This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes

This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by PublicHealthNig: 9:56am On Aug 28
This is Why you should Not Eat Snakes

Snakes like many reptiles is on the menu in many cultures especially in Africa and Asia. However, not all snakes are "edible" even those classified as non venomous come with other health "baggages" that could sometimes compromise the health of those who consume them .
with the widespread killing and consumption of reptiles it became imperative to remind the population of the of some of the dangers that comes with the consumption of these lethal animal.

There are several dangers of consuming snake meat this includes

1. They can still bite, inject venom and kill several hours hours after the head has been cut off .
In 2014 a celebrated chef (Peng) was preparing a dish made from cobra flesh was killes after the snake bit his hand - 20 minutes after he had severed it from its body. Peng Fan from Foshan, Guangdong province, southern China, had been preparing a special dish made from Indochinese spitting cobra, a rare delicacy. It was as he went to chuck the cobra's head in the bin that it bit him, injecting Mr Peng with its flesh-killing, neurotoxic venom.



2. Death from Residual Venom
an under-cooked or under-roasted snake meat could lead to a severe case food poisoning especially when contaminated with residual venom

3. Microbiological and heavy metal contamination

A study conducted by researchers of the World health Organization (WHO) showed that eating snakes can lead to sparganosis and trichinosis .
However, when it comes to snake meat the greatest danger comes from Salmonella and Staphylococcus.

4. Pricks from Poisonous Bones .

Snakes have an extensive network of bone bones that makes handling the meat of some highly venomous snakes dangerous sometimes it is safer to dispose than consume


whether it is snake meat or snake egg , snake oil or snake venom how you choose to handle snakes or snake products can sometimes be the difference between life and death

SOURCE : http://www.publichealth.com.ng/major-dangers-of-consuming-snake-meat/

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by deepwater(f): 7:54pm
Kai

Aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosn't mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteers be at the rghit pclae. The rset can be a toatl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe."

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Franco93: 7:55pm
OP, do you want to get lifetime ban from lalasticlala?

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
shocked


"Something must kill a man".

-Lalasticlala
456BC

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by lloydpras: 7:55pm
Op free that thing...no venom will survive an overboiled snake meat.
Anyway.. With this writeup.. It's obvious you haven't tasted snake meat before undecided.. A trial will convince you.

Like my roommate in NYSC days says:
When Life gives you snake.. Make snake pepper soup ; smiley

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Kizyte(m): 7:55pm
Chai! OP, na so you wan take spoil market for Lacasera I mean, Lalasticlala lipsrsealed
grin

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:55pm
Just be ready for everlasting ban by lalasticlala

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Zeze06(m): 7:55pm
smiley

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by timilehin007(m): 7:55pm
lalasticlala and his goons are coming for ur head OP like......

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by mebad(m): 7:56pm
if no be madness self why someone go just look say na snake de hungry am to de chop .....

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Lawalemi(m): 7:56pm
Stoooory!

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by LaDivva(f): 7:56pm
Pukes..
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by sylviaeo(f): 7:56pm
Tell dat to lala
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by iamnlia(m): 7:56pm
I imagine how people eat snakes lipsrsealed

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by abtallest24(m): 7:56pm
Lala will not be happy with this info

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by harrysterol(m): 7:56pm
Will lalastic.a the king of snake kingdom hear u

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by folakemigeh(f): 7:56pm
Why would i want to eat snake before?






Gosh!!! I shouldnt have seen this pix, Now i wont be able to sleep at night oh GOD!!!!!!! cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by BlindAngel: 7:57pm
Na so
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Hunry: 7:57pm
tell them oh, lala & friends
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by iamnlia(m): 7:57pm
grin
Tajbol4splend:
Just be ready for everlasting ban by lalasticlala
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by cr7rooney10(m): 7:57pm
Dont let lala hear

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Zizicardo(f): 7:57pm
Ewwwww angry
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by priceaction: 7:57pm
our papa wey dey hunt for snakes for villages are over 70 years and dem dey eat am since teenagehood with palmwine, tell me another story....

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by ajalawole(m): 7:57pm
Those eating snake are either insane or are ..................
.
.
.
.
.
. Quote me negatively and my village people will start disturbing u sad

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by mascot87(m): 7:57pm
This thread is the handwork of Lalasticlala. He loves snakes so tay he his trying to discourage people from eating it.

Lala, this will not work

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Wesporting: 7:57pm
Lala, will not like this grin
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by alexistaiwo: 7:57pm
Lalasticlalaa
Don't mind mind this op. He was sent by your village people to derive you of your favourite delicacy
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by anonym0us: 7:58pm
I rather eat bush lion meat
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by leksmedia: 7:58pm
Of all meats In the world. � snake eewww

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by bastien: 7:59pm
And Bible say make we no eat am
Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by prince4pro(m): 7:59pm
Story story

Re: This Is Why You Should Not Eat Snakes by Fkforyou(m): 7:59pm
It would be insane of me to eat that which I'm scared to poo of... undecided

If you like give me 10 million, I no go chop snake meat

