|Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 8:41pm On Mar 09
Actor, Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia who is a relationship expert took to her Instagram page to advice women who stay in abusive marriages because of their husbands to stop it.
Read what she wrote below...
"It makes me sick to know that there is more women then men out there advising ladies,fellow sisters,mothers and daughters,to "try and make their marriage work" and "stay" by their husband's side due domestic violence or any form of disrespect or mistreatment. No marriage is perfect (I know you were about to say that bish) but there are things that are most definitely NOT considered as "usual" marriage crisis. Your mom didn't carry u for 9 months with so much love and care for you to become some else's punching bag. "Stay for the sake of your children" - if I hear that again!! All of you "wise advisers",please tell me,how can a child EVER grow into a normal,mentally and emotionally stable adult after being traumatized with such a terrible experience such as witnessing a domestic violence at his home?? For that sake I will tell you LEAVE BECAUSE OF YOUR CHILDREN if nothing else. Stop making women feel like they were destined to suffer!!! No!! You were meant to be loved and cherished,no matter where you come from,not humiliated,disrespected and unappreciated! FxxK SOCIETY!!!! Your life MATTERS !!! NO ONE CAN MISTREAT YOU UNLESS YOU STAY AND ALLOW THEM!!!! #soniaogbonna #IAmMySistersKeeper"https://www.instagram.com/p/BRbQfGcho_M/?hl=en
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by brunofarad(m): 9:52pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm On Mar 09
I do not like men that beat their wives.
There are always better ways to handle issues
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by highrise07(m): 9:53pm On Mar 09
women always playing the victim card , some of them are manufacturers of frustration. i don't support men who beat their wives , neither do i support women who are uncultured, gold diggers , and too egocentric
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by FemiLastBorn(m): 9:53pm On Mar 09
This Guy above me Jus Go waste FTc. How can U Jus write ok On FTC
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by teamsynergy: 9:53pm On Mar 09
I believe a child seeing his or her father batter the mother will ruin him or her psychologically than being raised by a single parent .....
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Hoddor: 9:54pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Ifyjuli25(f): 9:54pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by fabulousfortune(m): 9:54pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by rockcitie: 9:54pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by kstyle2(m): 9:54pm On Mar 09
Ok...i still can't see reasons why a man should beat his WIFE. This is a woman I spent time chasing, courted and even invited friends and family to come witness your union. We all know some women try to push guys to the wall but for you to beat her, worse, in the presence of your kids is regrettably lugubrious.
Women should also watch the things they say. A man has had a hard day at work and u start running your mouth...my dear your own don finish like person wey dey make call 4 army check point.
We need to ask our parents what they did to make their marriage work
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Mzflow(f): 9:55pm On Mar 09
Maybe she's leaving soon also
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Irishrena1(f): 9:55pm On Mar 09
The person talking, had she been the one in Tonto's shoes would she have left?
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by OLAFIMIX: 9:55pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by preciousMI1(f): 9:55pm On Mar 09
good advice, let love lead those victims to early grave!!!yeyetic
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by lammsohiman(m): 9:55pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by fabulousfortune(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
U feel gud right?
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Ellixlimswag: 9:56pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by NORSIYK(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
Indirectly telling Tonto to quit her marriage
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Elisean(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
I spit on men who beats their wives
Disgrace to ur bladdy race.
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by naturefellow(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
Relationship expert ko! Some people just made a career out of Tonto's marriage crisis!
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by RealHaute: 9:57pm On Mar 09
Only cowards beat their women.
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by ohile: 9:57pm On Mar 09
systematically shading Mr. CHurchill
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by Djudiz: 9:59pm On Mar 09
teamsynergy:Say no to domestic violence
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by yinkslinks(m): 10:00pm On Mar 09
Mzflow:you don see wey man dey leave better tin wey no be made in naija?
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:00pm On Mar 09
Anyone (whether man or woman) in an abusive marriage should leave ASAP. Life has no duplicate.
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by CONFAMA: 10:02pm On Mar 09
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by bayinq25(m): 10:02pm On Mar 09
You're temperamental,you married a feminist because she's hot and presentable.Now she's gonna sue your as$ for screaming at her by saying you beat her when you're in court.You'd go to jail,one dumber mo'fvckers will still pump that sweet punna when you're in gaol...Marry with sense or marry a demon.Any woman is capable of making a gentleman wilder but real Gees should learn to walk away when tempers flare!...#never wife up a feminist or a *ucking chauvinist...#legend is a beer!
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:03pm On Mar 09
Mzflow:
|Re: Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" by desoul2004(m): 10:03pm On Mar 09
