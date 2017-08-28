Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Governorship Aspirants In Anambra Primary Election (501 Views)

1. Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil.



2. Stella Odua



3. Oseloka Obaze



4. Prince John Emeka



5. Alex Obiogbolu



6. Princess Rita Ikpeazu.





Stay tuned for Updates on the election





Good Luck to them





OK I sincerely think say Stella don decamp go Apc, even Ifeanyi Ubah

Cff

Political juggernauts... One of these money bags will give APC a run for their money. Pray for APGA.

Igbo Jews won't like this..

Oduah has withdrawn

ddd

Thieves.

all dis for governor?

Obiano is doing well, I see no reason why Anambarians will not vote for him.

We are waiting

Nice

Ifeanyi Uba is the viable option... Tested and confirmed

jadekunl:

OK I sincerely think say Stella don decamp go Apc, even Ifeanyi Ubah