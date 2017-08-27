₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,346 members, 3,751,022 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 10:07 AM

Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo (3422 Views)

Governor Wike Bends To Greet President Buhari At Aso Villa (Photo) / Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets / Ambassadorial Nomination: Buhari Sidelines Governors; Osinbajo Gets 1 Slot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by dre11(m): 7:23am
BAYO AKINLOYE and TOBI AWORINDE


With the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London, United Kingdom , where he spent 104 days receiving medical treatment , the cabal in the Presidency has again gained control of power and influence , SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.

Penultimate Saturday , the President returned to the country to a warm reception by jubilant Nigerians, who thronged the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport , Abuja and the roads leading to Aso Villa . Thousands of Buhari ’ s well - wishers also took to the streets in other parts of the country to rejoice over his long - awaited return .

The Buhari presidency has been dogged by persistent rumours and speculation that a group comprising some members of the President’ s extended family and friends are the powers behind the throne. This group is said to have the ear of the President , influence policy - making and determine those who get major appointments.

Among those identified as being members of the cabal were : the President’ s nephew, Mamman Daura; the father to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (Muhammed Bello ) Musa Bello ; the President ’ s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari ; Samaila Isa Funtua and a few others.

While Buhari was away , Osinbajo who stood for him as Acting President held sway and won the admiration of many Nigerians and foreigners for the life he injected into government . Although the Vice President was said to have consulted the President in London before taking major decisions, he reportedly did not consult the members of the cabal whose influence ebbed considerably during the period .

A source who is close to the president said , “ While Buhari was away , they tried to ensure that Osinbajo was not in control of the government , by keeping away information from Osinbajo . Kyari ’ s main job in the villa is to make Osinbajo look bad . ”

However , with the return of the President , the cabal is said to be back in power. Reliable sources who are privy to the goings - on in the corridors of power described the President ’ s return as ‘ bittersweet’ .

They claimed that with the President ’ s return , the cabal had taken over again .

“ They seem to have a disproportionate influence on what he (Buhari ) does , what he says , and who he appoints . This cannot be in doubt ; it is the fact of the matter, ” one of the sources said .

Speaking with SUNDAY PUNCH on Saturday , a former member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic, Dr . Junaid Mohammed , confirmed the return of the cabal .

He said , “ Off the cuff , one must mention Mamman Daura because he ’ s the kingpin and, in actual fact , he wields more power than the President. He knows ; the President knows and those of them who are in government also know .

After him , you have to mention the father to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello .

“ The son was made a minister , even though he has always been a card - carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party . And , in fact , he was chairman of the National Hajj Commission for four years in a PDP administration. Then, when Buhari won , they made him a minister . Also , you have to mention the Chief of Staff , Abba Kyari , who is the pre -eminent lackey and errand boy of the mafia . You also have to include one character called Dr . Mahmud Tukur , the younger brother of Bamanga Tukur .

“ Essentially , you can say that between the Buhari administration and the Kaduna Mafia is a revolving door. Once you come from the Kaduna Mafia , you occupy a very important position and there is no doubt about that — the same revolving- door policy was operated when he (Buhari ) was Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund .

“ The names I mentioned are the prominent members of the Kaduna Mafia . Again, it is not a (definitive ) list because they keep coming in and out. But one thing about them is that they believe they have a divine right to dominate the North , and if they dominate the North, (they believe ) they have a divine right to dominate Nigeria . ”

Speaking also, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman , who also said he was a member of the famed Kaduna Mafia , confirmed the existence of the cabal and its undue influence on the President . He added that the most powerful member of the group had always exerted a great deal of influence on Buhari right from his days as a military head of state.

According to him , Gen . Tunde Idiagbon , Buhari ’ s lieutenant during his time as a military head of state , often complained about the hold that Daura had on Buhari .

“ Since his days as the military head of state, Buhari has been under the influence of Daura . It was because of the funny ways Daura and his people acted during Buhari ’ s regime that led IBB to overthrow him . You know what? Even Tunde Idiagbon complained about Mamman Daura.

“ Whenever we went to Lagos in those days , we spent some time in his house and discussed national issues . Idiagbon discussed with us most of the actions he was taking then . Idiagbon said people like Daura were manipulating him (Buhari ), ” Abdulrahman disclosed .

Mohammed added that the cabal perfected a strategy that had helped them to sideline the vice president . “ What they do is, they make sure they second - guess Osinbajo , what he ’ s going to do and then they go ahead and get Buhari to commit to a contrary opinion or a contrary line of action .

They first try to see what he is likely to do ; they don’ t go and tell Buhari , ‘ This is what Osinbajo is planning to do . ’ They get Buhari to commit — sometimes , publicly — to a view , policy or thrust , which is contrary to what Osinbajo has been trying to bring up as a policy . They do that by frustrating him (the vice president ) and making sure that he doesn ’ t have his way. ”

However , the elder statesman did not spare the vice president , whom he said was attracting self - inflicted problems to himself.

“ Osinbajo is a victim of his blunders because his advisers are tribal . It is a church cabal . He doesn ’ t have balanced opinions coming from all parts of the country. So , he ends up making some terrible blunders and they (Buhari ’ s cabal ) find it easy to checkmate him . ”

Expressing his fears for Buhari ’ s administration ’ s capacity to succeed , the ACF chieftain said .
“ With the cabal still in the Villa , there is no way Buhari will succeed as a president . It is not for nothing that Aisha (the First Lady) cried out. Do you remember when she spoke about the hyenas and the jackals ? They are the ones controlling Buhari now .

The President must muster courage and drive away the cabal he has surrounded himself with . The cabal is a bunch of hustlers , fleecing the president and his family . They are not human beings . They are not interested in Buhari ’ s success . ”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu , told
SUNDAY PUNCH that he would not react to the claim, while the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, could not be reached as he did not respond to phone calls and messages.


http://punchng.com/buharis-return-aso-villa-cabal-stages-a-comeback-sidelines-osinbajo/


lalasticlala
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by shamack: 7:26am
Is there a nigerian president without his cabal,,,,,,,make i here say no be cabal dey give our past oga ogogoro drink before e sign projects wey no exist

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by kessling(m): 7:41am
Are the Cabals not afraid of the rats in Aso rock?

2 Likes

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by isbish(m): 7:46am
Cabal this, Cabal that! angry Don't you guys ever get tired of this boring rhymes? The President is back, it is only natural that he gets all the spot light. By the way, if Buhari wants a certain job done by the VP Osinbajo, no idiot can stop such function to be done wether Cabal or Cabalt or Cupboard. Make we hear word abeg angry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by erinolu(m): 7:51am
Not surprised...

The president may have the political will to act, but lacks the intellectual capacity to control his corridors and sift the chaffs from the wheat.

No wonder the econony was grounded, agitations are country wide, the massacre of the shites, ungodly silencing of the voice of the people

I am not surprised...

1 Like

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Afribest(m): 8:32am
Bubu is weak self. Is Bukola saraki one of the cabal's or mafia member

2 Likes

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ikaboy: 8:44am
Punchng.com and drr sponsored stupidity on cabal.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by omenkaLives(m): 8:49am
If there aren't stories, these guys simply have to make up some so business doesn't go under.

Cabal this, cabal that.

Maybe we should have them registered with CAC already.

Smh.

3 Likes

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ivandragon: 8:55am
what's the surprise?

it was expected...


much ado about cabals...

in the strictest sense of the word 'cabal', it is impossible for a cabal not to exist especially in such powerful/high stakes situations.

a cabal simply means a group of people coming together to further their interests... it goes by other names such as kitchen cabinet, inner circle, core team, close advisers, henchmen etc.

cabals exist everywhere, schools, communities, churches, mosques, market places, offices etc.


however, the problem with the cabal in Aso Rock is that we have a leader who is incapable of leading in all ramifications-

health wise,

knowledge wise,

no political

no economic direction,

no sincerity of purpose,

poor administration acumen,

close minded

& PMB surrounded himself with like minds... people dedicated to their selfish interest at the detriment of the Nation.


so the leader determines the type of cabal a society gets.

in the last administration, we had a greedy, thieving but hardworking cabal because the head was lax in supervision but high on policies & programmes;


now we have a destructive, suppressive, lying, deceptive & thieving cabal with no plans beyond their looting & elongating their hold on power because the head is incapable, has no clue what governance is about & is steeped in deception...

1 Like

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 8:56am
While nothing new.Buhari have ever been under the spell of the evil cabal though him himself is another evil personified.There is a time for everything.Enjoy it while it last.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 9:02am
omenkaLives:
If there aren't stories, these guys simply have to make up some so business doesn't go under.

Cabal this, cabal that.

Maybe we should have them registered with CAC already.

Smh.
So why was the VP bypassed while the President Buhari was away to his cosy vacation despite his passing of the leadership baton to the VP?

1 Like

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by babyfaceafrica: 9:30am
And so?
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by xxx1429: 9:30am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by brainpulse: 9:31am
angry It seems there is no news again, for nonsense like this to always come up. Even God has His heavenly cabal. I have my own cabal in my house
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by dreamworld: 9:32am
grin
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Jimmyokolo(m): 9:33am
All these sensational headlines sef, the cabal don turn movie
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ateamblezing(f): 9:33am
Abeg get back to work,Nigerians can't jump from chewing garri to drinking mud water.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by babdap: 9:35am
Good for them.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by femo122: 9:35am
shocked Una no the go church
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by 01mcfadden(m): 9:36am
You guys should let Nigeria rest with this your cabal ish now.

Don't they have names?
Anything you cannot change, learn to live with it.
If Buhari stays, Cabal thrives .
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by loomer: 9:37am
I still dey wonder how e take concern me

1 Like

Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by shaddoww: 9:38am
They never left even while he was away. During d reign of Osinbajo as acting president, Abba Kyari was still d chief of staff n to me dat doesn't seem right, cos he is meant to b a personal staff of d president n not d government, i tot he was supposed to be on vacation like Femi Adesina n Garba Shehu. But wat do i know, dis is Nigeria.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Pavarottii(m): 9:40am
Some times this dude's think they will rule forever. Like other African president. They don't know naija is different. I will like to see their faces wen they loose power.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by royalamour(m): 9:41am
Are these cabals gods?

Why are they untouchable?

Who gave them access to Aso Rock?

Are they the owners of Nigeria?

Why are they dictating for PMB?
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by morbeta(m): 9:45am
Once again I repeat....


Igbo must leave the north it's a decoy; the real target is the impending Yoruba presidency- Now, let's explain it out.

The whole idea is to cause a civil crisis by chasing the Igbo's around in inner northern communities, this will then lure the military in, to carry out a coup, and end the Osinbajo nightmare.

The northerners have recently lost all their strategic allies (middle belt, Niger delta and Yoruba, due to their serial abuse) and Yoruba are poised to, and will constitutionally take Over from a sick and incapacitated Buhari.

They need a civil crisis to bring in the military and hold on to power, waste some time, before planning a fresh democratic process that will favour them yet again. A kind of reset button. This must be the reason behind the recent coup rumours, and in testing that water, they realized it will be unacceptable to the west, as military intervention is fading across the world. But if you throw in a law and order breakdown, it will be justified.

Remember, Nigeria military is an all northern affair presently.

If their plans succeed and there's a civil crisis via the "igbo must go crisis", they expect the international community to even plead with the military to step in and restore normalcy.

Make no mistake about it, the northerners can't threaten to scatter Nigeria, because they need the present state of things like oxygen. So, this is a clear classic decoy

Mine is to analyse.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by roqrules04(m): 9:46am
My president is black grin cool
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by lonelydora(m): 9:50am
I keep saying it, the earlier PYO drop his cloth of pastorship and play politics the way he should, the better for him. He can't serve two master's at the same time.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by emi14: 9:50am
Afribest:
Bubu is weak self. Is Bukola saraki one of the cabal's or mafia member
His old. London hospitals cannot reverse old age
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by fidalgo19: 9:50am
I imagine how life will be for those northerners after power, Everybody in Nigeria Don wise up. You might think 2019 is Far but after World Cup finishes just start preparing yourself to pack out, if you like Start sharing free food for campaign strategy and anybody who still believe in This govt. Should check his head very well.
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by lightblazingnow(m): 9:51am
Unfounded
Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by malakus(m): 9:53am
H

(0) (1) (Reply)

Do Corrupt Nigerian Politicians Need Psychiatric Treatment? / Govt Agency Admits That The Country Is Failing / Can Apga Allow Pdp To Win Anambra State Governorship Election?

Viewing this topic: ejibaba(m), bakila, amarilo, sonchuks1(m), CLASSMAN, teflonjake(m), Ryabcool(m), Mackin, dclinton01(m), noboski, ZeroUnity, emtab(m), ajibola4sure(m), doublehonor, lilslim(m), Agbabiaka99, Septuagenarian(m), kingmonarch, Praisemelody(m), lanwrex(m), Rhips, apikipiki1(m), allenog(m), laurentunt, jutaji, UnknownT, Oseseamhe(m), Aditueledumare(m), chakula(m), Nebes, francoray(m), jideoforjn(f), Wallade(m), Redoil, Allwility, mannys(m), kindnyce(m), itopat007, haladetan, Alexgeneration(m), princestars(m), prosper19, hapi4eva, piippa(m), othman11(m), ibr4reel(m), olisaobaz(m), SpaceAngel, tunde4top(m), kaka74, boneruns(m), Flintstone06(m), dellabella, shammah1(m), jaxxy(m), Onyochejohn(f), Hahnemann and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.