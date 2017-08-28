₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by oluwasegun400: 7:03am
Psquare's Paul Okoye recently welcomed twins, a boy and girl, with his wife Anita, while Freda Francis also welcomed her first child, a son. Bearing gifts, Tiwa Savage paid a visit to check up on the newborn babies while in Atlanta.
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/28/photos-tiwa-savage-also-pays-a-visit-to-new-parents-freda-francis-paul-okoye-anita-okoye/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by Benjom(m): 7:13am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by ibkkk(f): 8:59am
Okay oh.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by ammyluv2002(f): 9:48am
She don try
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by hollamanng(m): 10:34am
OK madam olojojo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by lonelydora(m): 10:34am
I knew many artists will want to be in the news by visiting Paul.
How does she wash with those finger nails? Little wonder Edible catering was able to penetrate her husband
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:34am
.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by CaptainGOOD: 10:35am
Nice1 i want twins too..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by Celino(f): 10:35am
I have book a Space.... Am coming
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by TheTourist(m): 10:36am
All this celebrity eye-service sef
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by tyconcepts(f): 10:36am
Birth brings good tidings.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by Chanchit: 10:36am
So the new trend for celebrities is to now start touring other celebs house to greet new born babies
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by jadekunl(m): 10:37am
Tiwa go back to your husband
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by etech102(m): 10:37am
and so
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by etech102(m): 10:39am
please whats wrong with webpay i cant recharge my bet9ja account
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by Heryorh: 10:41am
uhum
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by lammsohiman(m): 10:44am
ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by wordproof: 10:46am
She will be visited soon...you will be remembered.
Now u have come
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by webngnews: 10:47am
Oh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by PalmchatApp: 10:55am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by unsilved: 11:01am
tyconcepts:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Visits Freda Francis, Paul Okoye & Anita: New Parents by nikkypearl(f): 11:02am
Ok.........
