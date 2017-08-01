₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed"
|Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by GibsonB: 2:17pm
Even after beating MC Cregor at round 10, and retiring as the undefeated Boxing Champion, Maheeda is not satisfied with Floyd Mayweather until he defeats her on bed.. she took to her Instagram.. and call on him with her seduction to come and do the main boxing on bed.. read what she posted below!
She captioned:
''Oke daddy now let's do the main match in bed... @floydmayweather #fantasy #winner''
.
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:19pm
Cheap hoe
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by dangotesmummy: 2:19pm
This girl sef
So you too want to eat out of the boxing cake
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by iamJ(m): 2:20pm
she thinks that he has time for girls that wear 2k panties
Go and bath smellious
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by supersystemsng: 2:25pm
radarada
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:38pm
some women dont know that their low cheap levels, will forever keep them at the bottom of their league.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by jejemanito: 2:55pm
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by cr7rooney10(m): 2:55pm
Macheewdar u wanna decrease hi strenght wereeee
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by KingShayDee(m): 2:55pm
what a disgrace of a wife
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by donofdons: 2:55pm
Who said that jehovah will defeat the devil. He has dealth with christ and crucified him and our lord lucifer will soon be dealing with jehovah after we have turned all women to sluts and all men to gays so that they will be ready to fight at short notice against the heavenly hosts.
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by talk2saintify(m): 2:55pm
hmmm
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by Evablizin(f): 2:55pm
Nawa o
May Mayweather fall on you heavily
1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by paulsibility(m): 2:55pm
Hope we go watch am live too......
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by liampeters: 2:56pm
This maheeda sef
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by oake(m): 2:56pm
Is this not a married woman?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by falconey(m): 2:56pm
HOE-LO-SHO!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by stefanweeks: 2:56pm
hahaha
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by Integrityfarms(m): 2:56pm
And she will be surprised that the power of Mayweathers blow comes from his joystick.
And that is death lurking for her..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by tellwisdom: 2:56pm
Play a match on bed?...How?? Who will sponsor the fight??
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by yeyeboi(m): 2:57pm
All this attention seeking olosho
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by kenneth348: 2:57pm
I speak for may weather "thanks, not interested"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by sirusX(m): 2:57pm
oake:It is finished
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by LotaTee: 2:57pm
Who is she?
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by BroZuma: 2:57pm
Who is this ratchet farming implement?
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by Keneking: 2:58pm
This government sef
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by lajanay50(f): 2:59pm
donofdons:
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by TrendyKingExzy: 2:59pm
I thought this olosho has retired, now she's seeking attention that she will never get.
Maycash does not have your time . Seems she wanna have a share of FM hustle
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by nalaylala(m): 2:59pm
she dun knw
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by cantok: 2:59pm
|Re: Maheeda Seduces Floyd Mayweather: "Come Let's Do The Main Boxing In Bed" by Nov6(m): 2:59pm
Just another attention seeker for money... Make she shift mar pass
