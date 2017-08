Psquare's Paul Okoye recently welcomed twins, a boy and girl, with his wife Anita, while Freda Francis also welcomed her first child, a son. Bearing gifts, Tiwa Savage paid a visit to check up on the newborn babies while in Atlanta.Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/28/photos-tiwa-savage-also-pays-a-visit-to-new-parents-freda-francis-paul-okoye-anita-okoye/

I knew many artists will want to be in the news by visiting Paul.



How does she wash with those finger nails? Little wonder Edible catering was able to penetrate her husband 1 Like