God loves us. We know that in our minds, but often we don’t live that way. But the reality of God’s love surrounds us day by day, as revealed in these inspiring Bible verses about God’s love below. We learn that… God’s love is steadfast and unchanging God’s love comforts us God’s love is revealed to us through Jesus Christ God’s love is poured into us through the Holy Spirit God’s love compells us to love one another This week, take a few minutes to meditate on these Scriptures about God’s love and ask the Lord to show how you can reflect His love to others in your life.

John 15:9-17 "As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you.Abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you willabide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full. This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you. You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may give it to you. These things I command you, so that you will love one another".