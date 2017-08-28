₦airaland Forum

PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Anstalk(f): 8:30am
The PDP Aspirants in Anambra upcoming Guber election are:

1. Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil.

2. Stella Odua

3. Oseloka Obaze

4. Prince John Emeka

5. Alex Obiogbolu

6. Princess Rita Ikpeazu.


Stay tuned for Updates on the election


Good Luck to them


Source: http://anstalk.com/pdp-aspirants-anambra-upcoming-primary-election/

Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by jadekunl(m): 11:12am
OK I sincerely think say Stella don decamp go Apc, even Ifeanyi Ubah
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Eleniyan231(m): 11:12am
Cff
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by oake(m): 11:12am
Political juggernauts... One of these money bags will give APC a run for their money. Pray for APGA.
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by ozaovehe(m): 11:12am
angry
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by akthedream(m): 11:12am
Igbo Jews won't like this..
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Keneking: 11:12am
Oduah has withdrawn
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Asuokaa: 11:12am
ddd
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by olawalebiz100: 11:12am
Thieves.
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Chikelue2000(m): 11:12am
all dis for governor?
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by ritababe(f): 11:13am
Obiano is doing well, I see no reason why Anambarians will not vote for him.
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Clever2: 11:13am
We are waiting
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Correspondence(m): 11:13am
Nice
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by StarFist(m): 11:13am
Ifeanyi Uba is the viable option... Tested and confirmed
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by King4Roller: 11:14am
jadekunl:
OK I sincerely think say Stella don decamp go Apc, even Ifeanyi Ubah
Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by catherine8285(f): 11:14am
Ifeanyi Uba....Interesting

