|Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Islie: 1:32pm
Teenager found dead in brothel
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu
http://thenationonlineng.net/teenager-found-dead-brothel/
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Destined2win: 1:34pm
She died in active service to womanity
Pele
14 Likes
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by icedfire(m): 1:36pm
The police were invited and they arrested Joy, who was the last person seen with the deceased before she left with the customer.
Nigerian police!!! what's joy's own in this matter. ? now joy will be threatened, she will be remanded in prison except she pays heavily or sex her way out, or both
11 Likes
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by GeneralOjukwu: 1:43pm
Chiamaka Ndubu
No wonder Nnamdi Kanu made that 99% comment.
She lived by the ROD and died by the ROD
May God catch the guy who used a trouser snake to commit homicide
RIP.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Kamelot77(m): 2:09pm
chiamaka ndubu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by ShobayoEmma(m): 2:14pm
Death to your killer but next life, choose your hobby wisely.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Greenbullet(m): 2:35pm
She RODE to her death
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Evablizin(f): 2:38pm
She immediately hopped into his car and at the same time hopped to her death
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Blackfire(m): 3:06pm
Sex.... Sex.... Sex, how many times did I call you, everytime you do a remix with money.... The result is always.... Sorrows
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by xholayZZ(m): 6:40pm
Kai Ritualists on the prol.. These are definitely not Ritualists
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by angels09: 6:40pm
Blackfire:Sex is overrated.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by nairalandfreak(m): 6:40pm
Na.....
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by dessz(m): 6:41pm
RIDE of death
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by dogstyle007(m): 6:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Opistorincos(m): 6:41pm
Not again.... Another promising young girl is gone
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by emeijeh(m): 6:41pm
See how the Op stressed the 3 used condoms, yet no pix.
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Franco93: 6:42pm
Why arresting Joy? Na she work with the 3 used condoms?
Yeye police
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by HazzanTazzan(m): 6:42pm
lawd of nazareth
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Dongreat(m): 6:43pm
GeneralOjukwu:
His aim is to start a tribal war. Please ignore and don't reply.
Your not replying will make him a bigger fool.
Let's all not reply.
NO TO TRIBALISM
9 Likes
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:44pm
See what poverty cause
I blame Buhari
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Goddygee(m): 6:44pm
Na wa o... Shoooo Which Kain pump action the man use nack pkekus, must be a s*x starved AF*nja
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Ogashub(m): 6:44pm
people die like chicken every day in Nigeria and the government is not doing anything about it
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by elaigwusimona: 6:44pm
chiamaka why? leave ashawo u refuse now see what u have cause to ur family.
warning 2 young girls: stay with ur boyfriend and give him different styles of banging. dont in any condition decide to study ashawoism which might to ur early grave. Good Name is better than riches.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by PatriotTemidayo: 6:45pm
From happy hours to last hours. He who has ears, let him ear.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Dollarship(m): 6:45pm
Pishure
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Stellie(f): 6:45pm
hmmm wat must hav killed her....? A Teenager?
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Sleyanya1(m): 6:45pm
In Nigeria, simple questioning turns into detention by the Police, how then will you expect people to aid you with meaningful information you'd need to solve a case. I just pity for the Joy, especially if she has no one.
R.I.P to her colleague sha.
No be every man wey dey drive car be Nice man.
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by avictor05(m): 6:45pm
18 years gees, I wonder who are the future leaders.
see my signature.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Quality20(m): 6:46pm
Opistorincos:What is promising in a prostitute or a girl involved in prostitution?
is that how to navigate life?
2 Likes
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by edeXede: 6:46pm
What a loser!
I think we should all take a clue from Mayweather, he knows how to select his fight and that is why he is on a 50 match unbeaten run.
Why did the gal go in with a guy who is not your match.
Now that she lost the battle, what will she tell God. Heaven doesn't need a loser.
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by lebete3000: 6:46pm
GeneralOjukwu:
Please which movie is this?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms by Opistorincos(m): 6:47pm
Quality20:
Change is constant, a prostitute today can be somebody great and influential tomorrow, you don't know the conditions surrounding her choices of being a prostitute.
1 Like
