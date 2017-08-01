₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:27am
Popular hip-hop act and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, also known as Badoo has said that he dropped out of school but he was able to make it in life by discovering his talent and through dint of hard work.
He also identified discipline, commitment and being focused as catalysts for achievements in life.
Olamide said these on Friday when he went as a special guest of honour at the Summer camp organised by the Ogun State government at Akin Ogunpoola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.
The musician said he was determined to succeed in life against all odds, given the stark reality that his parents were poor, and were not able to pay his school fees at the higher institution.
He said, “I am from Ogun State here, I do not joke with my culture and language, in fact, I came from a poor background. I had to drop out of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, when it was getting difficult for my parents to pay my school fees.
“However with doggedness, perseverance and hard work I was able to find myself where I am today.”
He urged the pupils at the camp to always dare to be different and avoid unnecessary peer pressure.
Earlier in his brief introduction of the guest to the campers, the state Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun advised the young boys and girls to be diligent, hardworking and be consistent in whatever they do.
Governor Amosun who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye advised them to strive for the best in their academic pursuit.
While he told the youngsters to extend the knowledge gained at the camp to their kith and kins, the governor promised that his administration remained committed to the development of education.
He said the sector would remain paramount in the scheme of things in the state.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by thesicilian: 10:36am
You can go back now if you're really interested in formal education.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Zeze06(m): 10:45am
;
God bless your hustle...
Its sweeter to narrate the "grass" when you have reached the "grace", than to narrate from " grass", how it was in the "grace"....
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by swiz123(m): 11:02am
You are an icon to many Mr... I respect you
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by olawaletimi(m): 11:24am
This is Motivational, your present situation should not limit your success.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:48pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by somrecords(m): 5:48pm
Naija my country....
Some times i wonder if people think anymore
An educational gathering, we no see person wey make am from education to come inspire up coming ones..
Na person we drop out when things been hard... And no gree go back when e better....
Only amadioha know the true impact him speech get on our innocent pikin them....
Anyway make i go back inside bar lite my next cigarette, grove to "wo - olamide"
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by 9jvirgin(m): 5:48pm
It's never too late.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by boldking(m): 5:49pm
ask him what year?
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by enemyofprogress: 5:49pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Addy003(m): 5:50pm
Wo, go and sit somewhere
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by sirusX(m): 5:50pm
Hope they won't desire to drop out of school too after they receive that kain motivational speech
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by youngerikina40: 5:51pm
For u to be an iconic
First of all go down low
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by OgaBOSS419: 5:51pm
So Make We Fry Beans Abi... Tory Tory Torrrrrrryyyyyyyy
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:52pm
OK... So should I drop too?
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:53pm
"Story for the gods!"
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Evaberry(f): 5:53pm
Yoruba tout!!!
dullard who can't speak simple and correct English
pon pon music
senseless gigolo
Sense fall on u!!!
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by tellwisdom: 5:54pm
Which record label is Tasued?
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Celino(f): 5:54pm
Front Page......
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by SalamRushdie: 5:55pm
good thing he can go back now just fro formality and to shut up those shallow Nigerians that think a man without a degree is sub human
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by GreenMavro: 5:56pm
so can you please go back to TASUED to complete your schooling? and sure your lecturers miss you
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by oshe11(m): 5:56pm
wo... vemuda!
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Olasco93: 5:56pm
Everyone has a story to tell.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Divay22(f): 5:56pm
WO master
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by yomalex(m): 5:57pm
okay
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Divay22(f): 5:57pm
tellwisdom:lol... it's a school bro, a school
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Niyeal(m): 5:57pm
Thumb up my nigga
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:03pm
buh now u can pay d whole professor at d same tasued. #thats life!! #one day i will also be great and u!
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by holluwai(m): 6:06pm
Story for the _Gods
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by raski04(m): 6:10pm
Evaberry:so your own meaning of education is speaking English?
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by udemzy101(m): 6:11pm
Evaberry:You never still talk wetin this guy do you.. So. Mean.
|Re: Olamide: "I Dropped Out Of TASUED When My Parents Could Not Pay My School Fees" by lailo: 6:12pm
but u get money to do music at coded tunes studio?kwontinue
