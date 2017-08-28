₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by hammak1993(m): 4:46pm On Aug 27
Boko Haram commander surrenders, says 'I led squads to abduct Chibok girls'
https://www.thecable.ng/boko-haram-commander-surrenders-says-led-squads-abduct-chibok-girls
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by MONITZ: 5:21pm On Aug 27
Hmm,propaganda as usual...
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by voizofone: 5:23pm On Aug 27
Those who live by sword will also die by the sword. There is no evil deed which men do that will not be accounted for on the judgement day.
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Oladimejyy(m): 7:36pm On Aug 27
Ewo ni werey
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by uboma(m): 10:05pm On Aug 27
Our security agents have poor intelligence gatherings skills.
Why publish the face of your informant and the information gotten so far in public?
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Nukualofa: 8:23am
Buhari will locate him and give him amnesty
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by gbegemaster(m): 8:58am
I wonder why Boko Haram is always doing something nice whenever Buhari arrives or is about to leave.
Just saying.
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Ogashub(m): 9:31am
Mynd44 this thread and the one you closed are two different post...did you read through before closing it??
Read again
http://www.nairaland.com/4016998/boko-haram-leader-shekau-hiding
http://ogashub.com.ng/boko-haram-leader-shekau-hiding-mandara-mountain-ex-commander-reveals/
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by unsilved: 10:59am
MONITZ:
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 11:00am
Lies upon lies
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by DrWise: 11:00am
Enough already.
We are tired of this endless propaganda
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Guilderland1: 11:00am
I heard that Buhari could not pay them as usual,
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 11:00am
Awaiting to see a video of shekau saying no commander of his surrendered
Hahahaha
Until us Army captured Osama bin Laden everything was done in secret leading to his capture
Nigeria to comb sambisa forest tomorrow they will first announce their movements to the media abeg dem think sey bokoharam no dey read news paper
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by 01mcfadden(m): 11:00am
Why wait till you lost one of your legs?
Making it seem as though he surrendered cos he is now incapacitated and there is no more food for them.
Let's wait and see how he will be celebrated and given a better life.
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by divinecode101: 11:01am
MONITZ:
I pity your miserable life, even with picture it is propaganda. If it is your poo-headed moongose looking albino conman making some comments about converting Lagos to Biafrauud capital, you will be here hailing him. Stupidity is not only synonymous to foul verbiage, it is also associated with toxic thinking
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 11:01am
Story
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by magoo10: 11:01am
when will they start naming the sponsors of the deadly group?or Nigeria security intelligence don't have the capacity to expose them ?
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by phiko(m): 11:02am
gbegemaster:
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by pearl041: 11:02am
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by BornAgainMay: 11:02am
look at what happened here
This Dude was not brainwashed to kidnap chybok gehs, he was paid by the current administration to do so..
Now, he has done his work n decided to surrender... knowing quite well that Nigerians are gullible, he wants to come publicly to deceive us.
Oga kidnapper, you can go home unless you want to wait till you play another role ..
like when they will exchange you with the release of the remaining chybok gehs
I love your courage. you av made yourself a billionaire, Bombing n kidnapping under the sponsorship of Govt is better than ppl who skull mine in the west just for the same purpose of making the billion..
Have a Nice trip to Abuja, Lucky Dude
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Guyman02: 11:02am
He will soon be flown to Abuja on a presidential jet and hosted to a State Banquet by FG and Northern Govs like they did to the Arewa Youths who issued a quit notice order to a section of the country.
He wont be prosecuted for helping them to get rid of Jonathan Govt with the Chibok scam of kidnapping mostly Christian girls from their dorm, taking them to a politicians house in Maiduguri for some weeks prior to relocating them to Sambisa and subsequently a media spectacle was made out of it by the Lagos-Ibadan media.
He surrendered because he lost a leg and wants to be rehabilitated for the people he worked for
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by ehie(f): 11:02am
Smoke and Mirrors, the more you see, the less you understand, when Buhari returns they free sambisa girls, kill boko haram and Shekau when Buhari is away, Boko Haram pillage villages, abduct lecturers and girls, and Shekau insults them belive this govt at ur peril
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 11:02am
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by franciskaine(m): 11:03am
uboma:and how are you sure that is the real face?
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by hucienda: 11:03am
Are they still acting according to script? This show is gradually getting to the climax ...
Dunno whether the final episode will be out before or after GoT S8.
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 11:03am
You are a liar....
Chibok girls are scam.
A well coordinated script
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by jadekunl(m): 11:03am
01mcfadden:Game over
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by NaijaFutbol: 11:03am
We knew this script all along
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by NaijaFutbol: 11:03am
We kneew
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by Samirana360(m): 11:03am
ok....ask him when shecow will surrender
|Re: Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) by deepwater(f): 11:03am
Guys stop this madness please.
What sort of lie from the pit of hell is this?
If he can not lead the N/A to where he who has given him a tricycle stays, cut his other leg immediately
Anybody just show up and claim amnesty because BUHARI is back
