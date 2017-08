Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues (5556 Views)

How To Check If Your National ID Card Is Ready For Collection In Nigeria / How To Check The Status Of Your National Identity Card (NIMC) Online / How To Check If Your National ID Card Is Ready For Collection (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I have been trying to do my National ID Card Pre-enrolment on NIMC portal [



However, for about 2 months now I have not been able to go beyond the 'START PRE-ENROLMENT' stage as the link isn't clickable. See attached image.



Now, I have the following questions;



1. Does it mean the only way one can do the PRE-ENROLMENT is by patronising the road side NIMC vendors who charge N300? Why can't I just start the PRE-ENROLMENT process in the comfort of my home/office and then go to the Enrolment centre with my PRE-ENROLMENT details?



2. Does it mean the road side vendors are accessing the NIMC PRE-ENROLMENT Portal via a special link.





I need your urgent contribution please. Good day Nairalanders,I have been trying to do my National ID Card Pre-enrolment on NIMC portal [ https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng ] for over 2 months now without any success. I was able to register an account on the portal [even though I did not receive any email notification - which was BAD] and I was able to login.However, for about 2 months now I have not been able to go beyond thestage as the link isn't clickable. See attached image.Does it mean the only way one can do the PRE-ENROLMENT is by patronising the road side NIMC vendors who charge N300? Why can't I just start the PRE-ENROLMENT process in the comfort of my home/office and then go to the Enrolment centre with my PRE-ENROLMENT details?Does it mean the road side vendors are accessing the NIMC PRE-ENROLMENT Portal via a special link.I need your urgent contribution please.

Good morning..



Please those that have done their pre-enrolment on NIMC portal should tell us how they went about it.







lalasticlala, we need more contribution on this thread....over to you!

I have done mine.

Welcome to Nigeria 1 Like

.

NIMC na whack abeg!

Ok

I really need this Nimc seriously!



Any updates please

K

visit NIMC office for your pre registration.

Ja

Who need am................... Have not get my ID card about 4yrs now 2 Likes

Lol 1 Like

.

I'm tired of waiting for mine

Visit their office for your registration

ajalawole:

Who need am................... Have not get my ID card about 4yrs now abi



Best is to opt in for International passport... It's even useless sef abiBest is to opt in for International passport... It's even useless sef 1 Like

What were u doing since 2014 eeh?

Mayve you should just go to the roadside guys and do it, then ask dem why your way isnt working, then share with us

since 2014 i registered, i ain't got my card only that temporary slip that is not valid sef.... nansense.... 2 Likes

Me i registered since 2014 up till now i have not gotten my id card ,welcome to naija

ok

have anyone here collected his or her own nidc card bcus I have done but not being able to get it

I did mine in d comfort of my home all by myself, tho dat was last year April. But u can still call them and fine out

since 2014 I registered i haven't gotten mine...ordinary I.D card...this country needs to be overhauled! mstheew....dafuq is pre-enrollmentsince 2014 I registered i haven't gotten mine...ordinary I.D card...this country needs to be overhauled! 1 Like

i did mine and got the temp Card within 2weeks at Synagogue church. still waiting for the permanent card.

jmmm

They prefer you do it face to face so they would collect bride



Thats why the portal isnt going 1 Like

I did mine online, went to their office for picture and finger print captured. And I have been enrolled into their database.



Make sure all entries are in capital letters.



You will print out the barcode for data upload into their system for further registration.



I have been issued temporary slip.