Ibu took to his Instagram account to share the adorable photo of the two.

The pair, who tied the knot February 2015, are blessed with three children; two boys and a girl.



He wrote: "No place like home am back home playing with my family thank God oo"





https://www.instagram.com/p/BYU2l-TDruL/



wow 2 Likes

this man have showned me that I am hopedful. I am do well in my workshop without no English and he is do well in Nollywood without no sound English 11 Likes 1 Share

Pls dont tell me he owns that range in the car park.This guy must be a real clown to ve borrowed someone else's car for pose 2 Likes









HOW DOES THIS PICTURE AFFECT ASUU STRIKE??











lol Funny guy!lol





Mr IBU: Doing what you're passionate about, without caring about what anyone thinks or calls you And Definitely Excelling.



They really look Good together.



Ladies & Gentlemen please remember to get married to someone who can make you laugh Sometimes. They really look Good together.Ladies & Gentlemen please remember to get married to someone who can make you laugh Sometimes.

See what mumuness in movies bought him .



His garage and a beautiful

Mumu dey pay well o , Abeg Baba God pls turn me to Mumu na ....

Mr and Mrs Iburibu

Nothing is as important as family....

Ok, why should every thing they do be our concern? Next pls.

myners007:

Pls dont tell me he owns that range in the car park.This guy must be a real clown to ve borrowed someone else's car for pose he his not has broke has u are lol he his not has broke has u are lol 1 Like



Very good https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jSqm4mq5FE Very good 1 Like

See love oh,Mr Ibu enjoy urself.

You think everyone is shallow minded like you You think everyone is shallow minded like you 1 Like

Never walk alone.

So you think he doesn't own one Keep dreaming So you think he doesn't own oneKeep dreaming

ibu sef.. Wat do we cal dis pose now

Mr ibu love black outfit,hardly would you see him wearing other colors.

