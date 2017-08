31-year-old Miss Olivia Uchechi, who was set to marry soon passed on in a deplorable mishap at Adoration Ministry in Uke, Idemili North Local Governemnt Area of Anambra on August fifteenth.



Ihionu reportedly got engaged last December and was getting ready for her wedding set for December 2017.



It was gathered the young lady drowned after she was carried away by flood. According to online reports, she fell into the gutter while easing herself and got swept off by the flood and her body was found in a neighboring village.



Her corpse would leave the Mater Amabilis morgue in Akokwa today, Monday, August 27, for her dad's compound in Umuyaku Umuopia in Akokwa, where she will be committed to mother earth after a memorial service at St Jude Catholic Church.





