|Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by Pweezy(m): 9:23pm
Nigerians were infuriated for the inability of sport viewing Giants DSTV not showing thr super eagles friendly match against Senegal.
The match which is currently ongoing in London has left twitter users askong questions frombthe DSTV handle...
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by alist(m): 9:26pm
Na wah an real wah
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by micfoley: 9:26pm
The thing tire me o.
Nairaland peeps, no link to watch this match?
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by Nne5(f): 9:27pm
Blasters.
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by oshe11(m): 9:29pm
even livescore abadon d match
And I stake am ooo
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by drealzum(m): 9:30pm
shame!!! I don't even want to blame Dstv. Matches that are played even here in Nigeria NTA doesn't use to even show it.
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by sokul: 9:31pm
DSTV needs competition expecially in the Nigerian market
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by Lastpharoah33(m): 9:32pm
Hmm, super sports analysts no need heart attack....
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by arejibadz(m): 9:32pm
nawa oooo if no England and Germany dem go show am...... but d organizers to no try at all sef
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by dannybomb(m): 9:35pm
If is that their local stupid league they will show it absu or whatever is called
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by SirWere(m): 9:44pm
DSTV can be uselessly useless at times..
vizkiz:
Sometimes some people say some nonsense that make you just want to enter cyber-space and slap sense into their skulls.
Anyone with a semi-decent antenna can receive NTA loud and clear but you have to pay 15k to get super-sport.
If you had an iota of common sense, you'll realize one expects coverage of such an international match from a side you pay cash for rather than a free government owned media.
Honestly; if intelligence was food, you'd fuckin starve
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by PhilAmadeus: 9:46pm
SirWere:I tell you...buh bros u wicked ooo(Uselessly useless)
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by psallmuel(m): 9:56pm
Its another Xenophobic attack! Go o bed people
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by naza9ja(m): 9:57pm
It's time for DSTV to go. The insult is too much. Meanwhile why is NTA not showing it?
We no even like our self
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by dadabashua1(m): 10:19pm
oshe11:its on flash scores
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by vizkiz: 10:22pm
Your national television station (NTA) is not interested in the match and you expect DSTV to show interest?
Seems you people's brain is leaking
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by sirusX(m): 10:23pm
When it's not Big Brother Naija
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by ALAYORMII: 10:23pm
BBNaija ti take over
Nigerians
Let's fight for pay per view
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by NNVanguard(m): 10:24pm
Why do we blame dstv, what is the duty of NTA?
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by NextGovernor(m): 10:24pm
Nigerians like blasting and reacting alot in social media. I just pray one day they won't burst... You people should go and buy antenna.
Most local stations are showing it.
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by Horlawale1(m): 10:24pm
Annoying
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
This should be a wakeup call to us, we need to invest in our own tv stations....
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by johntaiwo123(m): 10:24pm
Y will they not show it?
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by smartty68(m): 10:25pm
DSTV seems to forget that Nigerian owns the highest shares in their company. Even common African match them no include for bouquet make we watch
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by magabounce(m): 10:25pm
Send vex to 3320
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:25pm
no be premier league naa...what wrong with our own channel self
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by oshe11(m): 10:25pm
dadabashua1:Tanx
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by TTLHORLA: 10:25pm
They are xenophobicing us in our country sef
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by professorfal: 10:26pm
Thunder will fire a moderator tonight!
|Re: Nigerians Blast DSTV For Not Showing Nigeria Vs Senegal Friendly Match by austino677(m): 10:26pm
0-1 Senegal
