A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:37pm
This bastard snake has been eating my chickens and eggs in my poultry. But today was its end of the road after its swallows 15 eggs.

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:38pm
more pics.

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by amuokuko: 7:39pm
Hmm..

Op u must be very wicked ooo..
Just 15 eggs Nd u had to smash it's head with sledge hammer

Oya come nd take the money for the eggs nd return the snake to lala, the snake charmer...

1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:40pm
lalasticlala food is ready. Evans come and eat. Huspupi the snake has Gucci colour

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:42pm
More pics

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by TarOrfeek: 7:44pm
The thing even wear uniform.
As per Biafran Secret Service things!
grin

1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by MhizzAJ(f): 7:44pm
I hate snakes
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:44pm
I was about to prepare Ewedu soup but no meat. so I talk to God in prayers and behold he provided more. I will reserve some for Eleya

1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:45pm
MhizzAJ:
I hate snakes
then you are missing. snake is the sweetest meat so far
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 7:47pm
TarOrfeek:
The thing even wear uniform. As per Biafran Secret Service things! grin
lol. it wanted vote for referendum on October 1st
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:07pm
amuokuko:
Hmm..

Op u must be very wicked ooo..
Just 15 eggs Nd u had to smash it's head with sledge hammer

Oya come nd take the money for the eggs nd return the snake to lala, the snake charmer...
hahahahah. 15 eggs na only for today o. I no want dey count the other ones. Am cooking it already come taste small
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Kylekent59: 8:10pm
Front page.
All you have to do is to cut its head and tail. These are where the poison comes from

1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:14pm
Kylekent59:
Front page.
All you have to do is to cut its head and tail. These are where the poison comes from
Seems you eat snakes too brother?
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Oblitz(m): 8:14pm
lala o! where are you
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:26pm
Oblitz:
lala o! where are you
Lala be like if Liverpool wins Arsenal make I no come down from here

1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 8:42pm
lala see your brother

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by amuokuko: 9:35pm
saintbillion:
hahahahah. 15 eggs na only for today o. I no want dey count the other ones. Am cooking it already come taste small

Taste wat
U want make saliva dey alwayz comot from my mouth like lalasticlala.
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by saintbillion(m): 9:39pm
amuokuko:


Taste wat
U want make saliva dey alwayz comot from my mouth like lalasticlala.
it's a delicacy
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Narldon(f): 10:13pm




Lalasticlala right now...



1 Like

Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by EmekaBlue(m): 10:13pm
dont eat this kind please...doesnt look edible
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Moneyyy: 10:13pm
Animal cruelty
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by free2ryhme: 10:14pm
grin
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Pvin: 10:14pm
Disgusting
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by IpobExposed: 10:14pm
During Jonathan's tenure people were not eating snakes.

Now he has made Nigerians poor we are eating lizards.

PDP destroyed us. We now eat snake pepersoup
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by sirugos(m): 10:15pm
There is a condom pack beside d snake.
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by olamil34: 10:16pm
i have missed this snake topics
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by beautiful232(f): 10:16pm
why did I open this now,how can I sleep this night alone :-
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by DaBillionnaire: 10:17pm
saintbillion:
I was about to prepare Ewedu soup but no meat. so I talk to God in prayers and behold he provided more. I will reserve some for Eleya


Savage u are undecided



No chil u have grin
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Freiden(m): 10:17pm
cheesy

E be like say na inside forest Op dey live ........Haba
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Slayer2: 10:17pm
oya go throw am off na. It's dead. Come guy I hope you are not planning pepper soup with this undecided
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by DaBillionnaire: 10:18pm
Heterotopsis bamboooza!!, ds is nt anyhw snake oo lipsrsealed




Lala hw far cheesy
Re: A Giant Black Snake I Killed This Night. Pics by Xlpacks(m): 10:21pm
Very delicious meat... tongue

