|Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Feranmicharless: 7:57pm On Nov 05
As shared on his IG page
The indigenous rapper, Olamide BADDO spent only 48Hrs to produce is new album titled LAGOS NAWA. The 17 track album is set to drop on 17-11-17.
He wrote "Made this album in 48hrs"
Young John the wicked producer is said to be the one that produced all the tracks in the album.
I doubt if anyone has done that before
See pic below...
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Mariinee(f): 8:05pm On Nov 05
Olamide, I love you but I must say the truth.
You aren't a musician, just a businessman looking to make money.
18 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by ImYourJude(m): 8:25pm On Nov 05
hope it makes sense
4 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Feranmicharless: 8:35pm On Nov 05
Mariinee:what business will you venture into that you won't like to make money from. My dear, if it's not bout the money it's not making sense.
23 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by greencard: 8:51pm On Nov 05
Rapsody album still my best of all... the rest are
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by sukkot: 10:16pm On Nov 05
OK
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Friedyokes: 10:16pm On Nov 05
This is the difference between Nollywood and Hollywood...U can't compare a 48 hr album to one that took 6 months ...oh well ...oya WO!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by kingovie12(m): 10:17pm On Nov 05
So we should be expecting rubbish abi
16 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Threebear(m): 10:17pm On Nov 05
And you wonder why all their songs are crap.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by XXLDICK(m): 10:17pm On Nov 05
No wonder all your lyrics are crap.
The only Olamide song that got me impressed was "young erikina" and partially "eni duro".
21 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by GentleYoung(m): 10:17pm On Nov 05
Good
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by mediagenius: 10:17pm On Nov 05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC00xj2nETc
Kindly watch a music video I shot and directed #ErukuDe...inspired by Chinko Ekun...and please click the "subscribe" button...thanks as u support
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Organizer111222(m): 10:17pm On Nov 05
And the outcome will always be rubbish as usual
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by anitapreeti(f): 10:18pm On Nov 05
My guy
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by NoFavors: 10:18pm On Nov 05
That's why it's gonna be watery and shîtty
3 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:19pm On Nov 05
He should have waited until the album is released and the ovations high before he makes this kind of statment naaa
12 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Dutchey(m): 10:20pm On Nov 05
11
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by johnbuck81(m): 10:20pm On Nov 05
rapper turned singer"wo"
1 Like
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by rawpadgin(m): 10:20pm On Nov 05
Society will still accept it
Nonsense sells more nowadays
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Leakdaddy: 10:21pm On Nov 05
Noise as usual
1 Like
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by lenghtinny(m): 10:21pm On Nov 05
Are you trying to hype the album or the album is trying to hype you
Maybe you deserve a Guinness world record for such a laudable achievement
This one will no doubt be worse than the last glory album which was below average...
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Worldbest281: 10:22pm On Nov 05
oya drop it......je ka WO
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Obagreatdatoye(m): 10:22pm On Nov 05
just normal gibberish noni...
1 Like
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by henrydadon(m): 10:23pm On Nov 05
translation "i made my forthcoming garbage in 48 hours"
*me go into hiding before olamide fans eat me raw"
3 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by hirekiller1: 10:23pm On Nov 05
I trust badoo sneh Na trash full that album He know dey disappoint BADMAN
4 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Stevengerd(m): 10:23pm On Nov 05
All tracks produced by young john...
What about PHEELZ, truth be told the album fit no dope. No pheelz on it, Just love is Backup, Goan listen to summer body, journey of a thousand mile, Gimme love and co...........
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by neutrotoba(m): 10:23pm On Nov 05
Legendary stuff
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by alexistaiwo: 10:24pm On Nov 05
How many hours does it take to make noise?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Noblewhiz(m): 10:24pm On Nov 05
I think I already know wat am xpecting..
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Adegoke461: 10:25pm On Nov 05
best sha
|Re: Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" by Uziyl(m): 10:25pm On Nov 05
probably rubbish. lazy musicians. they don't write songs anymore. No meaningful message is being passed to the public.
4 Likes 1 Share
