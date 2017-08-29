₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,544 members, 3,755,258 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } (5006 Views)
Bassey Albert Greeting Buhari And Saraki (Photos) / Anti CCB-CCT Fliers In Kwara By Momodu & Saraki (photos) / Buhari Receives Ministerial Screening Report From Saraki (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by lightblazingnow(m): 6:44pm On Aug 28
US Congressional delegation meets Bukola Saraki
https://www.naij.com/amp/1122583-us-congressional-delegation-meets-bukola-saraki.html
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by 9jvirgin(m): 6:44pm On Aug 28
Why?
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by lightblazingnow(m): 6:48pm On Aug 28
Be the good you wish to see in the world.
It's not enough to just be a talking drums
Become the image of the dreams of the unborn generations..
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by lightblazingnow(m): 6:17am
When there is hope, there is a fire to succeed
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by BUHARItesticles: 7:02am
Such visit to ElRufai and Saraki has something to do with 2019. Nigerians are wiser
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by vincent10(m): 7:03am
Why not visit the president?
1 Like
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by lightblazingnow(m): 9:33am
vincent10:
??.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by pautex: 9:51am
They visited Saraki instead of Buhari, knowing fully well that Bubu will not recognize them nor hear what they will discuss. They make the right decision
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Narldon(f): 9:52am
vincent10:
Can Humans communicate with Ghost?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Mac2016(m): 9:52am
.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by sukkot: 9:53am
whyyyyy ?
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by hucienda: 9:54am
Where are the republicans? One republican from up north won't do.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by winkmart: 9:55am
We have hear
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by pmc01(m): 9:55am
... And dashes him sense to turn a new leaf from being corrupt.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by claremont(m): 9:57am
vincent10:
They are CONGRESSMEN/WOMEN, and the VP was delegated to receive them yesterday. Ask Donald Trump if he grants audience to nigerian senators visiting America.
Narldon:
Utter drivel.
4 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by angelbulksms: 9:58am
Not bad. D guy tall sha
Bukola, Omo Baba Oloye
Send targeted Bulk SMS. Check my signature for details.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Almaiga: 10:01am
After they visit El-Rufai in Kaduna yesterday, I WONDER WHEN THEY'LL VISIT NAMDI KANU OR ANY SOUTH EAST STATE/ BIAFRA.
3 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Florenademi(m): 10:02am
Saraki for president
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Kutzy01: 10:03am
Narldon:Yes bt only in naija movies
2 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Eseries(m): 10:03am
Americans already scheming for 2019?.......
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact slim consults @ 48 AJOSE St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
1 Like
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Bolustical: 10:04am
Almaiga:
They will attend Biafran rally and declare a Federal Republic of Biafra
4 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by ITbomb(m): 10:04am
At least dem don succeed to get the weapons and fighter jets they were looking in the name of Boko Haram and in reality preparing for war against Biafra. Not knowing Biafra would be actualized without war
See the weapons US has finally agreed to sell to Nigeria
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Bluetooth2: 10:05am
One would have expected them to visit Kanu with all his noise making about Trump's support for his agenda.
2 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Bolustical: 10:06am
Bluetooth2:Americans do not associate with nonentities and a fraudster like Kanu.
More so, the SE has no economic or any political value to them.
Who chooses Potor over oil and buoyant economy?
6 Likes
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by Dongreat(m): 10:09am
Day 2
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by freedom96: 10:10am
Narldon:Who's the ghost? Not my president.DOA he's more influential than lots of people,and you're one of them.
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by mike85060: 10:11am
Only if Nigerians are wiser, they visited Elrufia now Bukola saraki, Us using northerners to enforce evil leadership in Nigeria
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by dman4mdmoon(m): 10:12am
Eight? Just eight congressmen/women? If the reverse were to be the case, I am very sure the "legislooters" that will go from Nigeria will be close to forty. Each of them will also go with one or two delegates.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by girda: 10:12am
Let's Build Powerful and Scalable Web Apps Solutions 100% Custom-Built For Your Business
We build powerful and scalable web apps that are custom made using agile development processes leveraging the latest web technologies.
List of Our Web Application System Solutions
• Inventory System Software Development
• Hotel Management System Software Development
• Financial Institutions System Software Development
• School Management System Software/ School Portal Development
• Hospital Management System Software Development
• Airport/ Airline Booking Management System Software Development
• Multi-Level Marketing System Software Development
• Social Media Network Application Development
• Photo Sharing Web Application Development
• Catalog Web Application Site Development
• Forums
• Sport Betting Website Development
• Plus Much more
We develop 100% custom-built Web Apps for your Project Success in Mind!
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by wildchild02: 10:13am
Hope he'll emulate good senatorial ideas from them
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION
|Re: US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki { Photos } by torrent231: 10:23am
You must gain control over money or the lack of it will forever control you. Call or whatsapp to make a massive boost of your account status now
Delta Students Condemn Fg’s Planned N15bn Pti For Kaduna / Senator Chukwumerije Quits PPA Too / Orji Declares 70 Per Cent Of Aba Structures Illegal
Viewing this topic: mistarsam(m), arthurshelly, datwall, E99E(m), mars123(m), PrimarchShelters, Ladyjumong(f), francoray(m), Isoko1stSon(m), Robinephy(m), Lufthansa, yinkslinks(m), MXrap, krendo, Phoenix6278(m), naptu2, achi4u(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12