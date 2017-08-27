₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by chibwike(m): 4:51pm
How much does it cost to watch football
matches at Viewing Centers in your hood?
Here in lag....Alaba area its # 100 per game... if you watch five games.. you pay #500..
Those people strict gan......considering the high cost of subscription.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Pierocash(m): 5:19pm
50 naira
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by tellwisdom: 10:02pm
Alaba no be market??...Na inside shop u dey live??
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by feekman(m): 10:02pm
100naira
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Jfrankination(m): 10:02pm
lol..nah free
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by miqos02(m): 10:02pm
free
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by ambrosedmax(m): 10:02pm
it depends on the type of match , free many at times and it 50 to 80 Naira on some specific match..
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by horlahsunbo225(m): 10:02pm
100 ibadan
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by TDonald: 10:02pm
I think it's #100 everywhere
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by okooloyun1(m): 10:03pm
It's N100 in my area but viewing and charging of phones in one Nairabet shop is free and it's comfortable with bigger space and good ventilation than most viewing centre, if you like watch 5 matches
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by uwa244(m): 10:03pm
No viewing centres in Warri and its environs.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by babyfaceafrica: 10:03pm
80 naira normal match,..100 naira start match..if you are wise.. Find a bar that has Dstv and buy table water from 12 noon to 8..watch all weekend matches for just 100 naira table water...lagos
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Kjking(m): 10:03pm
50 Akwa ibom (AKSU)
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Aden777(m): 10:03pm
N50
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by JoshMedia(m): 10:03pm
Instead of you to check my signature you are asking how much
Check my signature Jare
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by edeXede: 10:03pm
It is wickedness to collect money from Arsenal fan.. What money will remain for heart check up
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by 01mcfadden(m): 10:03pm
Kabayi na #50
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Kfed4ril(m): 10:03pm
I watch it a home.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by BabaIbo: 10:04pm
#50
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by akosy(m): 10:04pm
N100 here in El Dorado Cinema, Kano.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by bamirotola: 10:04pm
70 single natch, 100 multiple batch
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by carlarock: 10:04pm
I come to see replies because I want to start a viewing center business soon.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Elmuaz(m): 10:04pm
50 Makurdi
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by gift01: 10:04pm
Buy drink and small chops. You know what i mean
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by JoshMedia(m): 10:04pm
N70 here
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by emeijeh(m): 10:04pm
One Awolowo
But if you are smart..... Na to go chill for one hotel watch match Saturday and Sunday
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by harriet412(f): 10:04pm
Uyo 50.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Chuvin22(m): 10:04pm
uwa244:
Cable connections everywhere..
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by VickyRotex(f): 10:04pm
Here in Mozambique, it's Free!
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by ritababe(f): 10:05pm
50# sometimes they don't collect money from me.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by othman11(m): 10:05pm
50 naira for league matches and 70naira for champions league but as a regular customer, i pay only 40 naira.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? by Nutase(f): 10:05pm
10naira
