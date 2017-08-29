This is Why you should Not Eat Snakes



Snakes like many reptiles is on the menu in many cultures especially in Africa and Asia. However, not all snakes are "edible" even those classified as non venomous come with other health "baggages" that could sometimes compromise the health of those who consume them .

with the widespread killing and consumption of reptiles it became imperative to remind the population of the of some of the dangers that comes with the consumption of these lethal animal.



There are several dangers of consuming snake meat this includes



1. They can still bite, inject venom and kill several hours hours after the head has been cut off .

In 2014 a celebrated chef (Peng) was preparing a dish made from cobra flesh was killes after the snake bit his hand - 20 minutes after he had severed it from its body. Peng Fan from Foshan, Guangdong province, southern China, had been preparing a special dish made from Indochinese spitting cobra, a rare delicacy. It was as he went to chuck the cobra's head in the bin that it bit him, injecting Mr Peng with its flesh-killing, neurotoxic venom.







2. Death from Residual Venom

an under-cooked or under-roasted snake meat could lead to a severe case food poisoning especially when contaminated with residual venom



3. Microbiological and heavy metal contamination



A study conducted by researchers of the World health Organization (WHO) showed that eating snakes can lead to sparganosis and trichinosis .

However, when it comes to snake meat the greatest danger comes from Salmonella and Staphylococcus.



4. Pricks from Poisonous Bones .



Snakes have an extensive network of bone bones that makes handling the meat of some highly venomous snakes dangerous sometimes it is safer to dispose than consume





whether it is snake meat or snake egg , snake oil or snake venom how you choose to handle snakes or snake products can sometimes be the difference between life and death

SOURCE : SOURCE : http://www.publichealth.com.ng/major-dangers-of-consuming-snake-meat/