₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,613 members, 3,996,298 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 December 2017 at 07:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience (25227 Views)
@Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram / EL DATO @Therealdato Arrested For Raping A Girl In Edo State (Photos) / Kenyan Pastor Who Was Gang-Raped On Her Wedding Day Recounts Her Ordeal (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Mandynews(f): 10:03pm On Dec 29
As reported earlier http://www.nairaland.com/4259785/el-dato-therealdato-arrested-raping
Another lady recounts her experience with the Instagram slay king.
He wrote: "So, I Just Saw This Video On @instablog9ja And There's Been A Lot Of Persons Saying The Guy Was Calm Because The People Beating Him Are Soldiers. But I Must Say That This Same Guy Tried Same Thing To Me Back In 2012 In (Ambrose Alli University) Before He Left For Malaysia! Yes I Didn't Speak Out Because I Was Scared! And Because It Wasn't A Rape Per Say, But An Attempted Rape/ Assault Can Also Be Considered As One. It All Started After He Asked Me Out And I Refused To Date Him, But We Remain Just "Hi Friends" Plus Due To The Fact That There Was Never Light In Ekpoma At That Time, And Since He Was The Only One That Had A Generator Set In The Area, I Went To Charge My Phone At His Apartment. After Plugging My Phone, Only For Me To Turn, I Noticed He Had Already Locked His Door, And When I Asked Why, He Said He Didn't Want His Neighbors Disturbing Then I Asked Him To Open As I Was Gonna Leave My Phone And Return Later To Get It. He Literally Had The Home Theatre Set On the Highest Volume With RickRoss Song Playing.Dude Tried Kissing Me And When I Refused, He Pushed Me To The Bed And Tried Forcing Himself Into Him. Just Before Then, I Asked If Another Guy Does Same To His Sister What Would He Do He Replied " I Don't Av A Sister" That Was When It Dawn On Me That Dude Wasn't Here To Joke! I Was Able To Fight Back And Thank God I Escaped But With Bruises. I Fell Sick And While On My Sick Bed I Asked God For His Will To Be Done, And Here It Is After 5Years This slowpoke Has Been Caught And His Secret Is Out. "
https://www.instagram.com/p/BdSKNuIlqrc
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/29/lady-recounts-her-experience-with-the-suspected-rapist-nabbed-in-edo-state/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by FortifiedCity: 10:06pm On Dec 29
I really don't know what to say here. But a lot of times, women send out wrong signals.
If you are a guy and a woman visits you. I am not saying you shouldn't make moves to touch her, but if you make that move and she says 'STOP, ' Please put back your prick in your trouser and let her be.
I know some will say you are not man enough for not putting pressure on her. But it's better than you being labeled a rapist.
123 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by vivypretty(f): 10:16pm On Dec 29
when ur juju fails u or whatever god u serve is sleeping ....just get ready to swim in ocean of trouble/problem. ....
I v got nothing to say I wasn't there with them.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Mandynews(f): 10:21pm On Dec 29
cc Lalasticlala, Ishilove Mynd44
http://mandynews.com/2017/12/29/lady-recounts-her-experience-with-the-suspected-rapist-nabbed-in-edo-state/
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by okotv(m): 11:14pm On Dec 29
Nothing justifies rape.
but I don't believe the story....
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by kelvyn7(m): 11:15pm On Dec 29
I hope justice prevails
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by lilmax(m): 11:15pm On Dec 29
this guy is finished na
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by MrKong: 11:16pm On Dec 29
Very prolific rapist
9 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by fatymore(f): 11:16pm On Dec 29
Rubbish....
Don't follow a guy you don't trust home to avoid stories that touch...
3 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by bastien: 11:17pm On Dec 29
Sha..... All hole get cover.... Maybe he wasn't your cover!
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by OgbeniAnonymous: 11:17pm On Dec 29
Hmm, even if na lie we no go know....
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by SkillfulValue: 11:17pm On Dec 29
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by omoikea(m): 11:18pm On Dec 29
He didn't rape you then according to you but i want to ask a question why are you still following him up and down on social media
Just tell us you were raped and lets recommend you that centre that they use to treat people like you
someone should remind me the name they call that place
13 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by NubiLove(m): 11:18pm On Dec 29
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by OBTMOS(m): 11:18pm On Dec 29
Man's not hot this guy no go hear
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Fukafuka: 11:18pm On Dec 29
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by sirugos(m): 11:19pm On Dec 29
I have nothing to say. Let me join my brother to watch as d news progesses
6 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by momodub: 11:19pm On Dec 29
Hmmm all coming out
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by prettyboy5: 11:19pm On Dec 29
I hope girls would learn from this:
1: When a guy asks you out and you said no, please stay off him.
2: Stop keeping guys as "just friends" squad, you don't know which one among them might be a rapist.
3: Babes, please stop going to a man's house who is not a trusted friend or relative/sibling to charge your phone.
28 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Cletus77(m): 11:20pm On Dec 29
Since that tym sister no talk
Wel na talk dey bring talk
I hate rapists to the core and if any of em take the wrong gal... God wil forgive me...
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by letitrainn(m): 11:20pm On Dec 29
I buy E-cards in both small and large quantities, and your are in need of a trusted reliable,legit and honest buyer, you can contact me on xpensiveknight@gmail.com or visit my profile or signature for more info,a trial will convince you
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by majamajic(m): 11:20pm On Dec 29
haha
girls always attracted to bros that on gen when NEPA strikes. ..... either to watch soap opera or charge phones
my advice to naija parents especially those living in hood. if u have beautiful daughters. ... Once they start coming up....... just use your last money buy gen.
no comment on the rape issue....water no dey carry person wey im no see im legs
30 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by shortgun(m): 11:21pm On Dec 29
rape should have a new definition.
let me not say what's in my mind.
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by OyiboOyibo: 11:21pm On Dec 29
Karma is a bitch
2 Likes
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Akowemoon(m): 11:22pm On Dec 29
Mtcheew.. Even slots self go wake up tell media say person rape am.. I wonder what people gain from forceful sexual intercose.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Macgreat(m): 11:22pm On Dec 29
Its a lie.
The Malaysia based guy didn't give her any attention hence the Rape accusations.
1 Like
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by Imarnuel04(m): 11:22pm On Dec 29
Once a rapist always a rapist. Save his future victims the pain and castrate him
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience by cococandy(f): 11:24pm On Dec 29
Which one is signal? Someone came to your house to charge phone and that’s a signal? What’s wrong with you people?
FortifiedCity:
24 Likes 3 Shares
EFCC Arraigns Man Over N4.5m Love Scam (Pictured) / How Do We Effectively Curb Sexual Offences In Nigeria? / 15-Year-Old JAMB Candidate Kidnapped In Lagos While Going For Exam (Photo)
Viewing this topic: Dantedasz, sunnykalu125, sinola(m), Wiseandtrue(f), Viqtour(m), bettercreature(m), hardywaltz(m), oluwatodimu1(m), bamoski(m), johnstar(m), ogedanny, Geedhey(m), kuljoe4, priceaction, gameboyo, Donvic4u(m), Motolank, Essquare(m), chukychris92(m), donem, freedomchild, akhabbey(m), vicdano87(m), codebrew85(m), chiomzy86(f), kontro(m), dammieco(m), bless01, Abidaz(m), mercuryeyez, Darksider131, usefulboy(m), codedguy1(m), ayobami42, captainbangz(m), Tee99(m), benalways(m), realmindz, Prugged, bglarry(m), 2point5, ayoblinks(m), kunlesmiles(m), Jelvy, Prec1ous(m), gide, prettygumi(f), hizzyairtel(m), betapikin, olisehcom(f), Zane2point4(m), motvic(m), Tobycharles, orangb, Artistree(f), Tomiwatosin(m), Deeejah(f), Ifedith(m), Thukzee01(m), scholarlymind, ReverseEngineer, okongo(m), krap(m), fhranciz(m), Monsieur4u, momove4real25(f), mannatech, topmost0029, BMCSlayer, Ola24luv(m), nelbaba(m), Owoloku1, passwelle, nnamdibig(m), TeddyPendergrass(m), Makavelli099(m), Emma5097, kelimani, NoBetterNigeria, 3Line(m), sisisioge, dunmotuscana(m), totalhouse(m), Tukor32, egbaguy2, edo3(m), BADNEAT(m), awoo47, kannymoore(m), alandiara, valdetino(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11