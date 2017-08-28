Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Commander Who Led Squad To Kidnap Chibok Girls Surrenders (Photo) (3989 Views)

Boko Haram commander surrenders, says 'I led squads to abduct Chibok girls'



Auwal Ismaeela, a top Boko Haram commander, has surrendered and confessed to leading the squads that abducted the Chibok girls in 2014.



Ismaeela said he was tired of the “senseless” atrocities of the insurgent group, hence his decision to surrender.



According to PRNigeria, the Boko Haram commander expressed regrets over his actions and said he was cooperating with the Nigerian military with information on locations and hideouts of other top commanders.



He said he was “brainwashed and misled” to abduct and kill people, adding that he could no longer stand the atrocities “contrary to the teachings of Islam” which were being carried out by the insurgents.



“My self and Abu Hafsat a Boko Haram commander led other squads to abduct the Chibok girls,” he said.



“We led the operations to invade Gwoza, Bama, Limankara mobile barrack, Bita, Bosso, Madagali, Chibok, Pulka, Firgi, and Mubi.



“In Madagali which was my home town, myself, Adam Vitiri, Abu Adam and Habu Kudama, some high ranking Boko Haram Commander led an operation in 2014 where we killed some students and youths at the Central Secondary School in Sabon Garin Madagali.



“In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam who had two kids for me in Sambisa Forest.



“It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions.



“During a battle in Konduga where myself and other Boko Haram commanders led the operations, I lost my right leg and was almost got burnt. Even at that, I did not stop fighting for the course. Sheikh Shekau ordered that I should be given a tricycle which I continued to use for various operations before I eventually surrendered.



“I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realised that our people have resort to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.



“Women were being raped, sometimes publicly. Children died from malnutrition and disease as the living condition became harsher. As there was no food in the camp, people died every day because of hunger.



“I will continue to cooperate with the security agencies in providing useful information on our mode of operations and to disclose top-secret hideouts of our commanders."







https://www.thecable.ng/boko-haram-commander-surrenders-says-led-squads-abduct-chibok-girls

Hmm,propaganda as usual... 20 Likes 2 Shares

Those who live by sword will also die by the sword. There is no evil deed which men do that will not be accounted for on the judgement day. 2 Likes

Ewo ni werey

Our security agents have poor intelligence gatherings skills.





Why publish the face of your informant and the information gotten so far in public? 10 Likes

Buhari will locate him and give him amnesty 1 Like

I wonder why Boko Haram is always doing something nice whenever Buhari arrives or is about to leave.



Just saying. 22 Likes 3 Shares





Read again

http://www.nairaland.com/4016998/boko-haram-leader-shekau-hiding



http://ogashub.com.ng/boko-haram-leader-shekau-hiding-mandara-mountain-ex-commander-reveals/ Mynd44 this thread and the one you closed are two different post...did you read through before closing it??Read again

MONITZ:

Lies upon lies 3 Likes 1 Share

Enough already.



We are tired of this endless propaganda 7 Likes

I heard that Buhari could not pay them as usual,

Awaiting to see a video of shekau saying no commander of his surrendered



Hahahaha



Until us Army captured Osama bin Laden everything was done in secret leading to his capture



Nigeria to comb sambisa forest tomorrow they will first announce their movements to the media abeg dem think sey bokoharam no dey read news paper 1 Like

Why wait till you lost one of your legs?

Making it seem as though he surrendered cos he is now incapacitated and there is no more food for them.



Let's wait and see how he will be celebrated and given a better life. 1 Like

I pity your miserable life, even with picture it is propaganda. If it is your poo-headed moongose looking albino conman making some comments about converting Lagos to Biafrauud capital, you will be here hailing him. Stupidity is not only synonymous to foul verbiage, it is also associated with toxic thinking

Story

when will they start naming the sponsors of the deadly group?or Nigeria security intelligence don't have the capacity to expose them ? 1 Like

look at what happened here





This Dude was not brainwashed to kidnap chybok gehs, he was paid by the current administration to do so..



Now, he has done his work n decided to surrender... knowing quite well that Nigerians are gullible, he wants to come publicly to deceive us.





Oga kidnapper, you can go home unless you want to wait till you play another role ..



like when they will exchange you with the release of the remaining chybok gehs



I love your courage. you av made yourself a billionaire, Bombing n kidnapping under the sponsorship of Govt is better than ppl who skull mine in the west just for the same purpose of making the billion..



Have a Nice trip to Abuja, Lucky Dude 1 Like





He wont be prosecuted for helping them to get rid of Jonathan Govt with the Chibok scam of kidnapping mostly Christian girls from their dorm, taking them to a politicians house in Maiduguri for some weeks prior to relocating them to Sambisa and subsequently a media spectacle was made out of it by the Lagos-Ibadan media.



He surrendered because he lost a leg and wants to be rehabilitated for the people he worked for He will soon be flown to Abuja on a presidential jet and hosted to a State Banquet by FG and Northern Govs like they did to the Arewa Youths who issued a quit notice order to a section of the country.He wont be prosecuted for helping them to get rid of Jonathan Govt with the Chibok scam of kidnapping mostly Christian girls from their dorm, taking them to a politicians house in Maiduguri for some weeks prior to relocating them to Sambisa and subsequently a media spectacle was made out of it by the Lagos-Ibadan media.He surrendered because he lost a leg and wants to be rehabilitated for the people he worked for 1 Like

Smoke and Mirrors, the more you see, the less you understand, when Buhari returns they free sambisa girls, kill boko haram and Shekau when Buhari is away, Boko Haram pillage villages, abduct lecturers and girls, and Shekau insults them belive this govt at ur peril 1 Like

and how are you sure that is the real face? and how are you sure that is the real face?

Are they still acting according to script? This show is gradually getting to the climax ...



Dunno whether the final episode will be out before or after GoT S8. 1 Like

You are a liar....





Chibok girls are scam.

A well coordinated script 1 Like

We knew this script all along

We kneew

ok....ask him when shecow will surrender