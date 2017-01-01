₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,119 members, 3,757,305 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight (998 Views)
Why You Should Always Update Your CV Even When Employed / Why Recruiters Ask The Question About Salary Expectations / Finally Recruiters Are Learning. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by BusinessInsider: 11:53am On Aug 29
Here are the main reasons recruiters are deleting your CV; read more at http://www.thecareertimes.com/why-recruiters-are-deleting-your-cv/
Typos.
There is no reason why your CV should have typos in 2017!. There are many CV writing services out there. Invest in a good CV, it’s pretty much a summary of your life achievements. Make it a good one.
Too Lengthy.
With the exception of a handful of individuals such as Elon Musk or Dangote, there is no reason why you cannot fit your CV into 2 pages max. Anything longer, and your run the very high risk of your CV being dumped in the trash. Keep it short, punchy, concise and readable.
No Cover Letter.
A cover letter serves one major function, it lets the recruiter know whether they’d like to find out more, or just delete the CV. Your cover letter needs to be a paragraph long summary of why you specifically are suited to the job being advertised. Begging, desperation etc have no place in your cover letter.
Net fishing vs pole fishing.
When you fish with a net, you catch all sort. However, when you fish with a pole you catch one fish at a time. A lot of job seekers ‘net fish’-they use one CV to apply for 100 jobs. You need to ‘pole fish’ in your job search – customise your CV to each job you are applying for. Best believe recruiters know when you have sent out a generic CV.
No relevance.
If you know you do not possess the qualifications required for a job, don’t apply. Rather spend your time enrolling on courses or gaining experience that will increase your value proposition.
Rambling.
In CV writing, bullet points are your friend. Use them to summarise and highlight parts of your CV that are relevant to the position you are applying to.
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by OZAA(m): 8:57am
Seen and thanks for the info.
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Pearly255(f): 8:57am
Thank you o
Where the job sef
Gat one tho
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by pautex: 8:57am
All this things na wash. What will be will be.
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by dman4mdmoon(m): 8:57am
Hmmmmm!
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Heromaniaa: 8:58am
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by superior1: 8:58am
These are the reasons I can think of
1. When HR have received 10,900 CVs for just 3 available positions.
2. When you don't have strong connection politically
3. When you don't have personal links with the MD of the company
4. Most important one, when God never step into the matter.
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by abumeinben(m): 8:58am
What happens to an applicant that passed these tests of yours, but still got a "we regret to inform you" mail?
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by bamasite(m): 8:59am
Nice one!
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Fegy47: 8:59am
Are u sure
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Nostradamu(m): 9:00am
Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Na hin work bi dat.
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by boy16(m): 9:00am
story! better go and start your own business.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by jashar(f): 9:01am
hmm....
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Ekakamba: 9:02am
e
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by jashar(f): 9:02am
boy16:
you wouldn't employ people?
1 Like
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Dottore: 9:03am
Ok
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by talkeverytime: 9:03am
Nice one OP. I sometimes wonder how a graduate will be using "Am" instead of "I am" or " I'm" in a letter, pisses me off seriously
Read here guys : "How To Avoid Failures"
http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/01/how-to-avoid-failures-in-2017.html
1 Like
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by NwaAmaikpe: 9:04am
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by Benjom(m): 9:05am
|Re: Why Recruiters Are Deleting Your CV On Sight by uzoclinton(m): 9:07am
Rules to poju
(0) (Reply)
Vacancy For IT Infrastructure Engineer / Participate In Online Focus Groups - $50-$200 Hourly! / $30 Daily? This Is Wonderful!
Viewing this topic: GJOHN001, thestevens, momoloso, laidthrice(m), Ekakamba, Maxymilla(m), drogbaleee1(m), Dottore, opyscol(m), Kimcutie(m), superior1, Techhybabe, SafetyFirst(m), gcovenant, DeeTus, david52, buyaka(m), Bozelala, Suavefunds, hizick14(m), AloyalNigerian(m), vascey(m), proxy20, phydell(m), xanie, HALLOWED, NwaAmaikpe, obajoey(m), dadadang, tolugeorgeinfo(f), deandavid(m), Xkoba, Abdul4trust1(m), oloolo, Nostradamu(m), Prinzofparis, Kaycee248(m), yusufhaji(m), ibromish(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Luckianti(m), Kingsval(m), richybanky(m), aggahegbema(m), kunlap02(m), Folarge06(m), NairaSand, MorataMissata(m), mtprofessor5(m), Naturallity, Thavybe(m), ewaek(m), MxFactor(m), Libo45, obonujoker(m), chosengocap, latonyn(m), africo13610, Dedewizzy(m), samobaba(m), akanbiaa(m), JerryDM1, luxy44, jerrythafinisher(m), Benjom(m), Danito4real(m), Jennygiveme(f), BTT(m), dbuktown(m), daylife7, uzoclinton(m), Dozi05(m), paymentvoucher(m), Fegy47, Tiffbuxas, layo50(m), udemejack(m), chibuikegn, awesomet1(m), Babalodimu, charlsecy, chitexy and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24