What a painful lost!



Miss Olivia Uchechi Ihionu lost her life at Adoration Ministry Uke 15 August 2017 where going to praise her God. She is the first daughter of her parents. A loving people with kind heart. she is so humble and kind. She was engage last xmas and is preparing to wed this coming Xmas. Everyone that knows her are still in choke over her death.

According to eye witness, she went to ease her self in a nearby gutter when they just arrive the prayer ground and suddenly got missing. Due to heavy rainfall on that day it was letter discovered that she fell into gutter and was latter found dead in the neigbouring village. Things like this make me question God. #Crying

How did it happen?





Kedu ka o si mee?



Akwa arịrị.





Sọ Chukwu ma ije. 22 Likes

What a beauty! Rip dear 3 Likes

Pathetic 3 Likes

May her gentle soul rest in peace..



NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language 43 Likes 3 Shares

Eyya

folakemigeh:

May her gentle soul rest in peace..



NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language

I totally agree with you.



So that he can do much better when posting about your Funeral



I totally agree with you.So that he can do much better when posting about your Funeral 83 Likes 4 Shares

Rip

Rip

BUHARI is back,



Bad news everywhere..



RIP sister. 4 Likes

RIP dear.



It is quite unfortunate. People die everywhere but majority of deaths I see on nairaland front page are preventable if only we take safety and security serious as the government, as society and as individuals. 2 Likes 1 Share

nothing in ds life...vanity. Rip

may God console her family

Her poster was posted in ochanja.

May her gentle soul rest in peace 1 Like

Champele:

FREAK accident..RIP FREAK accident..RIP 1 Like

Uke? And I wanted to go o

RIP to the dead.

folakemigeh:

May her gentle soul rest in peace..



NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language

He has delivered his message He has delivered his message 9 Likes

We give glory to God

Rip

R. I. P

She died for nothing worshipping an assumed messiah.. Smh 2 Likes

dbynonetwork:

BUHARI is back,



Bad news everywhere..



RIP sister. Buhari called from London to condole with the victims of gunmen attack of a church about 5wks ago in Anambra.

RAM is a volatile memory. Buhari called from London to condole with the victims of gunmen attack of a church about 5wks ago in Anambra.RAM is a volatile memory. 5 Likes

Hmmm May God grant her eternal rest

there should be a place inside d compound for worshipers to ease themselves, look we re so carefree in dis country 7 Likes

dbynonetwork:

BUHARI is back,

Bad news everywhere..

RIP sister. bad news no go happen to me IJN... bad news no go happen to me IJN... 1 Like

Not cool

heaven straight, I'm happy for her

What a loss

May her gentle soul sleep in peace

She had a great endearing smile.. 2 Likes

The adoration ministry should be held responsible... They are expected to provide such facilities for the worshippers The adoration ministry should be held responsible... They are expected to provide such facilities for the worshippers 1 Like