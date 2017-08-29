₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by ikorodureporta: 9:21am On Aug 28
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday announced that about 98 per cent of all documents involved in the sale of crude oil were fake.
Source: http://punchng.com/98-of-documents-in-crude-sale-transactions-fake-nnpc/
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by eezeribe(m): 9:24am On Aug 28
Even the country as a whole is a fake project.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Blackfire(m): 10:45am On Aug 28
Tell me what is not fake in this country.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by ugolance(m): 11:00am On Aug 28
Really? : #ndiara
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by ikorodureporta: 7:18am
Lalasticlala
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by chibike69: 10:17am
i talk am
everything about nigeria is fake
stupid country
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Narldon(f): 10:17am
Ok
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by eleojo23: 10:17am
Really?
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by SalamRushdie: 10:17am
Even the president is still parading around with a fake WASC certificate so no surprises here
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by magoo10: 10:18am
And the corruption continues even with the sheriff cum minister of petroleum in town,this is no longer about diezani but the institutionalized broad day light robbery and stealing in govt owned agencies and corporations ,this level of corruption knows no political party neither did it Start today, the same people who are in power today have been beneficiaries of these looting in the past but decide to deceive the people on political party lines. whether Nigeria will ever get it right is a question that cannot be answered.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Lifezhead: 10:18am
f
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by IamAirforce1: 10:19am
Just say 100%
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Doctorphil: 10:19am
I almost fell a victim to this.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Florenademi(m): 10:19am
So who do we blame for this?
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by dapyd1(m): 10:19am
The corruption in Nigeria stinks to high heavens.
The leadership is corrupt.
The people are worse.
The security agencies are the worst.
God save us all.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Phaanie: 10:19am
If we keep trading on this part then Nigeria is gone.
Thing keep falling apart each day
Nigeria has gone down the drain
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by jerryunit48: 10:20am
Awa oye don sorfa
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by dust144(m): 10:21am
Who produces the fake document?
Who handle the fake document?
Who n who transact with the fake document?
Wait let me ask Min of Petroleum he us back.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by mr1759: 10:21am
even buhari is fake, the real one is in London
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by deleyi20(m): 10:22am
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by profmsboi(m): 10:22am
Fake?
Everything in Nigeria is as fake as China product
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by santopelele(m): 10:22am
no wonder, even or president is fake, imported from britain
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Gwaihir: 10:22am
Smh. Hope dey for this country so?
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:24am
Thought Mr Ratmus Buhari is suppose to be Petroleum Minister How come the transactions are fake even with his nansense corruption drive
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by torrent231: 10:24am
The Clock is ticking cause you dont ve to keep loosing on unsure bet, Great win yesterday & thanks to God for success and kudos to winners. View won Ticket pic for your Ecstasy.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by Samabu07(m): 10:24am
I don tire a beg. 98% fake documents? This government is a joke.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by kellyjoesteve(m): 10:26am
No need even without be told, how can you tell T.Y Danjuma is one of the richest people in Africa but Obj name who was the head of state then is nowhere to be found. Tomorrow they will tell us Dangote is the richest man in Africa then IBB and OBJ are where please fake country fake smiles fake setup.
For your Businesss idea, and management,
job-tips, available loans and important of
insurance check
my signature.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by King4Roller: 10:27am
torrent231:Why didnt you stake 2 million?
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by 9jatatafo(m): 10:27am
Our president possess 100% fake WAEC certificate. so you should be glad that NNPC is having just 98% fake.
|Re: 98% Of Documents In Crude Sale Transactions Fake - NNPC by King4Roller: 10:27am
torrent231:We dey talk fake document you still carry your own come.
