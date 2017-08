FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology – creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today’s interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.



Job Title: Nutrition Coordinator

Location: Maiduguri



Northeast Nigeria is currently facing a growing humanitarian crisis with a vast number of Internally Displaced Persons in need of emergency assistance.

These IDPs are living among host communities, lacking access to livelihoods and resources, ultimately leading to unprecedented levels of malnutrition and food insecurity.

FHI 360 has been working in Nigeria for over 30 years and is now expanding activities in Borno state to respond to the IDP crisis.

FHI 360 is expanding its expertise by responding to this humanitarian crisis through integrated WASH, Health and Protection interventions.



The nutrition coordinator is responsible for designing, overseeing and coordinating the nutrition programs, as well as liaising with various external partners.

S/he reports to head of mission, medical and nutrition advisor at headquarters level.

The panel of activities in a nutrition programs includes: Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) approach, Assessments and surveillance interventions (nutrition surveys using ENA for SMART, coverage surveys, sentinel site, LQAS etc.) Infant and Young Child Feeding partners, Capacity building of local partners, community mobilization and research projects.



Management of the Nutrition Program:

Follow up and ongoing analysis of the context.

Definition, supervision and monitoring of FHI 360 Nutrition programs, in compliance with international and national guidelines and in coherence with identified humanitarian needs.

Provision of continuous guidance and technical support.

Design and ensure the use of monitoring tools.

Ensure compliance of programs in terms of achieving objectives in current grants.



Team Management:

Management and evaluation of nutrition program managers; elaboration their Job description.

Provision of technical and organizational support and trainings to the nutrition program managers.



Reporting:

Compilation, analysis and feedback on monthly reports from the nutrition program managers.

Ongoing communication with nutrition advisor in HQs.

Technical input in donor reporting.



Representation and Internal/External Communication:

Coordination with other technical departments at coordination level (Health, Food Security and Livelihood, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Logistics and Administration).

Represent FHI 360 at national and regional level in nutrition and health technical meetings.

Participate in the external coordination with nutrition partners and governmental bodies and provide technical support and guidance in the nutrition sub-committee and cluster, where relevant.



B.Nurse, Nutritionist or Medical Doctor.

Masters in public health or nutrition or related subject is desirable.

Second language skills are desirable.

Minimum 3 years field experience in nutrition program in a relief NGO, ideally in a similar role.

Minimum 1 year in a position of requiring managing a team of expatriates is desirable.

Fluent in English and Hausa



Skills and Experience:

Excellent inter-personal, communications and representative skills (written, oral, cross-cultural).

Ability to work with multi-cultural teams.

Skills in training and management.

Ability to manage own work.

Flexibility and ability to work under pressure.



Interested and qualified candidates should apply @ https://jobs-fhi360.icims.com/jobs/18697/nutrition-coordinator/job?mobile=false&width=675&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=60&jun1offset=60

