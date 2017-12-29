Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience (25227 Views)

Another lady recounts her experience with the Instagram slay king.



He wrote: "So, I Just Saw This Video On @instablog9ja And There's Been A Lot Of Persons Saying The Guy Was Calm Because The People Beating Him Are Soldiers. But I Must Say That This Same Guy Tried Same Thing To Me Back In 2012 In (Ambrose Alli University) Before He Left For Malaysia! Yes I Didn't Speak Out Because I Was Scared! And Because It Wasn't A Rape Per Say, But An Attempted Rape/ Assault Can Also Be Considered As One. It All Started After He Asked Me Out And I Refused To Date Him, But We Remain Just "Hi Friends" Plus Due To The Fact That There Was Never Light In Ekpoma At That Time, And Since He Was The Only One That Had A Generator Set In The Area, I Went To Charge My Phone At His Apartment. After Plugging My Phone, Only For Me To Turn, I Noticed He Had Already Locked His Door, And When I Asked Why, He Said He Didn't Want His Neighbors Disturbing Then I Asked Him To Open As I Was Gonna Leave My Phone And Return Later To Get It. He Literally Had The Home Theatre Set On the Highest Volume With RickRoss Song Playing.Dude Tried Kissing Me And When I Refused, He Pushed Me To The Bed And Tried Forcing Himself Into Him. Just Before Then, I Asked If Another Guy Does Same To His Sister What Would He Do He Replied " I Don't Av A Sister" That Was When It Dawn On Me That Dude Wasn't Here To Joke! I Was Able To Fight Back And Thank God I Escaped But With Bruises. I Fell Sick And While On My Sick Bed I Asked God For His Will To Be Done, And Here It Is After 5Years This slowpoke Has Been Caught And His Secret Is Out. "



As reported earlier http://www.nairaland.com/4259785/el-dato-therealdato-arrested-raping Another lady recounts her experience with the Instagram slay king.





I really don't know what to say here. But a lot of times, women send out wrong signals.



If you are a guy and a woman visits you. I am not saying you shouldn't make moves to touch her, but if you make that move and she says 'STOP, ' Please put back your prick in your trouser and let her be.



when ur juju fails u or whatever god u serve is sleeping ....just get ready to swim in ocean of trouble/problem. ....





I v got nothing to say I wasn't there with them. 11 Likes 1 Share





Nothing justifies rape.



but I don't believe the story.... 14 Likes 1 Share





I hope justice prevails I hope justice prevails 1 Like

this guy is finished na 8 Likes 1 Share

Very prolific rapist 9 Likes

Don't follow a guy you don't trust home to avoid stories that touch... 3 Likes

why are you still following him up and down on social media





Just tell us you were raped and lets recommend you that centre that they use to treat people like you





someone should remind me the name they call that place He didn't rape you then according to you but i want to ask a questionJust tell us you were raped and lets recommend you that centre that they use to treat people like yousomeone should remind me the name they call that place 13 Likes

Man's not hot this guy no go hear 1 Like

I have nothing to say. Let me join my brother to watch as d news progesses 6 Likes

I hope girls would learn from this:



1: When a guy asks you out and you said no, please stay off him.

2: Stop keeping guys as "just friends" squad, you don't know which one among them might be a rapist.

3: Babes, please stop going to a man's house who is not a trusted friend or relative/sibling to charge your phone. 28 Likes

I hate rapists to the core and if any of em take the wrong gal... God wil forgive me... 1 Like

girls always attracted to bros that on gen when NEPA strikes. ..... either to watch soap opera or charge phones



my advice to naija parents especially those living in hood. if u have beautiful daughters. ... Once they start coming up....... just use your last money buy gen.



no comment on the rape issue....water no dey carry person wey im no see im legs 30 Likes

rape should have a new definition.

Karma is a bitch 2 Likes

Mtcheew.. Even slots self go wake up tell media say person rape am.. I wonder what people gain from forceful sexual intercose. 6 Likes 1 Share





Its a lie.



The Malaysia based guy didn't give her any attention hence the Rape accusations. Its a lie.The Malaysia based guy didn't give her any attention hence the Rape accusations. 1 Like

Once a rapist always a rapist. Save his future victims the pain and castrate him 13 Likes 1 Share