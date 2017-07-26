Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / My Guardian Dogs All Grown Now (9219 Views)

Well now!! they all grown and healthy, 2 Boerboel and one Neapolitan mastiff, they are 4 and 5 months old now



Pics loading......

More pics,



Lalasticlala mynd44 seun do the needful please 1 Like

These are Hounds, where can I get good family dogs that can stay with children 4 Likes 4 Shares

ishiamu:

More pics,



Lalasticlala mynd44 seun do the needful please



And finally



And finally

You got nice dogs bro 3 Likes

Lovely dogs 2 Likes 1 Share

WHERE R U ? FOR SALE ?

jidjoks:

WHERE R U ? FOR SALE ?



South East South East 1 Like

matuskyoo7:

Lovely dogs

Thanks Thanks

pelummy50:

You got nice dogs bro

Thanks





Lalasticlala mynd44 seun move to promise Land Na only snake good for front page?

Cute dogs

See money abeg.. 1 Like 1 Share

Fresh..how much?

Lovely dogs

This ur house dirty o my guy,advice no be curse o 24 Likes





Including you na your teeth you never show

Esiobu95:

does cute now have another definition.?

You dey keep this kind dogs for face me i slap you compound. Until dey chop one of your neighbours pikin bfre you know wassup 27 Likes 2 Shares

Mine can't grow chai

Esiobu95:

Cute dogs am scared am scared

So scary looking. Don't know y I don't like this big headed dog breed. I love me some GSD & a chihuahua. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Wish I'm also quite handy with dogs

Why not sell these dogs and move to a better environment? 20 Likes

ishiamu:

Hello petlanders, yall remember this thread I made when I purchased my guardian dog looks?





http://www.nairaland.com/3850583/say-hello-new-puppy-cookie





Well now!! they all grown and healthy, 2 Boerboel and one Neapolitan mastiff, they are 4 and 5 months old now



abeg ogвenι na вιzneѕѕ dogѕ υ вυy naaa...na вreedιng тιnz or dog вaвy ғacтory υ ѕeт υp..godвleѕѕ υr enтerprιѕe..вecaυѕe wнιcн one вe gυard dog agaιn ғor ғace мe ι ғace υ wey υ dey ѕтay aвι υ вυy deм down ιncaѕe υ вlow тoмorrow aвι υ wan υѕe deм open ѕecυrιтy coмpany nιι eвenezer oвey coмeѕ тo мιnd...no pυn ιnтended...ĸιnι ιya alaѕнo nтan тι o yo egвa danι aвι ewυre je lace nιιι...aĸpo ĸalυĸυ owo owo����������

Wild animals 1 Like





I just the love the way dogs look at the Camera. They can be so serious with it. Awwnnnnn so cute!

I hope u r not growing those dogs in a wrong area, those animals are meant to be grown in ur own house or your self con.... 1 Like

okerekeikpo:

This ur house dirty o my guy,advice no be curse o

He's selling his dogs, not his house.



He's selling his dogs, not his house.

Mind your business.

Lollipop247:

υ go lιĸe cυddlιng вe daт..тнe aғoreмenтιoned dogѕ na alмoѕт every тeenage oyιnвo gιrlѕ нere geт aм..even мy daυgнтer dey cry ғor dog everyday now..вυт ι wιll noт вυy ѕмall peтιт dog and вe payιng nonѕenѕe ιnѕυrance and vaccιnaтιon..ιd raтнer pυт d caѕн ιn a тrυѕт ғυnd ғor нer..

ITbomb:

These are Hounds, where can I get good family dogs that can stay with children

I got a couple of white beautiful 3 months

Samoyeds for sale if you're in Lagos. Call 0806 360 5357. I got a couple of white beautiful 3 monthsSamoyeds for sale if you're in Lagos. Call 0806 360 5357.