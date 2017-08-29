Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Does It Mean To Be A Contract Staff? (3023 Views)

Living Under Same Roof With Inlaws……how Does It Look Like? / See What My Ex's Boyfriend Texted Me. What Does It Mean? (screenshots) / Bukola Ogundolie-Olowookere, Staff Of Ecobank Missing (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning....I just got out of school so I applied for a job pending when I will go for service, I applied somewhere and they told me I can only be given a contract position, I need to know what a contract staff mean and the advantage and the disadvantage....I'm waiting thanks

First of all,move your thread to career section...

Then check Google and Wikipedia...

lalasticlala,Mynd44 2 Likes

eezeribe:

First of all,move your thread to career section...

Then check Google and Wikipedia...

lalasticlala,Mynd44 thank you for your contribution I know Google and Wikipedia exist before coming here thank you for your contribution I know Google and Wikipedia exist before coming here 7 Likes

A contract staff is on an agreement with a company and doesn't receive the benefit other workers enjoy. but y do u need a job when u can sit and think something for urself.



see my signature. 3 Likes

I think yhu will be an employee who works under contract for a specific time. More like yhu re hired. A contract staff like yhu, does not become a regular addition to the staff and is not considered a permanent employee. There will be agreed payment from the both parties tho.(Yhu and the employee).



Is Google down?

Just how you can interpret the two words in your understanding...

By being a contract staff, u are subject to certain conditions not applicable to regular full staff of the organisation, sheikenah. The condition which may be peculiar to different organisations

EniolaEwa:

thank you for your contribution I know Google and Wikipedia exist before coming here

lmaoooo



see person wey need help lmaoooosee person wey need help 1 Like

Work U like a slave and pay U like ant. 9 Likes

Contract staff is a waste of time and destiny.

My advice is Run Run Run for your life. 1 Like

ok

It simply means u not a permanent staff and not entired to benefit of a full stay like pension and monthly salary ..your pay might be on comission and your position will be judged by your contribution to the company growth ..



I hope that helped 5 Likes

Funny

A contract staff has limited time with the company. You'll be told how long the company needs your service and how much they are wiling to pay. At the end of said number of years, your job is either terminated or the contract renewed. 6 Likes 1 Share

It means ur not a permanent staff ,they r hiring you for a period of time and can lay you off anytime they like without benefits.. 1 Like

Easy ...i dey come first



The term contract means that you are a subordinate to a Staff.

You are Staff by half

Your entitlement is more than half of Staff

You would work hard like an 18th century slave in America 2 Likes 1 Share

In other words, it means A TEMPORARY STAFF!!!!!!!! But, you can grow to become a PERMANENT STAFF which you will move from there to become a JUNIOR STAFFF, thereafter SENIOR STAFF, thereafter other higher rank post which depends on the organisation.

The above stated involves endurance, hardwork, deligence and other good traits which will make the organisation see you ideal to be promoted.



Lastly, make your findings as some organisation can use one's life and generational life in CONTRACT STAFF POSITION ALONE. All the best.





Check my signature for your customised ATM CARD SHAPE FLASH drive and full capacity powerbank. 1 Like 1 Share

:oit means that, your a contractor. you will always collect contract from them

contract staff is the guy that does the cooking but gets to eat the burnt part simply because he or she Is not blood related.

he also gets the blame when things go bad in form of lay offs

contract staff has no hope of becoming a family member.



in all honesty its a terrible place to be but offers opportunity to learn the job 2 Likes 1 Share





You work only when your services are required.



You will receive a lesser pay, compared to those whom are fully employed.



I hope this helps



Mean while check my signature,,, As a Contract staff you are not fully employed in that organisation which you find yourself.You work only when your services are required.You will receive a lesser pay, compared to those whom are fully employed.I hope this helpsMean while check my signature,,,

It means you will not enjoy the benefits of a full staff

With your status, what kind of job do you want in the first place?

Means you are a bloody casual 1 Like

depends.



if na bank , it means u r a slave for the bank. 3 Likes

V

wallahi , i also need answer to this question.

not a good experience. I had such experience and wont like having it unless in NNPC or DPR or WAEC. 1 Like





EniolaEwa:

Good morning....I just got out of school so I applied for a job pending when I will go for service, I applied somewhere and they told me I can only be given a contract position, I need to know what a contract staff mean and the advantage and the disadvantage....I'm waiting thanks

When yhu are on a Contract Job yhu work for a Period of years Say: 5years



After 5 Years yhur job Will Be terminated



Example: Npower



to my Own Understanding imagineWhen yhu are on a Contract Job yhu work for a Period of years Say: 5yearsExample:

Well is a good thing that the job is not permanent. U can do it and gain knowledge with shitty pay attached to it. As a contract staff in most Nigerian set up, u are a second class citizen, u r not entitled to most of the perks of the Job but u are entile to maximum work load. U r not covered by most of the labour laws because u r a contract staff. Like I said, do it for the knowledge and experience.