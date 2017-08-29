₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Odilafta1: 7:05pm On Aug 28
Lost mine in March this year to a random guy that asked to use my phone,gave it to him with my earpiece on the busy road of Berger and that was it.
Didn't realise my loss until a woman slapped me.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by CodedExtra: 7:08pm On Aug 28
My Phone feel inside the Taxi cab I entered.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:14pm On Aug 28
phone vs pavement...pavement won!
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:30pm On Aug 28
lost phone? am I dreaming
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Ebubemg(m): 7:32pm On Aug 28
Sold it on olx
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by ojotobiloba1(m): 8:07pm On Aug 28
May 12, it's like a copied assignment, I can't just explain how my infinix note 3 got stolen... I realized my phone wasn't with me inside cab.. Upon dat, i still watched chelsea westbrom game later dat night where batshuayi put smiles on my face..
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Opistorincos(m): 8:09pm On Aug 28
I rarely misplace my phone, the last time I misplaced one was on a Friday night just before a vigil. It dropped from my pocket while a getting out of the car
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Claroo(m): 10:17pm On Aug 28
One Chance
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Nma27(f): 11:20pm On Aug 28
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Daviestunech(m): 11:37pm On Aug 28
DOUBLEWAHALA:my nigga
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by MuyiRano(m): 7:20am
I operated mine last on the night of April 23th after the el clasico match. As a Barca fan, I still used it to upload 'their fada' on fb afta the game only for me to wake up the next morning but 'my phone no display again since den'
Mayweather $300million(114billion gh) for just 1 fight. God punish any teacher that separates my son wen fighting in the school.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by HenryDion: 7:20am
I lost it in a taxi.. I didn't know until 20 minutes later when I have already gotten off. I didn't bother though. I went to the nearest ATM, withdrew some cash and hear to a tecno showroom. The only hurdle I experienced was welcoming back my sim.. These MTN agents can frustrate person.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by 3Dobserver(f): 7:21am
I gave it out
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Tunndeh(m): 7:21am
It was stolen at the airport
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by MicTayor(m): 7:22am
na gun thief point give me for window....i thought about my whole life for a minute and thought it that the no phone is worth my life...
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Fuadeiza(m): 7:23am
Nah. Doesnt happen.... It usually get spoilt nii
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by JJBROS: 7:25am
IT FELL INSIDE PIT TOILET
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Monaco2(m): 7:25am
April...... Was Fooled by à pick pucket lol
Got à New one thé next day
Worst of all i did not password it.... Si everything was open for him to c... I felt bad though cus i'm à very private person n having à stranger go through m'y phone pained me for weeks
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by xreal: 7:25am
I have never lost a phone.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by hadura29(m): 7:25am
Hmmmm. From Obanikoro to palm groove lobatan it took dem less than 2mins inside danfo.. I miss my HTC one a9 though..
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by cumz(m): 7:26am
Lol.. The people that had more earthly power apprehended it from me without force @ ibadan iwo road
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by SWORD419: 7:28am
i lost mine when buhari came to kano for his presidential campaign, the crowd was immense.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by jericco1(m): 7:28am
During exams o. So annoying!
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Oladipo1166(m): 7:28am
it was stolen in sambisa forest when we were there to fight the evil people, but i need someone to follow me to bring back my phone
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by 9jatatafo(m): 7:28am
My HP slate 7 voice tab had charging problem, took it to computer village for repairs, I gave it to the engineer and went to eat, lo and behold when I came back, engineer said phone has been stolen. I was mad!!!
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by enimooko: 7:28am
In warri. All of them thieves in the bus pack
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by adefemi007(m): 7:31am
Mine was stolen inside the church.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by dominique(f): 7:33am
March 2015. I was shopping for my son's birthday, didn't know when my purse fell off. The phone was never found because I called it repeatedly and it rang for 2 days before it got switched off. Its remains will probably surface one day.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by HeWrites: 7:35am
Last year March
Gave my phone to a friend whom I trust to help me keep it inside his room...
But when am about to collect it back from him.....
D rest na story
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Jumbus31(m): 7:35am
I lost my HTC to Mushin boys, as I was trying to change my sim from HTC to small phone, the next I saw was okada, I got hitted by the okada, before I could say Jack Robinson my phone disappeared.
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by HeWrites: 7:37am
adefemi007:
|Re: How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? by Unsad(m): 7:39am
It was stolen on the day I was writing my last semester exam in the same hall during night class , writing exam by 8am , phone got stolen at 5 am , in the same damn hall I was writing the exam ; I still don't know how I managed to write that exam. FUTA boys dey para!!
