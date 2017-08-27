₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by rodeo0070(m): 3:30pm
…Work accelerates to meet completion target
…Power Generation: 12,000MW
…Direct/Indirect Employment: 149,000
…Savings for Nigeria: $7.5billion
…To Generate Additional $5.5b
12,000MW of power generation can be added to the grid with the additional gas from our system…. We will be creating about 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs…save over $7.5billion for Nigeria annually…and generate an additional $5.5billion – Aliko Dangote
WHEN the bell that ushered the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, into his present office started to toll, the heart of many Nigerians leapt for joy that the nation’s four refineries would be fixed to refine commercial crude oil for domestic consumption. Kachikwu, who was also the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, promised to carry out maintenance of the country’s refineries within a few months.
Despite efforts, the capacity of the refineries has not been increased to meet local demand. Consequently, Nigeria continues to import a bulk of its petroleum products from the global market at the expense of its scarce foreign exchange.
But hope is not lost as the Dangote Group is set to complete its $12 billion refinery in 2019. The Dangote 650,000 barrels per day plant is perceived as a timely intervention to tackle the nation’s numerous challenges in the midstream sector of the industry.
Expectedly, the government has adopted the refinery as a strategy project aimed at enabling it to end its many years of massive importation. The reason is not far-fetched. The Federal Government has indicated that it relies heavily on the Dangote refinery to fulfil its promise to Nigerians. To this end, Kachikwu, who visited the Dangote Oil Refinery site at Lekki Free Trade Zone, in Lagos, said the government is ready to play its part as a responsible stakeholder to assist in making sure the project is completed before the scheduled date.
The minister, who said he was overwhelmed by the dimension of the project, explained that the present government had always believed that the private sector holds the ace in industrialisation efforts of the government, noted that, that belief has been reinforced by the Dangote refinery.
According to the nation’s new petroleum policy, Nigeria would move from oil as a source of income to fuel for economic growth. It stated that the petroleum policy intends to move the Nigerian economy away from exporting crude oil to IOCs for immediate cash benefits.
“Crude oil will not be exported, but a significant and growing proportion of government equity crude oil will be sent to local refineries (whether private or public).
“Under the implementation of the petroleum Policy, oil will be refined within Nigeria and further used to create value for the nation.
“The intention is to achieve a competitive supply of petroleum products; make Nigeria a refining hub; introduce petro-chemical industries to realise the full value from oil refining.”
However, the postulations of many observers are: will the Dangote plant be completed in record time? What support has been given by the government; And, what impact will it make on the nation’s economy?
Extent of work
A recent visit to the site of the plant in Lagos showed that progress has been made in many areas. For instance, the sand filling of the site has been completed. Work was ongoing in piling, targeted at preparing the ground for foundation laying. The construction of habour that would enhance import and export of various items was ongoing. Officials who expressed the management commitment to the project confirmed that efforts have been put in place to execute other segments of the refinery.
FG support
The government has indicated interest to support the completion of the project in record time because of its importance. Kachikwu who made the commitment, said, “the private investors have capacity to invest in different sectors of the nation’s economy.
“It is good to say that private sector is the answer to Nigerian’s problems with a project as big as this. The challenge I will give you today is that of time, I see your time for completion is 2019 December; but I am sure you will understand my desire if I tell you that the refinery component of this project should come earlier than the set date.
“I have made very firm commitment to Nigerians that I must stop importation of petroleum products by 2019 and I am going to keep to it. It is absolutely important that we do this early and given the feat that we have achieved in terms of speed of construction and I urge you to do all within you to achieve its completion before the due date.
“I am sure His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari will be absolutely excited if he were to find himself, not only crystallizing the policy position we have taken so far, but also coming here himself to commission a facility, as big as this before the end of his first term. Whatever configurations your engineers have come up with, I urge that they go back to the drawing board and get me my refined products before your said date.”
Expected impact
The plant would likely make a lot of positive impact, especially because of its size. According to the President of Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, the refinery will have the capacity to flood the domestic and international market with refined products. Also, the Petro-chemical Plant will produce 780 KTPA Polypropylene, 500 KTPA of Polyethylene while the Fertiliser project will produce 3.0 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of Urea.
“In addition, we are also building the largest sub-sea pipeline infrastructure in any country in the world, with a length of 1,100km, to handle 3 billion SCF of gas per day. We also plan to construct a 570 MW power plant in this complex. As a matter of fact, gas from our gas pipeline will augment the natural domestic gas supply and we estimate that an additional 12,000MW of power generation can be added to the grid with the additional gas from our system.
“We will be adding value to our economy as all these projects will be creating about 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs. We will also save over $7.5billion for Nigeria annually, through import substitution and generate an additional $5.5billion per annum through exports of the refined petroleum products, fertilizer and petro-chemicals. We envisage that these projects, which would cost over $18 billion, would be completed in 2019.
Local content
The refinery would also enhance local content development in Nigeria. Already, the management of the refinery has agreed to select competent Nigerian vendors that will participate in the construction of the plant from the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS), the database of available capacities in the oil and gas industry managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
The Chief Operating Officer, Dangote Refinery Project, Mr. Giuseppe Surace, committed to this at the technical meeting held between top officials of the company and NCDMB at the refinery project site recently. He affirmed that there were many advantages in patronizing the local market, adding, “Nigerian companies will get the first right of refusal. We will procure anything that is available in Nigeria.”
The COO confirmed there were several Nigerian content opportunities in the company’s refinery and gas gathering projects but interested companies must submit competitive bids and have technical capabilities. He explained that the project is a private investment, hence the strategy is to get the best quality anywhere in the world at the most competitive price.
He advised local vendors to quote reasonable prices when bidding for industry projects, rather than believe that they would win jobs because of the Nigerian Content Act, irrespective of expensive quotations they submit. He noted that Dangote Group engaged the services of some Nigerian companies on its fertilizer project which had reached an advanced stage of development and was committed to do the same on the 650,000 barrels per day refinery project, which will be completed in October 2019.
The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, promised that the board will assist the company in the utilization of the NOGICJQS database, to ensure that it maximizes the utilization of local personnel, goods and services in the construction and operations phase of the project.
Beyond the DANGOTE Refinery, observers believe that the nation needs many modern refineries in order to meet domestic demand and turn the Gulf of Guinea (West Africa) into a major refining hub in the world. But with the efforts of Africa’s richest man, hope rises.
Source: https://brandspurng.com/the-promise-of-dangotes-12bn-refinery/
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by eezeribe(m): 3:32pm
This his picture is like Ps one (play station one) graphics... Lol
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by dominique(f): 4:21pm
Hope all these targets are achieved and some crazy cabal somewhere don't sabotage his efforts, 2019 is still a bit far o.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by AngelicBeing: 4:25pm
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by miqos02(m): 4:26pm
cool
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by seXytOhbAd(m): 4:26pm
I applaud the vision,boldness, and direction this man took towards pushing this project forward. I will like to analyse why Dangote is truly a visionary without any tribal bias.
Proper analysis of the oil game. Femi Otedola made billions of dollars at the peak of the oil spike. He could have easily gotten into refining crude within the country, taking advantage of his already monopolised position in the diesel sector to further boost his position. Yet, he decided to focus on distributing already refined product, paying for refining, transportation and clearing of a product that is in abundance here in our beautiful country.
Ifeanyi Uba was another tycoon who could have easily gone into the refining business. His contacts in government put him at a very advantageous position, yet his alleged dealings with his Nnewi billionaire brother Cosmas Maduka soiled his reputation and tarnished his image in the financial sector.
Lesson: Dangote is really a late comer to the oil business in terms of active participation, but he decided to focus on a different aspect of the game after watching everyone else take a stab at it. Even if you want to say he is chopping political favours and money, you cannot deny his business acumen. Besides, if you were a politician and Dangote wanted you to invest your ill gotten gains in his business, really, would you say no?
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by hobermener: 4:26pm
Dangote and his ilks are just fronts for the old order (the wealthy military junta), considering the kind of concessions they enjoy.
The way this project is being heralded and anticipated by the present government gives one the feeling that the economic hope of africa's most populous nation hinges solely on this refinery. Nigerians wake up!!! Dangote refinery wont solve our myriad of problems!!!
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by bobolizim(m): 4:27pm
Good one .
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by soberdrunk(m): 4:27pm
As much as this refinery is a welcome development, i am not comfortable with this man's 'Monopolistic grip' on the Nigerian economy, it is not good for a fragile economy like ours.......
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by DEADALIVE: 4:27pm
Do not judge a book by its cover... wait after four years then you will understand the mindset of a capitalist
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by MrImole(m): 4:27pm
Nigeria is a science.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by seunny4lif(m): 4:28pm
Make them sell Nigeria give this guy now
Abi wetin remain ?
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by itiswellandwell: 4:28pm
Okay ooo
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by affable4: 4:28pm
Ok
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by DrayZee: 4:30pm
dominique:No be Nigeria again?
We can only hope.
But if someone actually derails this refinery from full operations, don't be surprised.
After all, this is the same country whose Ministry of Science and Technology thought it a great achievement to produce pencils by the same 2019
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by Joel3(m): 4:31pm
.. when are we going to stop using "we will" and start using "we have"..
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by DrayZee: 4:36pm
soberdrunk:I think a monopoly on certain sectors by him wouldn't be so bad. I mean, some of these things are simple things the government could have just closed their eyes and built.
But instead, they decided to let us wallow in the repercussions of their poor reasoning.
Now this same Dangote is rumored to have began preparations for a standard private university with focus on science and technology. Tertiary education sector is not known to be an avenue for making profit. This guy is using his money to make things better.
Honestly, I see no reason why he shouldn't have control on some of Nigeria's resources.
After all, he won't use millions to start buying Christmas trees
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by 3rdavefarms(m): 4:36pm
Cool
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by EponOjuku: 4:37pm
Nigerians are in for a long thing.
How much was a bag of cement before Dangote monopolized the cement sector? How much is it now?
How much was sugar before he monopolized the sugar market? How much is it now?
Wait till Dangote enjoys his monopoly on the electricity generation to Lagos, petrol to Nigeria and more. That's when Nigeria would start paying attention to something called 'Competition Law'.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by miltonchux(m): 4:38pm
When you have the support of government, you enjoy the monopoly in the different sector of the economy.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by Willie2015: 4:38pm
dominique:
The Federal Government has indicated that it relies heavily on the Dangote refinery to fulfil its promise to Nigerians.
When the hope of the FG and the entire 180 million Nigerians rest in the hands of a single individual, Dangote. All of us will soon become Dangote slaves since FG cant think beyond their dick that this is a monopoly!
Once he coughs in cement, sugar, flour, salt, pasta, beverages sector, all Nigerians coughs. They should just simply donate the country to Dangote as a gift.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by ourema(f): 4:38pm
The government is planning to use a private owned business to fulfill their campaign promises
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by malcom2x(m): 4:39pm
Just one man changing the country fortune. What different government could not achieve in several years to come with their wasteful spending and bigotry contacts. Just imagine what 5 of achievements like this kind would do to the nation well being. In my opinion government position should be made less attractive.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by MVLOX(m): 4:39pm
Good man.... I wish we had more entrepreneurs like him
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by seXytOhbAd(m): 4:40pm
People who stay hating at Dangote need to get their heads out of their butts. The man is clearly a tycoon. He sees things from a different height!
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by burkingx(f): 4:41pm
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by medolab90(m): 4:41pm
great
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by burkingx(f): 4:41pm
seunny4lif:
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by freshest4live: 4:41pm
dominique:Yeah such a massive project can't be rushed. Dangote really needs all the support he can get.
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by Benco4: 4:41pm
Our government av bin looting with dangote groups of company since the stone age
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by LordVoldemort(m): 4:42pm
K
|Re: The Promise Of Dangote’s $12bn Refinery by burkingx(f): 4:42pm
ourema:
