₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,640 members, 3,752,096 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 10:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators (1143 Views)
"I Need A Very Big Cucumber" - Man Recounts How He Met His Fiancee At Mum's Shop / My Boyfriend Dumped Me Because I Was A Virgin, Pretty Lady Recounts / Boobs: Why Men Will Continue To Be Babies In The Hands Of Women! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by jesusson22: 7:39pm
A Facebook user by the name Christy Glo, took to the social media platform to recount her experience in the hands of 419 operators in the city.
According to Christy, these 419 operators hypnotize their victims before defrauding them.
She wrote:
"Beware of 419 dis period. On my way to my office just now, i joined a taxi n d lady at d back with me wanted to drop n gave d driver 500 naira…. D driver started asking her if she is d owner of d ghana must go bag in d boot n she said yes so d driver was like why didnt u tell me, how will u just keep such amount of money in d car, what if police had checked d boot…. N she was like she is sorry dat she n odas served one Alhaji n d Alhaji just died so everybody started taking what dey could take n run with n she is just coming from Abuja. I actually started d video late n when d driver noticed, he said dat i n d man infront shld go down… We went down, he drove to d front n d man joined dem back.
I don suffer for dis car wey i no get lol"
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/facebook-user-recounts-her-experience.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by kingxsamz(m): 7:41pm
chai.. nawa oh
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by roldee(m): 10:18pm
.
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by whitering: 10:18pm
419 with Same style. anyways thank your God.
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by ayxmania: 10:19pm
Ok
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by shurley22(f): 10:19pm
Na today?
That's very common
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by drajjay: 10:20pm
I'm surprised people still make use of this old format.
1 Like
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by veacea: 10:20pm
Na Buhari cause am. Quote me and you shall meet yourself st the Abuja house in London
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by baike(m): 10:20pm
where is buhari, that sick walking dead president
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by surgecom(m): 10:20pm
Ok. This old format of scam still dey exist.
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by Dramadiddy(m): 10:21pm
Old trick tseeeeew
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by funnynation(m): 10:21pm
Come una wan take idea advertise this lady curve? Haba this one na old gist nah.. Old school method.. Even 419 don upgrade nah.. This one wey we don use act comedy skirt tire?
In other news, if you missed Liverpool vs Arsenal match don even look for the highlight bcs it is real porn.
Ayam Mc Funnynation
AbjFinestMc
Nairaland official comedian
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by Guitary(m): 10:21pm
Ok
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by aktolly54(m): 10:22pm
Hmm
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by sanchezJ(f): 10:22pm
Dem still dey use DT format. Awon olofo
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by sisieko404: 10:22pm
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by Franco93: 10:22pm
They don run out of ideas. Stupid people
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by vicoloni(m): 10:23pm
is your full pishure part of the story? olosho loading
1 Like
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by michael142(m): 10:23pm
This dead format. Make the driver come make I teach am how to carry online dating client enter consignment
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:23pm
...
|Re: Facebook User Recounts Her Experience In The Hands Of 419 Operators by thoollz: 10:25pm
But I don't understand, how does her story relates with hypnotizing unsuspecting passengers?
(0) (Reply)
Obtain Your Work Permit Visa To Your Dream Country Easily. / Auction!!! Auction!!! Auction!!! Cars, Shoes, Bags, Cloths, Games, Eletronics. / Seven Men Abduct, Gang-rape Fashion Designer
Viewing this topic: Tapout(m), samzheee(m), IamYhudii(f), Horlaidex(m), engrjosefz, kkboy(m), loadedvibes, powerhorse6363, patola080(m), millyj(f), NaijaNaWaa, Abdul6, AnonyNymous(m), Prince202020(m), chinedu202000(m), multibalotel, coolcharm(m), Missbizy(f), orobs93(m), eghuan1(m), samir, kingsleypower1, BushDoctor123, thoollz, gbaskiboy(m), sirmwell92, bmoyebi(m), pqmeup, UnknownT, omogeyoyo(f), Mastarbliss(m), baike(m), hydrazone, sodiq42, tombeck, lambvard, drefe2real, oderinde151(m), ekpeye(m), Mightyraw(m), babson50, abluck(m), larivers, Harrisee(m), Tworld84(m), Shadbay(m), elelem(m), Hiltaux(m), ojotobiloba1(m), vibzy, jasa1000(m), Decentboss, danigbo(m), Afamjudeoffor(m), emmy005, onosprince(m), omotee035, adizgal(f), shilz(f), RaeMystix(f), fuludu and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20