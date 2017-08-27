Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / How Much Does It Cost To Watch Football at Viewing Centres In Your Hood? (2907 Views)

How much does it cost to watch football

matches at Viewing Centers in your hood?

Here in lag....Alaba area its # 100 per game... if you watch five games.. you pay #500..

Those people strict gan......considering the high cost of subscription. 1 Like 1 Share

50 naira

Alaba no be market??...Na inside shop u dey live?? 2 Likes

100naira

lol..nah free

free 1 Like

it depends on the type of match , free many at times and it 50 to 80 Naira on some specific match..

100 ibadan

I think it's #100 everywhere

It's N100 in my area but viewing and charging of phones in one Nairabet shop is free and it's comfortable with bigger space and good ventilation than most viewing centre, if you like watch 5 matches 1 Like

No viewing centres in Warri and its environs.

80 naira normal match,..100 naira start match..if you are wise.. Find a bar that has Dstv and buy table water from 12 noon to 8..watch all weekend matches for just 100 naira table water...lagos 10 Likes

50 Akwa ibom (AKSU)

N50

It is wickedness to collect money from Arsenal fan.. What money will remain for heart check up It is wickedness to collect money from Arsenal fan.. What money will remain for heart check up 22 Likes 2 Shares

Kabayi na #50

I watch it a home.

#50

N100 here in El Dorado Cinema, Kano.

70 single natch, 100 multiple batch

I come to see replies because I want to start a viewing center business soon.

50 Makurdi

Buy drink and small chops. You know what i mean

N70 here

But if you are smart..... Na to go chill for one hotel watch match Saturday and Sunday 1 Like

Uyo 50.

Cable connections everywhere.. Cable connections everywhere.. 2 Likes

Here in Mozambique, it's Free!

50# sometimes they don't collect money from me.

50 naira for league matches and 70naira for champions league but as a regular customer, i pay only 40 naira.