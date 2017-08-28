₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by LifeDrama: 12:25pm
Take a look at Nigeria’s comic actor, Mr. Ibu—real name— John Okafor and his beautiful wife Stella Maris looking very much loved up.
Ibu took to his Instagram account to share the adorable photo of the two.
The pair, who tied the knot February 2015, are blessed with three children; two boys and a girl.
He wrote: "No place like home am back home playing with my family thank God oo"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYU2l-TDruL/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/mr-ibu-and-wife-loved-up-in-new-photo/
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by kingxsamz(m): 12:37pm
wow
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by MurderEnglish(m): 1:00pm
this man have showned me that I am hopedful. I am do well in my workshop without no English and he is do well in Nollywood without no sound English
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by chibike69: 5:21pm
nj
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Treasure1919(f): 5:21pm
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by myners007: 5:21pm
Pls dont tell me he owns that range in the car park.This guy must be a real clown to ve borrowed someone else's car for pose
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Narldon(f): 5:22pm
HOW DOES THIS PICTURE AFFECT ASUU STRIKE??
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Agbaletu: 5:22pm
MurderEnglish:Funny guy!
lol
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Sleyanya1(m): 5:22pm
Mr IBU: Doing what you're passionate about, without caring about what anyone thinks or calls you And Definitely Excelling.
They really look Good together.
Ladies & Gentlemen please remember to get married to someone who can make you laugh Sometimes.
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by IamAirforce1: 5:22pm
See what mumuness in movies bought him .
His garage and a beautiful
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by SmartPunter(m): 5:22pm
Mumu dey pay well o , Abeg Baba God pls turn me to Mumu na ....
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:22pm
MurderEnglish:
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Ekeseges(f): 5:22pm
Mr and Mrs Iburibu
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Blackfire(m): 5:23pm
Nothing is as important as family....
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by ZeroShenanigan(m): 5:23pm
Ok, why should every thing they do be our concern? Next pls.
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Phemi93(m): 5:24pm
MurderEnglish:Murdering English since day one
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by blackbliz: 5:25pm
myners007:he his not has broke has u are lol
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Victorclean1: 5:25pm
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by fashion279: 5:25pm
See love oh,Mr Ibu enjoy urself.
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Ebayray(f): 5:25pm
myners007:
You think everyone is shallow minded like you
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by chiiteddy(m): 5:26pm
hmmmmmmm
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Gbadegesin19(m): 5:27pm
Never walk alone.
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Evergreen4(m): 5:28pm
myners007:is the Range Rover Your Own?
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by xtybliss(f): 5:33pm
Is it your car
myners007:
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Badmanbay(m): 5:35pm
myners007:
So you think he doesn't own one Keep dreaming
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by tchimatic(m): 5:37pm
myners007:he owns a BMW x6...kini big deal...
1 Like
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Stellie(f): 5:39pm
ibu sef.. Wat do we cal dis pose now
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Stellie(f): 5:41pm
SmartPunter:U r a mumu
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by onyeezeigbo: 5:45pm
Mr ibu love black outfit,hardly would you see him wearing other colors.
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by Sebastine1994(m): 5:48pm
5883395_20170828171414_jpeg5c4c37de0a54adc2897d5aeefd1cac53.0
|Re: Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo by comrChris(m): 5:49pm
They tied the knot 2015 and they already have 3 kids.
Are they giving birth every 6months..
1 Like
