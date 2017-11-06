Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide: "I Made My Lagos Nawa Album In 48 Hours" (5924 Views)

As shared on his IG page

The indigenous rapper, Olamide BADDO spent only 48Hrs to produce is new album titled LAGOS NAWA. The 17 track album is set to drop on 17-11-17.





He wrote "Made this album in 48hrs"





Young John the wicked producer is said to be the one that produced all the tracks in the album.



I doubt if anyone has done that before

See pic below...

cc lalasticlala

Olamide, I love you but I must say the truth.



You aren't a musician, just a businessman looking to make money. 18 Likes

hope it makes sense 4 Likes

Mariinee:

Olamide, I love you but I must say the truth.



You aren't a musician, just a businessman looking to make money. what business will you venture into that you won't like to make money from. My dear, if it's not bout the money it's not making sense. what business will you venture into that you won't like to make money from. My dear, if it's not bout the money it's not making sense. 23 Likes

Rapsody album still my best of all... the rest are 3 Likes 1 Share

OK

This is the difference between Nollywood and Hollywood...U can't compare a 48 hr album to one that took 6 months ...oh well ...oya WO!!! 17 Likes

So we should be expecting rubbish abi 16 Likes

And you wonder why all their songs are crap. 26 Likes 1 Share

No wonder all your lyrics are crap.





The only Olamide song that got me impressed was "young erikina" and partially "eni duro". 21 Likes

Good



And the outcome will always be rubbish as usual 4 Likes 1 Share

My guy 2 Likes

That's why it's gonna be watery and shîtty 3 Likes

He should have waited until the album is released and the ovations high before he makes this kind of statment naaa 12 Likes

11

rapper turned singer"wo" 1 Like

Society will still accept it



Nonsense sells more nowadays 2 Likes

Noise as usual 1 Like



Maybe you deserve a Guinness world record for such a laudable achievement

This one will no doubt be worse than the last glory album which was below average... Are you trying to hype the album or the album is trying to hype youMaybe you deserve a Guinness world record for such a laudable achievementThis one will no doubt be worse than the last glory album which was below average...

oya drop it......je ka WO

just normal gibberish noni... 1 Like

translation "i made my forthcoming garbage in 48 hours"



*me go into hiding before olamide fans eat me raw" 3 Likes

I trust badoo sneh Na trash full that album He know dey disappoint BADMAN 4 Likes

All tracks produced by young john...

What about PHEELZ, truth be told the album fit no dope. No pheelz on it, Just love is Backup, Goan listen to summer body, journey of a thousand mile, Gimme love and co...........

Legendary stuff

How many hours does it take to make noise? 5 Likes 1 Share

I think I already know wat am xpecting.. 2 Likes

best sha