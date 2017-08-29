



I have been trying to do my National ID Card Pre-enrolment on NIMC portal [



However, for about 2 months now I have not been able to go beyond the 'START PRE-ENROLMENT' stage as the link isn't clickable. See attached image.



Now, I have the following questions;



1. Does it mean the only way one can do the PRE-ENROLMENT is by patronising the road side NIMC vendors who charge N300? Why can't I just start the PRE-ENROLMENT process in the comfort of my home/office and then go to the Enrolment centre with my PRE-ENROLMENT details?



2. Does it mean the road side vendors are accessing the NIMC PRE-ENROLMENT Portal via a special link.





I need your urgent contribution please. Good day Nairalanders,I have been trying to do my National ID Card Pre-enrolment on NIMC portal [ https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng ] for over 2 months now without any success. I was able to register an account on the portal [even though I did not receive any email notification - which was BAD] and I was able to login.However, for about 2 months now I have not been able to go beyond thestage as the link isn't clickable. See attached image.Does it mean the only way one can do the PRE-ENROLMENT is by patronising the road side NIMC vendors who charge N300? Why can't I just start the PRE-ENROLMENT process in the comfort of my home/office and then go to the Enrolment centre with my PRE-ENROLMENT details?Does it mean the road side vendors are accessing the NIMC PRE-ENROLMENT Portal via a special link.I need your urgent contribution please.