Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sonia Ogbonna To Women: "Leave Abusive Marriage For The Sake Of Your Kids" (8130 Views)

Sonia Ogbonna Celebrates IK Ogbonna's Birthday / Laura Ikeji Looks 13 - Sonia Ogbonna's Comment Sets Instagram On Fire / Sonia Ogbonna & Ooni To Build A Tourist Resort In Ife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Read what she wrote below...



"It makes me sick to know that there is more women then men out there advising ladies,fellow sisters,mothers and daughters,to "try and make their marriage work" and "stay" by their husband's side due domestic violence or any form of disrespect or mistreatment. No marriage is perfect (I know you were about to say that bish) but there are things that are most definitely NOT considered as "usual" marriage crisis. Your mom didn't carry u for 9 months with so much love and care for you to become some else's punching bag. "Stay for the sake of your children" - if I hear that again!! All of you "wise advisers",please tell me,how can a child EVER grow into a normal,mentally and emotionally stable adult after being traumatized with such a terrible experience such as witnessing a domestic violence at his home?? For that sake I will tell you LEAVE BECAUSE OF YOUR CHILDREN if nothing else. Stop making women feel like they were destined to suffer!!! No!! You were meant to be loved and cherished,no matter where you come from,not humiliated,disrespected and unappreciated! FxxK SOCIETY!!!! Your life MATTERS !!! NO ONE CAN MISTREAT YOU UNLESS YOU STAY AND ALLOW THEM!!!! #soniaogbonna #IAmMySistersKeeper"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRbQfGcho_M/?hl=en



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/Bleep-society-your-life-matters-ik.html Actor, Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia who is a relationship expert took to her Instagram page to advice women who stay in abusive marriages because of their husbands to stop it.Read what she wrote below... 4 Likes

Ok

I do not like men that beat their wives.



There are always better ways to handle issues 19 Likes 1 Share

women always playing the victim card , some of them are manufacturers of frustration. i don't support men who beat their wives , neither do i support women who are uncultured, gold diggers , and too egocentric 13 Likes

This Guy above me Jus Go waste FTc. How can U Jus write ok On FTC 4 Likes 1 Share

I believe a child seeing his or her father batter the mother will ruin him or her psychologically than being raised by a single parent ..... 7 Likes

Noted.......... 1 Like

First page...

Oh yea

Well said 1 Like

Ok...i still can't see reasons why a man should beat his WIFE. This is a woman I spent time chasing, courted and even invited friends and family to come witness your union. We all know some women try to push guys to the wall but for you to beat her, worse, in the presence of your kids is regrettably lugubrious.

Women should also watch the things they say. A man has had a hard day at work and u start running your mouth...my dear your own don finish like person wey dey make call 4 army check point.

We need to ask our parents what they did to make their marriage work 6 Likes

Maybe she's leaving soon also 1 Like

The person talking, had she been the one in Tonto's shoes would she have left?

Tell them ooo 3 Likes

good advice, let love lead those victims to early grave!!!yeyetic 1 Like

Okay, dem don hear you......next

Ifyjuli25:

First page... U feel gud right? U feel gud right?

oyinbo

Indirectly telling Tonto to quit her marriage

I spit on men who beats their wives

Disgrace to ur bladdy race.

Relationship expert ko! Some people just made a career out of Tonto's marriage crisis! 1 Like

Only cowards beat their women.

systematically shading Mr. CHurchill

teamsynergy:

I believe a child seeing his or her father batter the mother will ruin him or her psychologically than being raised by a single parent ..... Say no to domestic violence Say no to domestic violence

Mzflow:

Maybe she's leaving soon also you don see wey man dey leave better tin wey no be made in naija? you don see wey man dey leave better tin wey no be made in naija? 1 Like

Anyone (whether man or woman) in an abusive marriage should leave ASAP. Life has no duplicate. 1 Like

You're temperamental,you married a feminist because she's hot and presentable.Now she's gonna sue your as$ for screaming at her by saying you beat her when you're in court.You'd go to jail,one dumber mo'fvckers will still pump that sweet punna when you're in gaol...Marry with sense or marry a demon.Any woman is capable of making a gentleman wilder but real Gees should learn to walk away when tempers flare!...#never wife up a feminist or a *ucking chauvinist...#legend is a beer! 2 Likes

Mzflow:

Maybe she's leaving soon also