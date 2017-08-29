₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by olatpic(m): 6:27pm On Aug 28
Good day Nairalanders,
I have been trying to do my National ID Card Pre-enrolment on NIMC portal [https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng ] for over 2 months now without any success. I was able to register an account on the portal [even though I did not receive any email notification - which was BAD] and I was able to login.
However, for about 2 months now I have not been able to go beyond the 'START PRE-ENROLMENT' stage as the link isn't clickable. See attached image.
Now, I have the following questions;
1. Does it mean the only way one can do the PRE-ENROLMENT is by patronising the road side NIMC vendors who charge N300? Why can't I just start the PRE-ENROLMENT process in the comfort of my home/office and then go to the Enrolment centre with my PRE-ENROLMENT details?
2. Does it mean the road side vendors are accessing the NIMC PRE-ENROLMENT Portal via a special link.
I need your urgent contribution please.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by olatpic(m): 7:15am
Good morning..
Please those that have done their pre-enrolment on NIMC portal should tell us how they went about it.
lalasticlala, we need more contribution on this thread....over to you!
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by YhungPablo(m): 10:15am
I have done mine.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by winkmart: 10:15am
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by mayorkyzo: 10:16am
.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by PRYCE(m): 10:16am
NIMC na whack abeg!
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Narldon(f): 10:16am
Ok
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by marooh(m): 10:16am
I really need this Nimc seriously!
Any updates please
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by twinsluv: 10:17am
K
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by jupiterz: 10:17am
visit NIMC office for your pre registration.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Theyveedo(m): 10:17am
Ja
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by ajalawole(m): 10:17am
Who need am................... Have not get my ID card about 4yrs now
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Franchise21(m): 10:17am
Lol
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by BlackDBagba: 10:18am
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by adetoroamos(m): 10:19am
.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Doctorphil: 10:19am
I'm tired of waiting for mine
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by free2ryhme: 10:19am
Visit their office for your registration
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by gidimasters(m): 10:20am
ajalawole:abi
Best is to opt in for International passport... It's even useless sef
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Unigweson25: 10:20am
What were u doing since 2014 eeh?
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Fuadeiza(m): 10:21am
Mayve you should just go to the roadside guys and do it, then ask dem why your way isnt working, then share with us
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by jashar(f): 10:22am
since 2014 i registered, i ain't got my card only that temporary slip that is not valid sef.... nansense....
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by frenzyduchess: 10:22am
Me i registered since 2014 up till now i have not gotten my id card ,welcome to naija
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by anibi9674: 10:24am
ok
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by Abfinest007(m): 10:24am
have anyone here collected his or her own nidc card bcus I have done but not being able to get it
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by bluecircle470: 10:24am
I did mine in d comfort of my home all by myself, tho dat was last year April. But u can still call them and fine out
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by DONADAMS(m): 10:25am
mstheew....dafuq is pre-enrollmentsince 2014 I registered i haven't gotten mine...ordinary I.D card...this country needs to be overhauled!
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by JesseThunder(m): 10:25am
i did mine and got the temp Card within 2weeks at Synagogue church. still waiting for the permanent card.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by miqos02(m): 10:27am
jmmm
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:28am
They prefer you do it face to face so they would collect bride
Thats why the portal isnt going
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by ismail64(m): 10:28am
I did mine online, went to their office for picture and finger print captured. And I have been enrolled into their database.
Make sure all entries are in capital letters.
You will print out the barcode for data upload into their system for further registration.
I have been issued temporary slip.
|Re: NIMC: National ID Card Pre-enrolment Portal Issues by tbliss22(m): 10:29am
I did mine too last 3 years (2014) and up till now its not ready. This people are just too useless.
