₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,885 members, 3,752,956 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot (4694 Views)
Karen Igho Wows In New Photoshoot / Annie Idibia Wows In Yellow (photo) / Annie Idibia Wows In Yellow Outfit At 2face's Event In Abuja | Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Priscy01(f): 7:25am
Actress,Annie Idibia looks gorgeous in photos she shared from a recent shoot.
See below;
Source;
http://retronaija.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/annie-idibia-looks-beautiful-in-new.html
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by ibkkk(f): 8:54am
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Badonasty(m): 10:39am
Priscy01:
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Ndjones(m): 10:39am
.
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by BroZuma: 10:39am
...and we all boiled beans.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by urbanaira(f): 10:39am
Hmmmmmm ...... Slay it .... 2baba on the top
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by dasauce(m): 10:39am
And so
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by motun2017(f): 10:39am
should we fry beans??
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by justi4jesu(f): 10:40am
Just passing
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Codedamsel: 10:40am
wow!!!she looks beautiful
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by virtual3xpert: 10:40am
She looks cute.
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by IamSINZ(m): 10:40am
Who fůcking cares?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by MakCoby(m): 10:40am
what is Wow about this?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by emmyquan: 10:40am
hh
motun2017:hh
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by jadekunl(m): 10:41am
2face come carry ur wife before I change my mind
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by syndrum(m): 10:41am
Hmmmm... But she's someone else wife...why do I have to appreciate..
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by labisibrass(m): 10:41am
AOB?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by jobbers: 10:41am
good
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:41am
D
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Michaelhay(m): 10:42am
Tu baba u too much
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Celino(f): 10:42am
I have book a space.... Am coming
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by donnaD(f): 10:42am
She wan come resemble tiwa savage abi na my eyes??
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by emmyquan: 10:42am
urbanaira:...
Michaelhay:...
IS SHE TU BABA COZ
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by lammsohiman(m): 10:43am
ok
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by mikeycharles(m): 10:45am
Are you this is not Tiwa Savage or her sister
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by perdollar(m): 10:47am
she looks like ashawo kobo kobo wey dey around 8hrs
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by orijintv(m): 10:47am
Only if she was this pretty in reality
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Tynasparks(f): 10:47am
Beautiful
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by lanrei(m): 10:51am
perdollar:
Irrelevant hate coming from you
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by sammhi(m): 10:51am
Very fine woman
In and out
Tuface made a very good choice out of the many she must be very unique
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by wolesmile(m): 10:53am
This lady fine sha
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In New Photoshoot by Daeylar(f): 10:53am
What did she wear?
Doesn't look nice at all
Oprah Is Wrong! Julia Roberts Is America's Genevieve! / Tonto Dikeh Competes With USA Singer Keri Hilson In Bleaching Contest / Photo: HKN Artist, Shina Rambo Seriously Looking For Wizkid's Trouble
Viewing this topic: Puzbe06, prettyesther20, uplink(m), Tee999, Oyindidi(f), SalamRushdie, mekachuko(m), Kenturkey048(m), leesha(f), felixxy(m), Daviestunech(m), amarige, misano(m), adeoladeola(m), syrex24(m), jejeman, Halyma(f), Wobegist, asdre, Movichabiodun(m), deebee13(f), dotunbekro06(m), mismore(f), Osahon7(m), barnacle and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14