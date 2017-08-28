₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,218 members, 3,754,286 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics (1578 Views)
Snakes My Brother Killed Last Night (pics) / Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) / Look At The Snake My Younger Brother Killed This Night At His Door Step (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:37pm
This bastard snake has been eating my chickens and eggs in my poultry. But today was its end of the road after its swallows 15 eggs.
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:38pm
more pics.
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by amuokuko: 7:39pm
Hmm..
Op u must be very wicked ooo..
Just 15 eggs Nd u had to smash it's head with sledge hammer
Oya come nd take the money for the eggs nd return the snake to lala, the snake charmer...
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:40pm
lalasticlala food is ready. Evans come and eat. Huspupi the snake has Gucci colour
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:42pm
More pics
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by TarOrfeek: 7:44pm
The thing even wear uniform.
As per Biafran Secret Service things!
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by MhizzAJ(f): 7:44pm
I hate snakes
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:44pm
I was about to prepare Ewedu soup but no meat. so I talk to God in prayers and behold he provided more. I will reserve some for Eleya
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:45pm
MhizzAJ:then you are missing. snake is the sweetest meat so far
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:47pm
TarOrfeek:lol. it wanted vote for referendum on October 1st
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:07pm
amuokuko:hahahahah. 15 eggs na only for today o. I no want dey count the other ones. Am cooking it already come taste small
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Kylekent59: 8:10pm
Front page.
All you have to do is to cut its head and tail. These are where the poison comes from
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:14pm
Kylekent59:Seems you eat snakes too brother?
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Oblitz(m): 8:14pm
lala o! where are you
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:26pm
Oblitz:Lala be like if Liverpool wins Arsenal make I no come down from here
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:42pm
lala see your brother
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by amuokuko: 9:35pm
saintbillion:
Taste wat
U want make saliva dey alwayz comot from my mouth like lalasticlala.
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 9:39pm
amuokuko:it's a delicacy
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Narldon(f): 10:13pm
Lalasticlala right now...
1 Like
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by EmekaBlue(m): 10:13pm
dont eat this kind please...doesnt look edible
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Moneyyy: 10:13pm
Animal cruelty
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by free2ryhme: 10:14pm
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Pvin: 10:14pm
Disgusting
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by IpobExposed: 10:14pm
During Jonathan's tenure people were not eating snakes.
Now he has made Nigerians poor we are eating lizards.
PDP destroyed us. We now eat snake pepersoup
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by sirugos(m): 10:15pm
There is a condom pack beside d snake.
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by olamil34: 10:16pm
i have missed this snake topics
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by beautiful232(f): 10:16pm
why did I open this now,how can I sleep this night alone :-
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by DaBillionnaire: 10:17pm
saintbillion:
Savage u are
No chil u have
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Freiden(m): 10:17pm
E be like say na inside forest Op dey live ........Haba
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Slayer2: 10:17pm
oya go throw am off na. It's dead. Come guy I hope you are not planning pepper soup with this
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by DaBillionnaire: 10:18pm
Heterotopsis bamboooza!!, ds is nt anyhw snake oo
Lala hw far
|Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Xlpacks(m): 10:21pm
Very delicious meat...
(0) (Reply)
Embroidery Digitizing / The World’s Most Beautiful First Ladies / You Know Seaside Not Too Far Long Beachisland
Viewing this topic: Ariba2, cherieb2(f), abbey2kool, muyimic2006, rafa9(m), celebsnestblawg(m), lordgideon, RossMehn, Obabajo(m), kingthreatz, oviejnr(m), hezsquirt(m), sundilazo(m), Diction10nairal, Dudeweedlmao(m), opesky74, Ilajeboy(m), Crownadex(m), Slayer2, Laos1(m), HonNellymike12(m), 0079jaBond(m), Tezboi(m), Ofunaofu, iyke649(m), iamclime(m), OBTMOS(m), buygala(m), dolapo047, KingTom(m), Tedassie(m), CEOconcord(m), MfonIrocks, korlin(m), thirty(m), uzoormah(m), Pidgin2(f), beautiful232(f), Horlartunes, SageMahrez, tay0, protechonline(f), heryur, olisaobaz(m), djlaqua91(m), maina55, bestpunterever, sw, lewalee(f), skyhighweb(m), easysunny(m), PETERENI1(m), Royals1st, Guilderland1, babalonimi, sben2308(m), Promise2017(m), sayo147(f), quater2one, nogoodadvice(m), Java001(m), Dilins(m), Babagirls(m), ibaka, sadiqcholel(m), garex, meritocrat, Thermodynamics(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17