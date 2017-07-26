₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,699 members, 3,755,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now (9219 Views)
Grown rottweiler And Boerboel SOLD! / 19 Pictures Of Grown-up Puppies That Will Make Your Day / Full Grown Lovely Colorful Long Tailed Peacocks For Sale ..... (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 10:43am
Hello petlanders, yall remember this thread I made when I purchased my guardian dog looks?
http://www.nairaland.com/3850583/say-hello-new-puppy-cookie
Well now!! they all grown and healthy, 2 Boerboel and one Neapolitan mastiff, they are 4 and 5 months old now
Pics loading......
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 10:47am
More pics,
Lalasticlala mynd44 seun do the needful please
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ITbomb(m): 10:49am
These are Hounds, where can I get good family dogs that can stay with children
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 10:54am
ishiamu:
And finally
Lalasticlala mynd44 seun
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by pelummy50(m): 11:39am
You got nice dogs bro
3 Likes
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by matuskyoo7(m): 12:32pm
Lovely dogs
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by jidjoks: 12:43pm
WHERE R U ? FOR SALE ?
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 12:44pm
jidjoks:
South East
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 12:44pm
matuskyoo7:
Thanks
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by ishiamu(m): 12:45pm
pelummy50:
Thanks
Lalasticlala mynd44 seun move to promise Land Na only snake good for front page?
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Esiobu95(m): 12:58pm
Cute dogs
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by funnynation(m): 12:59pm
See money abeg..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by babyfaceafrica: 1:00pm
Fresh..how much?
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by JonSnow(m): 1:00pm
Lovely dogs
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by okerekeikpo: 1:01pm
This ur house dirty o my guy,advice no be curse o
24 Likes
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by free2ryhme: 1:01pm
Nice canines
Including you na your teeth you never show
2 Likes
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by donblade85555(m): 1:02pm
Esiobu95:does cute now have another definition.?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by orijintv(m): 1:02pm
You dey keep this kind dogs for face me i slap you compound. Until dey chop one of your neighbours pikin bfre you know wassup
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Doctorphil: 1:02pm
Mine can't grow chai
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by olamil34: 1:03pm
Esiobu95:am scared
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Lollipop247(f): 1:03pm
So scary looking. Don't know y I don't like this big headed dog breed. I love me some GSD & a chihuahua.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Freethought(m): 1:03pm
Wish I'm also quite handy with dogs
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by mekaboy(m): 1:04pm
Why not sell these dogs and move to a better environment?
20 Likes
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:04pm
ishiamu:abeg ogвenι na вιzneѕѕ dogѕ υ вυy naaa...na вreedιng тιnz or dog вaвy ғacтory υ ѕeт υp..godвleѕѕ υr enтerprιѕe..вecaυѕe wнιcн one вe gυard dog agaιn ғor ғace мe ι ғace υ wey υ dey ѕтayaвι υ вυy deм down ιncaѕe υ вlow тoмorrowaвι υ wan υѕe deм open ѕecυrιтy coмpany nιιeвenezer oвey coмeѕ тo мιnd...no pυn ιnтended...ĸιnι ιya alaѕнo nтan тι o yo egвa danι aвι ewυre je lace nιιι...aĸpo ĸalυĸυ owo owo����������
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Oladipo1166(m): 1:06pm
Wild animals
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by VickyRotex(f): 1:06pm
Awwnnnnn so cute!
I just the love the way dogs look at the Camera. They can be so serious with it.
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by jahbiz: 1:06pm
I hope u r not growing those dogs in a wrong area, those animals are meant to be grown in ur own house or your self con....
1 Like
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by OneManLegion(m): 1:07pm
okerekeikpo:
He's selling his dogs, not his house.
Mind your business.
16 Likes
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:07pm
Lollipop247:υ go lιĸe cυddlιng вe daт..тнe aғoreмenтιoned dogѕ na alмoѕт every тeenage oyιnвo gιrlѕ нere geт aм..even мy daυgнтer dey cry ғor dog everyday now..вυт ι wιll noт вυy ѕмall peтιт dog and вe payιng nonѕenѕe ιnѕυrance and vaccιnaтιon..ιd raтнer pυт d caѕн ιn a тrυѕт ғυnd ғor нer..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by Ije004: 1:08pm
ITbomb:
I got a couple of white beautiful 3 months
Samoyeds for sale if you're in Lagos. Call 0806 360 5357.
|Re: My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now by EddieCAD: 1:09pm
I tire o, akara non green don for fire o
A Diary of My Visit to Bada Kennel at Ketu (Lagos state) on 13/Aug./2016 / (Sold) Adult Male & Female GSDs At Giveaway Price / Ginger's Puppies
Viewing this topic: dapotentz, hupo, menwongo(m), gurunlocker, drey076(m), keishik, MeAgain(m), Amanhasnoname, Iruosonobrugwhe, sameehunter11, bluice2(m), ocheezie, kenchop(m), Ustec(m), Moneytize, cutepweenx(m), videomaid, Mashrock, xxxtedyxxx(m), Iamdmentor1(m), spott, telkevog(m), emmyvet(m), darmheee(m), GambaOsaka, emmflexcsc400(m), cbrezy(m), Exclusiveslog(m), nuroegbu(m), cricifixo(m), echampion(m), madeinnigeria, valuedammy(m), Gtuns(m), Natcho, luglio, sundayolowo(m), phidipe, uboma(m), larrol(m), lacream007, Mrdigitech(m), youngdee168(m), Noblethony(m), believesama(m), adamsmith81(m), careertalks, tobdee, Babadee30(m), jaysnow(m), JomikRealties, dmossy(m), michaelkaroh, remzytimer, Ekkhann(m), IHATEPUZZY(m), Akalia(m), AyoSammyTunDe(m), Kehinde41(m), TDonald, MrOreo(m), samwayne154(m), kin4real, Pearl05(f), tmann626(m), Haddasah(f), abassmayowa24(m), EmperorLee(m), maco22(m), lokotamak, kevaxa(m), Abiagirl777(f), stynoski, bayaar(m), crudedude(m), kelsmic and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34