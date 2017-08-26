₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Anstalk(f): 2:09pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its primary election today (Monday) to decide who will be its candidate in the November 18 exercise.
Six candidates; Ifeanyi Ubah, Oseloka Obaze, Stella Oduah, Alex Obi-Ogbolu, John Emeka and Linda Ikpeazu, are to battle for the party’s governorship ticket.
However, ahead of the primary, some of the aspirants are alleging that the list of delegates to the election have been hijacked.
The aspirants claim the issue may make or mar today’s exercise and are appealing to the PDP Delegate Appeal Panel led by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi to look into the matter.
This comes after the election of the governorship candidate for the APC, Mr Tony Nwoye, on Sunday.
Mr Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives scored 2,146 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Senator Andy Ubah who got 931 votes.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by eezeribe(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Abbeyme: 2:26pm
Oh Not again .... PDP again??
Hope they are not rehearsing what might eventually playout at the real election.
FemiFaniKayode should warn his party loyalist before they receive a bad name, biko
Or rather, the one factor should warn the other faction to stop this recklessness at once... I don't even want to know which faction is snatching the register.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by stefanweeks: 2:26pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by omenkaLives(m): 2:26pm
Just don't know why I feel all these guys are wasting their time with Obiano standing as a contestant. If what we read online is anything to go by, he hasn't performed badly at all.
Regardless, it is up to the people of Anambra State to decide.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by zeusdgrt(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Zeze06(m): 2:27pm
PDP exhibiting their known pathetic and most undemocratic way of life. Every other parties conducted smooth, fair and opened primaries but theirs is the worst.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by NOC1(m): 2:27pm
hahaha, it is in there blood.
when it comes to smartness PDP lack it, the have bunch of noise makers.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by enimooko: 2:27pm
Hell is getting loose. HELP
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by AmadiAba: 2:27pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by dhope001(m): 2:27pm
Pre 2019 show... politics is getting decade. If there is no free and fair in primary... don't expect it in secondary
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Themind: 2:27pm
The worst party in Nigeria history, wasted 16 years and never learnt their lessons up till now. Always known for frauds, corruption, hijacking of democratic processes and systems. May God destroy them
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by magoo10: 2:27pm
this is the kind of stupidity that excites Nigerian youths,at the end of the day they will be given a leader that will not care about the people and their needs ,that is why the Igbo youths have decided to lead by example and taken the bull by the horn in declaring a boycott of Anambra elections and every other presidential elections in the east until a referendum or plebiscite is conducted .the Nigerian politicians have failed and there is no hope in sight,this foolishness must stop whether politicians like it or not.
happy Ofe nsala day in advance .
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by PatriotTemidayo: 2:27pm
This people never learn lessons.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by arvinkz: 2:29pm
PDP have refused to embrace change
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Integrityfarms(m): 2:32pm
An election wey we no go vote because since we have been voting there's been no gain at all... Is what they are fighting over delegate's for primaries.
... Ofe nsala loading
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by lajanay50(f): 2:36pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by khayce: 2:36pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by nalaylala(m): 2:36pm
brainpulse:
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by bleepmate: 2:36pm
Must PDP be involved in every news
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by thisisayus(m): 2:39pm
Where is Kcee?
btw, i wan sell fishlight
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Innodon(m): 2:40pm
HIJACKED BY WHO ? POSSIBLY HIJACKED BY GHOSTS. I SEE OBAZE WINNING THE PDP TICKET. HE WILL GIVE GOV OBIANO A RUN FOR HIS MONEY, POSSIBLY WIN THE GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION COME NOVEMBER 18, 2017. I THINK SOME POWERFUL MEN ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND HIM. DON'T FORGET THE NEW LEADER OF THE PARTY IN THE STATE IS HIS BOSS. HE WAS MARKED DOWN TO THE FLAG BEARER OF APGA IN 2013 BUT ONLY GOD KNOWS WHY HIS BOSS HAD A CHANGE OF MIND IN THE DYING MINUTES TO THE 2013 APGA PRIMARY ELECTION. I WISH MY STATE ALL THE BEST.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by MaziEDOZIE: 2:44pm
BUHARI why?
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by clevadani: 2:45pm
Normal level na. Would be surprised if it didn't happen
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by abbaapple: 2:46pm
Party of the thieves, to the thieves and by the thieves
... infact even there oga the shoeless man was once and continue to be a thief.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by wellmax(m): 2:47pm
PDP and wuru are like 5 & 6
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by danduj(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by kennynelcon(m): 2:49pm
I Love my State.
The list is Intimidating, PDP Anambra got many smart guys
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by magoo10: 2:53pm
brainpulse:this type of shameful act is not peculiar with PDP alone infact they are all the same except you want to deceive yourself,we only have shameless youths who cannot stand up to all these anomalies.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by guru90: 2:57pm
PDP...... always have issues. ... Am not surprise.... But I think the winner will be ifeanyi or Stella ......
This two na confirmed under ground game masters.
|Re: Updates On Anambra Election: PDP Aspirants Hijack Delegates List by Bimpe29: 3:01pm
The way I see it now, it is like Anambra is settling for APGA come November 2017 gubernatorial election...
