|What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by EniolaEwa(f): 11:20am
Good morning....I just got out of school so I applied for a job pending when I will go for service, I applied somewhere and they told me I can only be given a contract position, I need to know what a contract staff mean and the advantage and the disadvantage....I'm waiting thanks
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by eezeribe(m): 11:21am
First of all,move your thread to career section...
Then check Google and Wikipedia...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by EniolaEwa(f): 11:28am
eezeribe:thank you for your contribution I know Google and Wikipedia exist before coming here
7 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by avictor05(m): 1:34pm
A contract staff is on an agreement with a company and doesn't receive the benefit other workers enjoy. but y do u need a job when u can sit and think something for urself.
see my signature.
3 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Khutie: 1:35pm
I think yhu will be an employee who works under contract for a specific time. More like yhu re hired. A contract staff like yhu, does not become a regular addition to the staff and is not considered a permanent employee. There will be agreed payment from the both parties tho.(Yhu and the employee).
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Dubby6(m): 1:35pm
Is Google down?
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Wobegist: 1:35pm
Just how you can interpret the two words in your understanding...
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by afuye(m): 1:36pm
By being a contract staff, u are subject to certain conditions not applicable to regular full staff of the organisation, sheikenah. The condition which may be peculiar to different organisations
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by phpfx(m): 1:36pm
EniolaEwa:
lmaoooo
see person wey need help
1 Like
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by phrancys001(m): 1:36pm
Work U like a slave and pay U like ant.
9 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by ignis(f): 1:36pm
Contract staff is a waste of time and destiny.
My advice is Run Run Run for your life.
1 Like
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by CJERRYEMILEX(m): 1:36pm
ok
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Humanace: 1:37pm
It simply means u not a permanent staff and not entired to benefit of a full stay like pension and monthly salary ..your pay might be on comission and your position will be judged by your contribution to the company growth ..
I hope that helped
5 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by winkmart: 1:37pm
Funny
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by blackbeau1(f): 1:37pm
A contract staff has limited time with the company. You'll be told how long the company needs your service and how much they are wiling to pay. At the end of said number of years, your job is either terminated or the contract renewed.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by laclass(m): 1:37pm
It means ur not a permanent staff ,they r hiring you for a period of time and can lay you off anytime they like without benefits..
1 Like
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Keneking: 1:37pm
Easy ...i dey come first
The term contract means that you are a subordinate to a Staff.
You are Staff by half
Your entitlement is more than half of Staff
You would work hard like an 18th century slave in America
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by itiswellandwell: 1:37pm
In other words, it means A TEMPORARY STAFF!!!!!!!! But, you can grow to become a PERMANENT STAFF which you will move from there to become a JUNIOR STAFFF, thereafter SENIOR STAFF, thereafter other higher rank post which depends on the organisation.
The above stated involves endurance, hardwork, deligence and other good traits which will make the organisation see you ideal to be promoted.
Lastly, make your findings as some organisation can use one's life and generational life in CONTRACT STAFF POSITION ALONE. All the best.
Check my signature for your customised ATM CARD SHAPE FLASH drive and full capacity powerbank.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by DonaldJTrump: 1:37pm
:oit means that, your a contractor. you will always collect contract from them
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by eanestca(m): 1:38pm
contract staff is the guy that does the cooking but gets to eat the burnt part simply because he or she Is not blood related.
he also gets the blame when things go bad in form of lay offs
contract staff has no hope of becoming a family member.
in all honesty its a terrible place to be but offers opportunity to learn the job
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Help4rmme2u(m): 1:39pm
As a Contract staff you are not fully employed in that organisation which you find yourself.
You work only when your services are required.
You will receive a lesser pay, compared to those whom are fully employed.
I hope this helps
Mean while check my signature,,,
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by bany88: 1:39pm
It means you will not enjoy the benefits of a full staff
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Johncuppa(m): 1:39pm
With your status, what kind of job do you want in the first place?
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Nigeman: 1:39pm
Means you are a bloody casual
1 Like
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by spoilerx: 1:40pm
depends.
if na bank , it means u r a slave for the bank.
3 Likes
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Slayer2: 1:42pm
V
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by BrightEye(m): 1:42pm
wallahi , i also need answer to this question.
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Mopolchi: 1:42pm
not a good experience. I had such experience and wont like having it unless in NNPC or DPR or WAEC.
1 Like
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by talk2saintify(m): 1:42pm
imagine
EniolaEwa:
When yhu are on a Contract Job yhu work for a Period of years Say: 5years
After 5 Years yhur job Will Be terminated
Example: Npower
to my Own Understanding
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by Taich(m): 1:42pm
Well is a good thing that the job is not permanent. U can do it and gain knowledge with shitty pay attached to it. As a contract staff in most Nigerian set up, u are a second class citizen, u r not entitled to most of the perks of the Job but u are entile to maximum work load. U r not covered by most of the labour laws because u r a contract staff. Like I said, do it for the knowledge and experience.
|Re: What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? by flyca: 1:42pm
It's government way of running away from responsibilities - the responsiblity of taking care of its citizens.
So they sublet their roles to private companies aka recruitment agencies. Who will not be accountable for staff welfare such as lunch, breaks, healthcare, annual leave, pension etc.
Some private companies use this "contract position" to exploit staff all because the government havs never lived up to its responsiblity of taking care of their own.
That is why we have contract this, contract that! Contract sweepers too! Only in Nigeria! Contract my foot! Don't you resume when others resume? Don't you close when others close? Some contract staff even work more than full staff sef!
This contract nonesense should be abolished in Nigeri. Hoha!
2 Likes
