|Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Rextayne: 4:49am
Mine was number 14 Motorola, I remember when dad bought it for me. the way I was flexing with it, you would think it's a million dollars phone, that phone really served me well, so what is the name of the first phone you use?
2 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Rextayne: 4:57am
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by charleff512(m): 5:10am
One Heavy Handset,I Doubt If Phillips Still Dey Produce Phones.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Psychodavidovic(m): 7:30am
My first phone was one Nokia like that.
But 14 was my second phone, Motorola blade, mehn I played the snooker game on that phone like crazy.
Back then, no one to call except mom and dad so I mostly played games with it.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by finnestdope(m): 10:34am
Sagem
Multilinks
Starcomms
Nokia C1
Nokia 2700
Nokia N70 (symbian)
Black Berry storm 2
Bb bold 2
Bb bold 4 then 5 and letter 6... I loved Black Berry then, I almost used all their devices.
Tecno L2
Kimfly M6
Now Nokia 5
1 Like
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by boman2014: 3:50pm
13
2 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 3:51pm
Samsung blue face.
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 3:52pm
Used Nokia 3310 for like 2 straight years afterwards. Gosh
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Fraih(f): 3:52pm
Mine is not even here, Samsung R220 Blue screen.
Pops bought it with an MTN SIM for me after I finished WAEC
That phone started my xtracool journey mehn
I had used multilinks before then tho
4 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by deepwater(f): 3:52pm
Sony Erricson T65i
Bought it 25th August that year
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Narldon(f): 3:52pm
MY FIRST PHONE WAS...
MY MUM'S CALCULATOR..
1 Like
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 3:52pm
The one on my signature
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by 3rdavefarms(m): 3:52pm
Bird2200.
Sagem 1
LG2200. Still have that in my wardrobe
Blackberry storm 1
Blackberry storm 2
Blackberry Tour
Blackberry bold 5(4) ........2 black 2white
Iphone4
And now IPHONE 5. + IPAD AIR 2
Iphone 7 loading after harvest To God be the Glory
1 Share
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Nostradamu(m): 3:53pm
Gbam! No 1.
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by sicily4u: 3:53pm
This list is trash without Samsung r220 and Nokia 3310
3 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by aku626(m): 3:53pm
Nokia 8260
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 3:54pm
Not there.
Nokia 1100
1 Like
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by VeniJu: 3:54pm
Mine was "BIRD" the phone has the best ringtones then.
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by echelons(m): 3:54pm
Xendo
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by eni4real(m): 3:54pm
Nokia 3310 is the best ever!
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by wrongnumber: 3:54pm
Rextayne:
Where is sagem?
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by sirwilson(m): 3:55pm
Sagem My X-7
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:55pm
11 but the water game version
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 3:55pm
Op, no Trium, Alcatel-Lucent, Samsung r220, sagem, Nokia 3310 etc on your list
2 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 3:55pm
Sagem my X2.
Glorious year 2005
2 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by FutureLeader00: 3:56pm
12
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Sharming95(m): 3:56pm
Op....wat of we way start with multilink starcomm 'n' visafone...ma first fone was muliki[s][/s]....multilink
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Zeze06(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by dingbang(m): 3:56pm
Motorola L5
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by Flashh: 3:56pm
This is the 10th time I am seeing this recycled thread on front-page.
3 Likes
|Re: Which Was Your First Phone? (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 3:57pm
Horn phone
