

According to Christy, these 419 operators hypnotize their victims before defrauding them.



She wrote:

"Beware of 419 dis period. On my way to my office just now, i joined a taxi n d lady at d back with me wanted to drop n gave d driver 500 naira…. D driver started asking her if she is d owner of d ghana must go bag in d boot n she said yes so d driver was like why didnt u tell me, how will u just keep such amount of money in d car, what if police had checked d boot…. N she was like she is sorry dat she n odas served one Alhaji n d Alhaji just died so everybody started taking what dey could take n run with n she is just coming from Abuja. I actually started d video late n when d driver noticed, he said dat i n d man infront shld go down… We went down, he drove to d front n d man joined dem back.

I don suffer for dis car wey i no get lol"



