PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Anstalk(f): 8:30am
The PDP Aspirants in Anambra upcoming Guber election are:
1. Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil.
2. Stella Odua
3. Oseloka Obaze
4. Prince John Emeka
5. Alex Obiogbolu
6. Princess Rita Ikpeazu.
Stay tuned for Updates on the election
Good Luck to them
Source: http://anstalk.com/pdp-aspirants-anambra-upcoming-primary-election/
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by jadekunl(m): 11:12am
OK I sincerely think say Stella don decamp go Apc, even Ifeanyi Ubah
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Eleniyan231(m): 11:12am
Cff
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by oake(m): 11:12am
Political juggernauts... One of these money bags will give APC a run for their money. Pray for APGA.
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by ozaovehe(m): 11:12am
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by akthedream(m): 11:12am
Igbo Jews won't like this..
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Keneking: 11:12am
Oduah has withdrawn
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Asuokaa: 11:12am
ddd
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by olawalebiz100: 11:12am
Thieves.
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Chikelue2000(m): 11:12am
all dis for governor?
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by ritababe(f): 11:13am
Obiano is doing well, I see no reason why Anambarians will not vote for him.
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Clever2: 11:13am
We are waiting
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by Correspondence(m): 11:13am
Nice
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by StarFist(m): 11:13am
Ifeanyi Uba is the viable option... Tested and confirmed
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by King4Roller: 11:14am
jadekunl:
|Re: PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election by catherine8285(f): 11:14am
Ifeanyi Uba....Interesting
