I loved Black Berry then, I almost used all their devices.Tecno L2Kimfly M6Now Nokia 5 1 Like

13 2 Likes

Samsung blue face.

Used Nokia 3310 for like 2 straight years afterwards. Gosh



Pops bought it with an MTN SIM for me after I finished WAEC

That phone started my xtracool journey mehn



I had used multilinks before then tho Mine is not even here, Samsung R220 Blue screen.Pops bought it with an MTN SIM for me after I finished WAECThat phone started my xtracool journey mehnI had used multilinks before then tho 4 Likes



Bought it 25th August that year Sony Erricson T65iBought it 25th August that year







MY FIRST PHONE WAS...





MY MUM'S CALCULATOR..







1 Like

The one on my signature



Bird2200.





Sagem 1





LG2200. Still have that in my wardrobe





Blackberry storm 1



Blackberry storm 2





Blackberry Tour





Blackberry bold 5(4) ........2 black 2white





Iphone4





And now IPHONE 5. + IPAD AIR 2





Iphone 7 loading after harvest To God be the Glory 1 Share

Gbam! No 1.

This list is trash without Samsung r220 and Nokia 3310 3 Likes

Nokia 8260

Not there.



Nokia 1100 1 Like

Mine was "BIRD" the phone has the best ringtones then.

Xendo

Nokia 3310 is the best ever!

Rextayne:

Mine was number 14 Motorola, I remember when dad bought it for me. the way I was flexing with it, you would think it's a million dollars phone, that phone really served me well, so what is the name of the first phone you use?





Where is sagem? Where is sagem?

Sagem My X-7





11 but the water game version 11 but the water game version

Op, no Trium, Alcatel-Lucent, Samsung r220, sagem, Nokia 3310 etc on your list 2 Likes

Sagem my X2.





Glorious year 2005 2 Likes

12

Op....wat of we way start with multilink starcomm 'n' visafone...ma first fone was muliki[s][/s]....multilink

Motorola L5

This is the 10th time I am seeing this recycled thread on front-page. 3 Likes