Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Did You Lose Your Last Phone? (613 Views)

This $5000 Louis Vuitton Iphone 7 Case Will Make You Lose Faith In Humanity / Why Glo Will Lose The Data Wars! / IF YOU LOSE Your Phone You Can Track It (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lost mine in March this year to a random guy that asked to use my phone,gave it to him with my earpiece on the busy road of Berger and that was it.

Didn't realise my loss until a woman slapped me.

My Phone feel inside the Taxi cab I entered.

phone vs pavement...pavement won! 2 Likes

lost phone? am I dreaming

Sold it on olx

May 12, it's like a copied assignment, I can't just explain how my infinix note 3 got stolen... I realized my phone wasn't with me inside cab.. Upon dat, i still watched chelsea westbrom game later dat night where batshuayi put smiles on my face..

I rarely misplace my phone, the last time I misplaced one was on a Friday night just before a vigil. It dropped from my pocket while a getting out of the car

One Chance

..

DOUBLEWAHALA:

lost phone? am I dreaming my nigga my nigga 1 Like

I operated mine last on the night of April 23th after the el clasico match. As a Barca fan, I still used it to upload 'their fada' on fb afta the game only for me to wake up the next morning but 'my phone no display again since den'

.

.

.

.

Mayweather $300million(114billion gh) for just 1 fight. God punish any teacher that separates my son wen fighting in the school. 1 Like

I lost it in a taxi.. I didn't know until 20 minutes later when I have already gotten off. I didn't bother though. I went to the nearest ATM, withdrew some cash and hear to a tecno showroom. The only hurdle I experienced was welcoming back my sim.. These MTN agents can frustrate person.

I gave it out

It was stolen at the airport

na gun thief point give me for window....i thought about my whole life for a minute and thought it that the no phone is worth my life...

Nah. Doesnt happen.... It usually get spoilt nii

IT FELL INSIDE PIT TOILET



Got à New one thé next day

Worst of all i did not password it.... Si everything was open for him to c... I felt bad though cus i'm à very private person n having à stranger go through m'y phone pained me for weeks April...... Was Fooled by à pick pucket lolGot à New one thé next dayWorst of all i did not password it.... Si everything was open for him to c... I felt bad though cus i'm à very private person n having à stranger go through m'y phone pained me for weeks

I have never lost a phone.

Hmmmm. From Obanikoro to palm groove lobatan it took dem less than 2mins inside danfo.. I miss my HTC one a9 though..

Lol.. The people that had more earthly power apprehended it from me without force @ ibadan iwo road 1 Like

i lost mine when buhari came to kano for his presidential campaign, the crowd was immense.

During exams o. So annoying!

it was stolen in sambisa forest when we were there to fight the evil people, but i need someone to follow me to bring back my phone

My HP slate 7 voice tab had charging problem, took it to computer village for repairs, I gave it to the engineer and went to eat, lo and behold when I came back, engineer said phone has been stolen. I was mad!!! 2 Likes

In warri. All of them thieves in the bus pack

Mine was stolen inside the church. 1 Like

March 2015. I was shopping for my son's birthday, didn't know when my purse fell off. The phone was never found because I called it repeatedly and it rang for 2 days before it got switched off. Its remains will probably surface one day.

Last year March



Gave my phone to a friend whom I trust to help me keep it inside his room...

But when am about to collect it back from him.....



D rest na story

I lost my HTC to Mushin boys, as I was trying to change my sim from HTC to small phone, the next I saw was okada, I got hitted by the okada, before I could say Jack Robinson my phone disappeared.

adefemi007:

Mine was stolen inside the church.