



He sympathized with those affected by the flood and described the situation as sad and unfortunate.



The Governor called on those living in flood prone areas across the state to relocate.



He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to find ways of assisting displaced persons.



He directed the state Ministry of Water Resources and Environment as well as relevant agencies of government to use excavators and create emergency water channels to alleviate the sufferings of the people affected by the flood



He requested the Federal Government to consider the release of ecological funds to Benue, stressing that if urgent steps are not taken, the sad experience of 2012 may repeat itself.



The Governor frowned at the building of houses on drainage channels and flood plains, noting that such structures would have to be demolished.



He said government expects that people should have valid papers for their buildings and emphasized that those without such papers should be ready to face the demolition of illegal structures

Governor Ortom visited Radio Benue transmission station which has been submerged by water and went to Katsina-Ala street and adjourning areas where displaced residents appealed for assistance



On the streets behind the Civil Service Commission, residents of the area told the Governor Ortom that they were aware a contractor was previously given about N1 billion to provide drainage channels but he absconded. The Governor said the matter was being handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.















