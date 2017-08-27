₦airaland Forum

Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Champele(m): 10:37am
What a painful lost!

Miss Olivia Uchechi Ihionu lost her life at Adoration Ministry Uke 15 August 2017 where going to praise her God. She is the first daughter of her parents. A loving people with kind heart. she is so humble and kind. She was engage last xmas and is preparing to wed this coming Xmas. Everyone that knows her are still in choke over her death.
According to eye witness, she went to ease her self in a nearby gutter when they just arrive the prayer ground and suddenly got missing. Due to heavy rainfall on that day it was letter discovered that she fell into gutter and was latter found dead in the neigbouring village. Things like this make me question God. #Crying

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by immortalcrown(m): 10:41am
How did it happen?


Kedu ka o si mee?

Akwa arịrị.


Sọ Chukwu ma ije.

22 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by swiz123(m): 10:59am
What a beauty! Rip dear

3 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:03am
Pathetic

3 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by folakemigeh(f): 11:04am
May her gentle soul rest in peace..

NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by hmabdool: 11:05am
Eyya
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by buygala(m): 11:05am
folakemigeh:
May her gentle soul rest in peace..

NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language

I totally agree with you. cool

So that he can do much better when posting about your Funeral smiley

angry

83 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by ahmg001(m): 11:05am
Rip
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by YINKS89(m): 11:05am
Rip
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 11:05am
BUHARI is back,

Bad news everywhere..

RIP sister.

4 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by dapyd1(m): 11:06am
RIP dear.

It is quite unfortunate. People die everywhere but majority of deaths I see on nairaland front page are preventable if only we take safety and security serious as the government, as society and as individuals.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by laurel03: 11:06am
nothing in ds life...vanity. Rip
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by donproject(m): 11:06am
may God console her family
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by youngerikina40: 11:06am
Her poster was posted in ochanja.
May her gentle soul rest in peace

1 Like

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by cristianisraeli: 11:06am
Champele:
What a painful lost!

Miss Olivia Uchechi Ihionu lost her life at Adoration Ministry Uke 15 August 2017 where going to praise her God. She is the first daughter of her parents. A loving people with kind heart. she is so humble and kind. She was engage last xmas and is preparing to wed this coming Xmas. Everyone that knows her are still in choke over her death.
According to eye witness, she went to ease her self in a nearby gutter when they just arrive the prayer ground and suddenly got missing. Due to heavy rainfall on that day it was letter discovered that she fell into gutter and was latter found dead in the neigbouring village. Things like this make me question God. #Crying

FREAK accident..RIP

1 Like

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Nma27(f): 11:07am
Uke? And I wanted to go o
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by noble71(m): 11:07am
RIP to the dead.
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:07am
folakemigeh:
May her gentle soul rest in peace..

NB: OP I suggest you take remedial classes strictly for English Language

He has delivered his message cool

9 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by spartan117(m): 11:07am
We give glory to God
Rip
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by yungwilly: 11:07am
R. I. P
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by EarlOfWarwick(m): 11:07am
She died for nothing worshipping an assumed messiah.. Smh angry

2 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by jnfoage: 11:07am
dbynonetwork:
BUHARI is back,

Bad news everywhere..

RIP sister.
Buhari called from London to condole with the victims of gunmen attack of a church about 5wks ago in Anambra.
RAM is a volatile memory.

5 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:07am
Hmmm May God grant her eternal rest embarassed
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Nistfrank(m): 11:07am
there should be a place inside d compound for worshipers to ease themselves, look we re so carefree in dis country

7 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by laurel03: 11:08am
dbynonetwork:
BUHARI is back,
Bad news everywhere..
RIP sister.
bad news no go happen to me IJN...

1 Like

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 11:08am
Not cool
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by classicfrank4u(m): 11:08am
heaven straight, I'm happy for her smiley
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Fogman(m): 11:08am
What a loss
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by shakor400: 11:08am
May her gentle soul sleep in peace
Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:08am
She had a great endearing smile..

2 Likes

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by angels09: 11:08am
The adoration ministry should be held responsible... They are expected to provide such facilities for the worshippers

1 Like

Re: Lady About To Wed Drowned By Flood At Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra (Photo) by Sniper12: 11:08am
U went to serve God but he could not protect u. Is dat one a worthy god. Rip

3 Likes

