Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.



We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Officer, User Experience Designer

Job ID: 26496

Location: Lagos Island

Job Sector: Banking



Job Details

Group Information Technology: systems development, business analysis, architecture, project management, data warehousing, infrastructure, maintenance and production



Job Purpose

To create amazing user experiences using clean, clear and artful designs with superior UI methods.

To translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces across web applications and Mobile apps (including tablets) on multiple platforms (iOs, Android, Web Apps)



Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Translate concepts into wireframes and mockups that lead to intuitive user experiences

Collaborate with business analysts and solutions developers to define and implement innovative solutions

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features



Preferred Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a First Degree in Computer Science, Interaction design, Human-computer interaction.

Relevant additional qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience.



Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Expertise in UX software such as InVision, UXPin and Proto io. Advanced HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript (Angular, Jquery).

Advanced Photoshop and Illustrator skills.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

A solid grasp of user-centered design and testing methodologies, subsystems, and usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply @ https://careers.peopleclick.eu.com/careerscp/client_standardbankgroup/external/en_US/jobDetails.do?functionName=getJobDetail&jobPostId=48079&localeCode=en-us



Application Deadline: 7th September, 2017.

Source:



