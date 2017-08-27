₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:43am
God loves us. We know that in our minds, but often we don’t live that way.
But the reality of God’s love surrounds us day by day, as revealed in these inspiring Bible verses about God’s love below. We learn that…
God’s love is steadfast and unchanging
God’s love comforts us
God’s love is revealed to us through Jesus Christ
God’s love is poured into us through the Holy Spirit
God’s love compells us to love one another
This week, take a few minutes to meditate on these Scriptures about God’s love and ask the Lord to show how you can reflect His love to others in your life.
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:43am
Deuteronomy 7:9
"Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations".
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:44am
Psalm 86:15
"But you, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast loveand faithfulness".
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:46am
Psalm 136:26
"Give thanks to the God of heaven, for his steadfast love endures forever".
Zephaniah 3:17
"The LORD your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love; he will exult over you with loud singing".
John 3:16
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life".
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:46am
John 15:9-17
"As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you.Abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you willabide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full. This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you. You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may give it to you. These things I command you, so that you will love one another".
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:50am
Romans 5:8
" God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us".
Romans 5:2-5
"Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us".
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 9:52am
Romans 8:37-39
"No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord".
Galatians 2:20
"I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me".
Ephesians 2:4-5
"But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, evenwhen we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ— by grace you have been saved".
1 John 3:1
"See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. The reason why the world does not know us is that it did not know him".
1 John 4:7-8
"Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love".
1 John 4:9-11
"In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another".
http://www.ibelieve.com/blogs/asheritah-ciuciu/14-inspiring-bible-verses-about-gods-love.html
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by Narldon(f): 10:17am
Cool
Cool
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by pifipur: 10:17am
Thanks for this breakfast. Lovely.
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by Johnemeka247: 10:18am
Ok
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by malakus(m): 10:19am
God is love
God is love
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by theozobby(m): 10:21am
thank you for this
thank you for this
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by kittykollinxx(m): 10:21am
Gods love is eternally constant
Gods love is eternally constant
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by amazinggrace7: 10:23am
Glad you like it
theozobby:
Glad you like it
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by genabc: 10:25am
Sometimes wen I pondered abt God's love, I wonder if the Israelites really served the real God or higher gods.
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by modelmike7(m): 10:32am
GOD IS LOVE
GOD IS LOVE
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by Greatidonis: 10:33am
God's Love cannot be written in Words, not even the bible can, His name is Love or else I won't be here.
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by biomustry: 10:36am
is the god of the OT different from that of NT? op should specify o
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by Uyi168(m): 10:46am
and if u dare refuse/fail to love this god in return,hell,thats where u would find urself..
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by Donemmy(m): 10:54am
Thanks a lot. There is indeed hope for the Church
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by OneSentence(m): 10:57am
this is wonderful. even of we know He loves us we still need to be constantly reminded of it cos our activities daily make us forget and act like His love isn't there. thank you so much for this op.
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by NJUWithOfego: 10:57am
Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:05am
The No.1 is: John 3:16
The No.1 is: John 3:16
|Re: 14 Inspiring Bible Verses About God's Love by OKOLO3421: 12:13pm
