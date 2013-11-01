Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teenage Girl Found Dead In Lagos Brothel With 3 Used Condoms (7741 Views)

An 18-year-old girl, Chiamaka Ndubu, has been found dead in a brothel in Moshalashi Alhaja, Agege, Lagos.



Her body was found on Thursday with three used condoms hours after a man, who was said to be with her for the night, left. She was believed to be a commercial sex worker



There were no marks on her nor were any of her body parts missing.



According to sources, the man, who came in a car, approached Ndubu’s friend, Joy, where the young women stood by the roadside.



Joy insisted he alighted from his car before negotiating with him, but he refused. So she turned him down.



He then approached Ndubu, who it was gathered, immediately hopped into his car and they left for her room at a place called Happy Hour.



Her body was found few hours later by other residents, who suspected she had been used for ritual.



The police were invited and they arrested Joy, who was the last person seen with the deceased before she left with the customer.



A source told The Nation that Joy was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.



The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said the police were investigating a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD).



http://thenationonlineng.net/teenager-found-dead-brothel/ Teenager found dead in brothel





