|This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by PublicHealthNig: 9:56am On Aug 28
This is Why you should Not Eat Snakes
SOURCE : http://www.publichealth.com.ng/major-dangers-of-consuming-snake-meat/
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by deepwater(f): 7:54pm
Kai
Aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosn't mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteers be at the rghit pclae. The rset can be a toatl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe."
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Franco93: 7:55pm
OP, do you want to get lifetime ban from lalasticlala?
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
"Something must kill a man".
-Lalasticlala
456BC
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by lloydpras: 7:55pm
Op free that thing...no venom will survive an overboiled snake meat.
Anyway.. With this writeup.. It's obvious you haven't tasted snake meat before .. A trial will convince you.
Like my roommate in NYSC days says:
When Life gives you snake.. Make snake pepper soup ;
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Kizyte(m): 7:55pm
Chai! OP, na so you wan take spoil market for
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:55pm
Just be ready for everlasting ban by lalasticlala
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Zeze06(m): 7:55pm
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by timilehin007(m): 7:55pm
lalasticlala and his goons are coming for ur head OP like......
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by mebad(m): 7:56pm
if no be madness self why someone go just look say na snake de hungry am to de chop .....
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Lawalemi(m): 7:56pm
Stoooory!
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by LaDivva(f): 7:56pm
Pukes..
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by sylviaeo(f): 7:56pm
Tell dat to lala
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by iamnlia(m): 7:56pm
I imagine how people eat snakes
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by abtallest24(m): 7:56pm
Lala will not be happy with this info
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by harrysterol(m): 7:56pm
Will lalastic.a the king of snake kingdom hear u
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by folakemigeh(f): 7:56pm
Why would i want to eat snake before?
Gosh!!! I shouldnt have seen this pix, Now i wont be able to sleep at night oh GOD!!!!!!!
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by BlindAngel: 7:57pm
Na so
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Hunry: 7:57pm
tell them oh, lala & friends
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by iamnlia(m): 7:57pm
Tajbol4splend:
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by cr7rooney10(m): 7:57pm
Dont let lala hear
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Zizicardo(f): 7:57pm
Ewwwww
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by priceaction: 7:57pm
our papa wey dey hunt for snakes for villages are over 70 years and dem dey eat am since teenagehood with palmwine, tell me another story....
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by ajalawole(m): 7:57pm
Those eating snake are either insane or are ..................
.
.
.
.
.
. Quote me negatively and my village people will start disturbing u
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by mascot87(m): 7:57pm
This thread is the handwork of Lalasticlala. He loves snakes so tay he his trying to discourage people from eating it.
Lala, this will not work
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Wesporting: 7:57pm
Lala, will not like this
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by alexistaiwo: 7:57pm
Lalasticlalaa
Don't mind mind this op. He was sent by your village people to derive you of your favourite delicacy
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by anonym0us: 7:58pm
I rather eat bush lion meat
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by leksmedia: 7:58pm
Of all meats In the world. � snake eewww
For your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by bastien: 7:59pm
And Bible say make we no eat am
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by prince4pro(m): 7:59pm
Story story
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Fkforyou(m): 7:59pm
It would be insane of me to eat that which I'm scared to poo of...
If you like give me 10 million, I no go chop snake meat
