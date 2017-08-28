Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics (1578 Views)

This bastard snake has been eating my chickens and eggs in my poultry. But today was its end of the road after its swallows 15 eggs.

more pics.





Op u must be very wicked ooo..

Just 15 eggs Nd u had to smash it's head with sledge hammer



lalasticlala food is ready. Evans come and eat. Huspupi the snake has Gucci colour

More pics



As per Biafran Secret Service things!

The thing even wear uniform.As per Biafran Secret Service things! 1 Like

I hate snakes

I was about to prepare Ewedu soup but no meat. so I talk to God in prayers and behold he provided more. I will reserve some for Eleya 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

then you are missing. snake is the sweetest meat so far

TarOrfeek:

lol. it wanted vote for referendum on October 1st

amuokuko:

Hmm..



Op u must be very wicked ooo.

Just 15 eggs Nd u had to smash it's head with sledge hammer



hahahahah. 15 eggs na only for today o. I no want dey count the other ones. Am cooking it already come taste small

Front page.

All you have to do is to cut its head and tail. These are where the poison comes from 1 Like

Kylekent59:

Front page.

Seems you eat snakes too brother?

lala o! where are you

Oblitz:

Lala be like if Liverpool wins Arsenal make I no come down from here

lala see your brother

saintbillion:

hahahahah. 15 eggs na only for today o. I no want dey count the other ones. Am cooking it already come taste small

Taste wat

U want make saliva dey alwayz comot from my mouth like lalasticlala.

amuokuko:





Taste wat

it's a delicacy









Lalasticlala right now...







dont eat this kind please...doesnt look edible

Animal cruelty

Disgusting

During Jonathan's tenure people were not eating snakes.



Now he has made Nigerians poor we are eating lizards.



PDP destroyed us. We now eat snake pepersoup

There is a condom pack beside d snake.

i have missed this snake topics

why did I open this now,how can I sleep this night alone :-

saintbillion:

I was about to prepare Ewedu soup but no meat. so I talk to God in prayers and behold he provided more. I will reserve some for Eleya



Savage u are







No chil u have





E be like say na inside forest Op dey live ........Haba E be like say na inside forest Op dey live ........Haba

oya go throw am off na. It's dead. Come guy I hope you are not planning pepper soup with this











Lala hw far Heterotopsis bamboooza!!, ds is nt anyhw snake ooLala hw far