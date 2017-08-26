Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List (5360 Views)

Six candidates; Ifeanyi Ubah, Oseloka Obaze, Stella Oduah, Alex Obi-Ogbolu, John Emeka and Linda Ikpeazu, are to battle for the party’s governorship ticket.



However, ahead of the primary, some of the aspirants are alleging that the list of delegates to the election have been hijacked.





The aspirants claim the issue may make or mar today’s exercise and are appealing to the PDP Delegate Appeal Panel led by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi to look into the matter.



This comes after the election of the governorship candidate for the APC, Mr Tony Nwoye, on Sunday.



Mr Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives scored 2,146 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Senator Andy Ubah who got 931 votes.





Hope they are not rehearsing what might eventually playout at the real election.



FemiFaniKayode should warn his party loyalist before they receive a bad name, biko



Or rather, the one factor should warn the other faction to stop this recklessness at once... I don't even want to know which faction is snatching the register.

Just don't know why I feel all these guys are wasting their time with Obiano standing as a contestant. If what we read online is anything to go by, he hasn't performed badly at all.



Regardless, it is up to the people of Anambra State to decide. 4 Likes 2 Shares

PDP exhibiting their known pathetic and most undemocratic way of life. Every other parties conducted smooth, fair and opened primaries but theirs is the worst. 9 Likes 2 Shares

when it comes to smartness PDP lack it, the have bunch of noise makers. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Pre 2019 show... politics is getting decade. If there is no free and fair in primary... don't expect it in secondary

The worst party in Nigeria history, wasted 16 years and never learnt their lessons up till now. Always known for frauds, corruption, hijacking of democratic processes and systems. May God destroy them 6 Likes 1 Share

this is the kind of stupidity that excites Nigerian youths,at the end of the day they will be given a leader that will not care about the people and their needs ,that is why the Igbo youths have decided to lead by example and taken the bull by the horn in declaring a boycott of Anambra elections and every other presidential elections in the east until a referendum or plebiscite is conducted .the Nigerian politicians have failed and there is no hope in sight,this foolishness must stop whether politicians like it or not.

This people never learn lessons. 1 Like

PDP have refused to embrace change 1 Like

An election wey we no go vote because since we have been voting there's been no gain at all... Is what they are fighting over delegate's for primaries.



Just don't know why I feel all these guys are wasting their time with Obiano standing as a contestant. If what we read online is anything to go by, he hasn't performed badly at all.

Regardless, it is up to the people of Anambra State to decide.



Regardless, it is up to the people of Anambra State to decide.



PDP exhibiting their known pathetic and most undemocratic way of life. Every other parties conducted smooth, fair and opened primaries but theirs is the worst.





Must PDP be involved in every news

HIJACKED BY WHO ? POSSIBLY HIJACKED BY GHOSTS. I SEE OBAZE WINNING THE PDP TICKET. HE WILL GIVE GOV OBIANO A RUN FOR HIS MONEY, POSSIBLY WIN THE GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION COME NOVEMBER 18, 2017. I THINK SOME POWERFUL MEN ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND HIM. DON'T FORGET THE NEW LEADER OF THE PARTY IN THE STATE IS HIS BOSS. HE WAS MARKED DOWN TO THE FLAG BEARER OF APGA IN 2013 BUT ONLY GOD KNOWS WHY HIS BOSS HAD A CHANGE OF MIND IN THE DYING MINUTES TO THE 2013 APGA PRIMARY ELECTION. I WISH MY STATE ALL THE BEST. 2 Likes

Normal level na. Would be surprised if it didn't happen



... infact even there oga the shoeless man was once and continue to be a thief. Party of the thieves, to the thieves and by the thieves... infact even there oga the shoeless man was once and continue to be a thief. 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP and wuru are like 5 & 6 1 Like

The list is Intimidating, PDP Anambra got many smart guys

this type of shameful act is not peculiar with PDP alone infact they are all the same except you want to deceive yourself,we only have shameless youths who cannot stand up to all these anomalies.

PDP...... always have issues. ... Am not surprise.... But I think the winner will be ifeanyi or Stella ......



This two na confirmed under ground game masters.