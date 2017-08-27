₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Champele(m): 10:37am
What a painful lost!
Miss Olivia Uchechi Ihionu lost her life at Adoration Ministry Uke 15 August 2017 where going to praise her God. She is the first daughter of her parents. A loving people with kind heart. she is so humble and kind. She was engage last xmas and is preparing to wed this coming Xmas. Everyone that knows her are still in choke over her death.
According to eye witness, she went to ease her self in a nearby gutter when they just arrive the prayer ground and suddenly got missing. Due to heavy rainfall on that day it was letter discovered that she fell into gutter and was latter found dead in the neigbouring village. Things like this make me question God. #Crying
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by immortalcrown(m): 10:41am
How did it happen?
Kedu ka o si mee?
Akwa arịrị.
Sọ Chukwu ma ije.
22 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by swiz123(m): 10:59am
What a beauty! Rip dear
3 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:03am
Pathetic
3 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by folakemigeh(f): 11:04am
May her gentle soul rest in peace..
NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by hmabdool: 11:05am
Eyya
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by buygala(m): 11:05am
folakemigeh:
I totally agree with you.
So that he can do much better when posting about your Funeral
83 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by ahmg001(m): 11:05am
Rip
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by YINKS89(m): 11:05am
Rip
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 11:05am
BUHARI is back,
Bad news everywhere..
RIP sister.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by dapyd1(m): 11:06am
RIP dear.
It is quite unfortunate. People die everywhere but majority of deaths I see on nairaland front page are preventable if only we take safety and security serious as the government, as society and as individuals.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by laurel03: 11:06am
nothing in ds life...vanity. Rip
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by donproject(m): 11:06am
may God console her family
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by youngerikina40: 11:06am
Her poster was posted in ochanja.
May her gentle soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by cristianisraeli: 11:06am
Champele:
FREAK accident..RIP
1 Like
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Nma27(f): 11:07am
Uke? And I wanted to go o
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by noble71(m): 11:07am
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:07am
folakemigeh:
He has delivered his message
9 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by spartan117(m): 11:07am
We give glory to God
Rip
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by yungwilly: 11:07am
R. I. P
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by EarlOfWarwick(m): 11:07am
She died for nothing worshipping an assumed messiah.. Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by jnfoage: 11:07am
dbynonetwork:Buhari called from London to condole with the victims of gunmen attack of a church about 5wks ago in Anambra.
RAM is a volatile memory.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:07am
Hmmm May God grant her eternal rest
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Nistfrank(m): 11:07am
there should be a place inside d compound for worshipers to ease themselves, look we re so carefree in dis country
7 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by laurel03: 11:08am
dbynonetwork:bad news no go happen to me IJN...
1 Like
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 11:08am
Not cool
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by classicfrank4u(m): 11:08am
heaven straight, I'm happy for her
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Fogman(m): 11:08am
What a loss
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by shakor400: 11:08am
May her gentle soul sleep in peace
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:08am
She had a great endearing smile..
2 Likes
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by angels09: 11:08am
The adoration ministry should be held responsible... They are expected to provide such facilities for the worshippers
1 Like
|Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Sniper12: 11:08am
U went to serve God but he could not protect u. Is dat one a worthy god. Rip
3 Likes
