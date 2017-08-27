₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by dre11(m): 7:23am
BAYO AKINLOYE and TOBI AWORINDE
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by shamack: 7:26am
Is there a nigerian president without his cabal,,,,,,,make i here say no be cabal dey give our past oga ogogoro drink before e sign projects wey no exist
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by kessling(m): 7:41am
Are the Cabals not afraid of the rats in Aso rock?
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by isbish(m): 7:46am
Cabal this, Cabal that! Don't you guys ever get tired of this boring rhymes? The President is back, it is only natural that he gets all the spot light. By the way, if Buhari wants a certain job done by the VP Osinbajo, no idiot can stop such function to be done wether Cabal or Cabalt or Cupboard. Make we hear word abeg
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by erinolu(m): 7:51am
Not surprised...
The president may have the political will to act, but lacks the intellectual capacity to control his corridors and sift the chaffs from the wheat.
No wonder the econony was grounded, agitations are country wide, the massacre of the shites, ungodly silencing of the voice of the people
I am not surprised...
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Afribest(m): 8:32am
Bubu is weak self. Is Bukola saraki one of the cabal's or mafia member
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ikaboy: 8:44am
Punchng.com and drr sponsored stupidity on cabal.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by omenkaLives(m): 8:49am
If there aren't stories, these guys simply have to make up some so business doesn't go under.
Cabal this, cabal that.
Maybe we should have them registered with CAC already.
Smh.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ivandragon: 8:55am
what's the surprise?
it was expected...
much ado about cabals...
in the strictest sense of the word 'cabal', it is impossible for a cabal not to exist especially in such powerful/high stakes situations.
a cabal simply means a group of people coming together to further their interests... it goes by other names such as kitchen cabinet, inner circle, core team, close advisers, henchmen etc.
cabals exist everywhere, schools, communities, churches, mosques, market places, offices etc.
however, the problem with the cabal in Aso Rock is that we have a leader who is incapable of leading in all ramifications-
health wise,
knowledge wise,
no political
no economic direction,
no sincerity of purpose,
poor administration acumen,
close minded
& PMB surrounded himself with like minds... people dedicated to their selfish interest at the detriment of the Nation.
so the leader determines the type of cabal a society gets.
in the last administration, we had a greedy, thieving but hardworking cabal because the head was lax in supervision but high on policies & programmes;
now we have a destructive, suppressive, lying, deceptive & thieving cabal with no plans beyond their looting & elongating their hold on power because the head is incapable, has no clue what governance is about & is steeped in deception...
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 8:56am
While nothing new.Buhari have ever been under the spell of the evil cabal though him himself is another evil personified.There is a time for everything.Enjoy it while it last.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 9:02am
omenkaLives:So why was the VP bypassed while the President Buhari was away to his cosy vacation despite his passing of the leadership baton to the VP?
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by babyfaceafrica: 9:30am
And so?
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by xxx1429: 9:30am
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by brainpulse: 9:31am
It seems there is no news again, for nonsense like this to always come up. Even God has His heavenly cabal. I have my own cabal in my house
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Jimmyokolo(m): 9:33am
All these sensational headlines sef, the cabal don turn movie
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by ateamblezing(f): 9:33am
Abeg get back to work,Nigerians can't jump from chewing garri to drinking mud water.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by babdap: 9:35am
Good for them.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by femo122: 9:35am
Una no the go church
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by 01mcfadden(m): 9:36am
You guys should let Nigeria rest with this your cabal ish now.
Don't they have names?
Anything you cannot change, learn to live with it.
If Buhari stays, Cabal thrives .
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by loomer: 9:37am
I still dey wonder how e take concern me
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by shaddoww: 9:38am
They never left even while he was away. During d reign of Osinbajo as acting president, Abba Kyari was still d chief of staff n to me dat doesn't seem right, cos he is meant to b a personal staff of d president n not d government, i tot he was supposed to be on vacation like Femi Adesina n Garba Shehu. But wat do i know, dis is Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by Pavarottii(m): 9:40am
Some times this dude's think they will rule forever. Like other African president. They don't know naija is different. I will like to see their faces wen they loose power.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by royalamour(m): 9:41am
Are these cabals gods?
Why are they untouchable?
Who gave them access to Aso Rock?
Are they the owners of Nigeria?
Why are they dictating for PMB?
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by morbeta(m): 9:45am
Once again I repeat....
Igbo must leave the north it's a decoy; the real target is the impending Yoruba presidency- Now, let's explain it out.
The whole idea is to cause a civil crisis by chasing the Igbo's around in inner northern communities, this will then lure the military in, to carry out a coup, and end the Osinbajo nightmare.
The northerners have recently lost all their strategic allies (middle belt, Niger delta and Yoruba, due to their serial abuse) and Yoruba are poised to, and will constitutionally take Over from a sick and incapacitated Buhari.
They need a civil crisis to bring in the military and hold on to power, waste some time, before planning a fresh democratic process that will favour them yet again. A kind of reset button. This must be the reason behind the recent coup rumours, and in testing that water, they realized it will be unacceptable to the west, as military intervention is fading across the world. But if you throw in a law and order breakdown, it will be justified.
Remember, Nigeria military is an all northern affair presently.
If their plans succeed and there's a civil crisis via the "igbo must go crisis", they expect the international community to even plead with the military to step in and restore normalcy.
Make no mistake about it, the northerners can't threaten to scatter Nigeria, because they need the present state of things like oxygen. So, this is a clear classic decoy
Mine is to analyse.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by roqrules04(m): 9:46am
My president is black
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by lonelydora(m): 9:50am
I keep saying it, the earlier PYO drop his cloth of pastorship and play politics the way he should, the better for him. He can't serve two master's at the same time.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by emi14: 9:50am
Afribest:His old. London hospitals cannot reverse old age
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by fidalgo19: 9:50am
I imagine how life will be for those northerners after power, Everybody in Nigeria Don wise up. You might think 2019 is Far but after World Cup finishes just start preparing yourself to pack out, if you like Start sharing free food for campaign strategy and anybody who still believe in This govt. Should check his head very well.
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by lightblazingnow(m): 9:51am
Unfounded
|Re: Buhari’s Return: Aso Villa Cabal Stages A Comeback, Sidelines Osinbajo by malakus(m): 9:53am
