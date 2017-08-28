|Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by HungerBAD: 3:34am On Aug 29
By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja
The presidency yesterday refuted allegation that a cabal at the presidential villa has sidelined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo since the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.http://leadership.ng/2017/08/28/cabal-osinbajo-pmbs-closest-confidante-presidency/
Responding to report containing the allegation on a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) titled, ‘Buhari’s return: Aso Rock cabal stages a comeback, sidelines Osinbajo’, the presidency described the story as a recycled hate campaign.
In a statement by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency regretted that over the past few months, some media organizations had been publishing a stream of allegations against some persons around the president, attributing them to “persistent rumors and speculations”, with no other objective but to generate hatred and disgust against the hardworking people in the villa.
He said as the good Nigerian public could imagine, little time would be left for other tasks more beneficial to the entire nation, if the presidency were to respond to every single fable published by the free Nigerian press.
He, however, said in the process of advancing their suspicious anti-Buhari agenda, those behind these allegations knowingly or unknowingly have cast some of the most ridiculous aspersions on President Buhari’s competence as a leader of a great country.
He said “To begin with, it is absolutely nonsensical and absurd to write that in one week of the President’s return, the Vice President has been sidelined. Quite to the contrary, the Vice President remains the confidante and the closest adviser to the President.
“He has attended all the President’s engagements all through the week with the exception of two: one, the VP was away to Taraba State and two, the Juma’at Muslim prayer because he is a Christian.
“It is difficult to understand what anyone wants to achieve peddling such falsehood that the President, himself a former military general and Head of State and Commander-In-Chief is subject to undue influence and manipulation. It is both ridiculous and inconceivable.
“As someone who works very closely with President Buhari, I can testify to how my years of experience as a newspaper editor are often put to the test by the sheer thoroughness with which the President edits every single document brought to his desk”.
Explaining further, the presidential spokesman noted that every memo, statement, speech brought to the president is subject to his intense scrutiny, right down to the placement of commas and full stops.
“Therefore, alleging that President Buhari signs memos brought to him by government officials or a so-called cabal without reading them, immediately casts doubts on the credibility of the ubiquitous unnamed sources that the reporters of these articles quote”, he added.
He however added that the president cannot do everything and cannot micromanage every task, which is why he needs close officials, whom he trusts and who will be willing to offend others in the process of ensuring his own safety and wellbeing, as well as the advancement of his vision for Nigeria.
Shehu observed that the attacks on Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, have been leveled with such imperiousness that they must no longer be laughed off as crazy.
He pointed out that the CoS is like the headman of all the president’s political appointees as he has direct responsibility for multiple levels of staff working for the president.
He explained that part of Kyari’s role includes liaising with ministries and parastatals so that he can have a full awareness of the issues being discussed whenever these groups meet with the president.
Shehu continued: “It goes without saying that anybody who occupies such office has impeccable credentials of total loyalty to the President. Clearly, some consider this oversight role as a usurping of the President’s powers, and it is their misunderstanding of the situation that some media organisations have swallowed hook, line and sinker.
“Under this administration, as the ones before it, the office of the Chief of Staff is a branch of the President’s office. There are no power centers here. The only power center is that of the President who is sensitive to grassroots level administration which the Chief of Staff must ensure. For Abba kyari, there is no life after work. He is available to the President 24/7”.
4 Likes
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by chuks013: 3:36am On Aug 29
Cum again....osi who.....guy gerrara hia
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by sorom4: 4:05am On Aug 29
Ghost; how far?
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by 4larrah(f): 4:41pm
hungerbad!!
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 4:50pm
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
6 Likes
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Iloveafrica: 5:08pm
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by MrDandy(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Iloveafrica: 5:08pm
Nn
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Iloveafrica: 5:08pm
Wow
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by MrPresident1: 5:08pm
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Famocious(m): 5:08pm
I find it hard to trust information coming from Garba Shehu after the 'rat saga'.
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by silasweb(m): 5:09pm
I don't think so
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by madridguy(m): 5:09pm
Wailers with junk journalism are like bread and butter
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by OboOlora(f): 5:09pm
omenka:
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
Read what you wrote slowly to yourself, does it make any sense?
1 Like
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by davodyguy: 5:11pm
The part that got me
“As someone who works very closely with President Buhari, I can testify to how my years of experience as a newspaper editor are often put to the test by the sheer thoroughness with which the President edits every single document brought to his desk”.
Explaining further, the presidential spokesman noted that every memo, statement, speech brought to the president is subject to his intense scrutiny, right down to the placement of commas and full stops
If true, then kudos to Baba
Sai baba, Ranka dede Ya allah
I no be Hausa oo
1 Like
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by CornelG(m): 5:11pm
That is the evidence of working with a Man of God especially a product of Daddy G.O #PastAdeboye unlike the likes of Atiku/Namadi and others. My Hero and My Role model @Osinbajo please keep it up Sir!!! More Grace!!!!!
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by madridguy(m): 5:12pm
Good observation.
omenka:
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by AngelicBeing: 5:12pm
omenka:
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by iamchybs(m): 5:12pm
We'll still hear a different story, maybe not this year but probably before 2019.
Shebi na Aso Rock tales. na season film na
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by davodyguy: 5:12pm
omenka:
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
Very very possible
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by chloride6: 5:13pm
I swear I shouted at the magnitude of this lie when I saw it .
If this is true then,
Abba Kyari is the closest closest confidante.
Ismaila Funtua is the closest closest closest confidante
Mamman Daura and Lawal Daura are the closest closest closest closest confidantes
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by funlord(m): 5:13pm
OboOlora:
Read what you wrote slowly to yourself, does it make any sense?
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by enemyofprogress: 5:14pm
Famocious:
I find it hard to trust information from Garba Shehu after the 'rat saga'.
garba shehu na human bean?
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Ridhwan1(m): 5:15pm
The picture summarises the epistle.
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by UduMgbo1: 5:18pm
omenka:
When people tell you "women are powerful", just believe that.
I have no proof of this but I've got a very strong feeling the reason why the bond between Baba and his Vice still retain its juice has alot to do with the friendship between their spouses. There are lots of forces out there who'd so just about anything to compromise the trust and confidence between the two leaders but for their wives, such manoeuvres have repeatedly met a brick wall.
There's never been any presidency in Nigeria's recorded history where the wife of the president is seen to be so close to the wife of the vice, and this to me is the secret behind the lasting mutual trust between both men, in addition to the fact they are honest gentlemen.
osibanjo is a vagabond
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by JBenji: 5:18pm
...
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:19pm
It is noted.
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by DckPssy(f): 5:19pm
what a fuckery
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by elChapo1: 5:19pm
Osibande, Buhari n Garuba are all proscribed dumb fvckers!
|Re: Cabal: Osinbajo Is Pmb’s Closest Confidante – Garba Shehu by Nbote(m): 5:20pm
Superstory. Make una dey giv Osunbade hope.. An acting President who had no idea what was going on with his Oga in London until dey summoned him
(0) (1) (Reply)
“the Buhari That Came Back From UK Is Fake, Federal Government Hired A Sudanese / If Anything Happens In Nigeria, We Know Who To Blame. / IPOB Not A Terror Group –EU
Viewing this topic: olushola777(m), ak22(m), msboye, josephine123, drsteroid(m), vedaxcool(m), cmooa, Reference(m), Lionhearted, Ibrowski(m), honey001(m), Asokobieke, Lanre4uonly(m), jacojaco, DKOKO3(m), DckPssy(f), admax(m), jitolala(m), alexis77(m), naijafun, funlord(m), henrymorebaba(m), DAMMYYOUNG070, ruffDiamond, seguntijan(m), fellom, Jobabori(m), Saintsquare(m), xxmoney15(m), Juban(m), CornelG(m), Abbaabba, sialoadenitis, sundoj08(m), orobs93(m), demolaprof(m), wolegold1, dunkem21(m), Tunenez(m), shawwal1(m), kwb567, Emanex18, edalob, elChapo1, hushshinani(m), Bobo001, nairanaira12, maxzzo1(m), marquay, TheShopKeeper(m), Richkid97(m), zaida202(f), hotboz, STIdesyns(m), Young4jose(m), Maxymilla(m), rasojie, treasure231, NightCrawler1, vianamara86, abembe777, Dwizeone, femilek8(m), EROMS38(m), edo3(m), uwajeh(m), gnykelly(m), Mynd44, olluperry, Paulismech, Wanice, brainpulse and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)