US Congressional delegation meets Bukola Saraki

- Senator Christopher leads an eight-member US congressional delegation visit to Nigeria



- The members of the US Congressional delegation are to meet with members of the National Assembly and religious and civil society leaders



An eight-member US congressional delegation has visited Senate President Bukola Saraki as part of its visit to assess the destruction caused by the Boko Haram terrorists as well as strengthen US Nigeria relations.



The delegation is led by Senator Christopher who is a member of the appropriations, foreign relations, judiciary, small business and entrepreneurship, and ethics committees.



The delegation also includes Sen. Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan); Sen. Michael Bennet (Democrat-Colorado); and Rep. Lisa Rochester (Democrat-Delaware).



The others are Rep Terri Sewell (Democrat-Alabama); Rep. Charlie Dent (Republican-Pennsylvania); Rep. Barbara Lee (Democrat-California); and Rep. Frederica Wilson (Democrat-Florida).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), citing a statement by the US Department of State reports that members of the US delegation will also meet with other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders.





“Among the issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the northeast of Nigeria,” the statement read.











Why?

Such visit to ElRufai and Saraki has something to do with 2019. Nigerians are wiser 7 Likes 2 Shares

Why not visit the president? 1 Like

vincent10:

Why not visit the president?





??. ??.

They visited Saraki instead of Buhari, knowing fully well that Bubu will not recognize them nor hear what they will discuss. They make the right decision 6 Likes 1 Share

vincent10:

Why not visit the president?





Can Humans communicate with Ghost? 8 Likes 2 Shares

whyyyyy ?

Where are the republicans? One republican from up north won't do.

We have hear

... And dashes him sense to turn a new leaf from being corrupt.

vincent10:

Why not visit the president?

They are CONGRESSMEN/WOMEN, and the VP was delegated to receive them yesterday. Ask Donald Trump if he grants audience to nigerian senators visiting America.





Narldon:





Can Humans communicate with Ghost?

Utter drivel. They are CONGRESSMEN/WOMEN, and the VP was delegated to receive them yesterday. Ask Donald Trump if he grants audience to nigerian senators visiting America.Utter drivel. 4 Likes





Bukola, Omo Baba Oloye







After they visit El-Rufai in Kaduna yesterday, I WONDER WHEN THEY'LL VISIT NAMDI KANU OR ANY SOUTH EAST STATE/ BIAFRA. 3 Likes

Saraki for president

Narldon:









Can Humans communicate with Ghost? Yes bt only in naija movies Yes bt only in naija movies 2 Likes

Americans already scheming for 2019?.......











Almaiga:

After they visit El-Rufai in Kaduna yesterday, I WONDER WHEN THEY'LL VISIT NAMDI KANU OR ANY SOUTH EAST STATE/ BIAFRA.

They will attend Biafran rally and declare a Federal Republic of Biafra 4 Likes





See the weapons US has finally agreed to sell to Nigeria At least dem don succeed to get the weapons and fighter jets they were looking in the name of Boko Haram and in reality preparing for war against Biafra. Not knowing Biafra would be actualized without war

One would have expected them to visit Kanu with all his noise making about Trump's support for his agenda. 2 Likes

Bluetooth2:



One would have expected them to visit Kanu with all his noise making about Trump's support for his agenda. Americans do not associate with nonentities and a fraudster like Kanu.



More so, the SE has no economic or any political value to them.



Who chooses Potor over oil and buoyant economy? 6 Likes

Day 2



Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.



Thanks for cooperating. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Narldon:









Can Humans communicate with Ghost? Who's the ghost? Not my president.DOA he's more influential than lots of people,and you're one of them. Who's the ghost?Not my president.DOA he's more influential than lots of people,and you're one of them.

Only if Nigerians are wiser, they visited Elrufia now Bukola saraki, Us using northerners to enforce evil leadership in Nigeria

Eight? Just eight congressmen/women? If the reverse were to be the case, I am very sure the "legislooters" that will go from Nigeria will be close to forty. Each of them will also go with one or two delegates. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hope he'll emulate good senatorial ideas from them



