|Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by stephenduru: 2:15pm
Asari Dokubo pictured kissing one of his wives.I never knew he can be this romantic
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/adorable-photos-of-asari-dokubo-kissing.html?m=1
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by HungerBAD: 2:16pm
No comment.
But i still remember that story of how a princess kissed a frog,and the frog turned into the most handsome prince charming.
Just wondering why the kiss did not work on this frog.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by Keneking: 2:25pm
Are they all living in one-room for fear of Buhari
She must be the youngest wife in his chamber
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by ufuosman(m): 2:26pm
I don see am
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by kingxsamz(m): 2:28pm
ok
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by mykemiley(f): 2:52pm
And diz one na news o
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by frleopardo: 3:03pm
See his young militants.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by MhizzAJ(f): 3:05pm
One of his wives?
Where's his neck
His stomach though
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by AmadiAba: 3:13pm
nice
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by SweetJoystick(m): 3:22pm
Baby factory
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by RocketHarbalTea: 3:55pm
lovely family
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by AkProsper(m): 3:59pm
seen, . . . next. . .m . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by keepingmum: 4:31pm
This is wife number ?? Because he has 4 wives
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by magoo10: 4:31pm
Na normal thing,happy family
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by UncleSnr(m): 4:32pm
You have projects and looking for where to sell them and make money? Click Here
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by chinoxstock: 4:32pm
The kids look fresh. This man is chopping money.
He got his money because he was no coward. He demanded for his wealth and he got it.
Nigeria is indeed a jungle where you ought to do terrible things...before you can become a voice.
What a country!
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by 9jvirgin(m): 4:32pm
Shame
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by Balongrey: 4:32pm
Keneking:you know this
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by Doctorphil: 4:32pm
Big man
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by ggoldmine: 4:33pm
OK. I've seen them. So, What am I supposed to do?
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by jpphilips(m): 4:33pm
Nobody told us Asari runs a buffalo ranch, was he not the Nnamdi kanu of Niger delta who was fighting for environmental degradation till $9m monthly knocked on his door?
I have not seen any environmental project of yours let alone what you did to improve the lives of your comrades, another !diot is on the l00se in the Southeast waiting to be settled, unfortunately, he didn't check the calendar to realise that Jonathan the Money man is gone for good.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by emilyone(f): 4:33pm
Over fed children.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by blackbeau1(f): 4:33pm
His stomach sha. 9 months pregnant
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by Beehshorp(m): 4:34pm
No disrespect o but this man looking like a toad
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by SalamRushdie: 4:34pm
nonsens
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by Akowemoon(m): 4:34pm
8 month pregnant man
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by uzoclinton(m): 4:34pm
toad
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by chibike69: 4:35pm
see him stomach
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by FuckBuhari(m): 4:35pm
DNA should be conducted on the youngest son
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by veacea: 4:35pm
ASARI
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by ochaione(m): 4:36pm
This is lovely
|Re: Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children by soberdrunk(m): 4:37pm
Like play like play this man just use imaginary "freedom fighting' hammer sha!! Niger Delta people i greet ooooo!!!
