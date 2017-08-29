₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,845 members, 3,756,430 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor (15687 Views)
Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" / The Wedding Party 2: Niyi Akinmolayan Replaces Kemi Adetiba As Movie Director / NTA Presenter Applies Makeup Live On Air (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Ojestas(m): 3:21pm
After Mtn withdrew their support from the TV show, an international payment operating company Airopay takes up the sponsorship. Its good to see the programme back on Tv
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by TRADELYN: 3:29pm
Yea, a good tv show never dies.
TRADELYN is PROUDLY the BEST for all your research projects, business plans, etc.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by AkProsper(m): 3:43pm
I I thought the program belongs to MTN. .. . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by thoollz: 5:34pm
Will someone else take Frank's job? They shouldn't dare do that, that guy was born for this
WWTBAM is stale already, they should attract more viewers by doing something different, maybe airing it on a solid TV station (cable TV) not on NTA.
begwong:Channels na news station jare, this is an educative and entertaining show.
12 Likes
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Amethyst101(m): 5:34pm
Yaaaay!!!
My favourite TV game show is finally back
What is dead may never die!!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by jakD: 5:34pm
A game I've always wished to play. I hope to get to the hot seat one day.
BUT NOW THAT MTN HAS BACKED OFF, WILL IT STILL BE THE USUAL WAY TO CONTEST FOR THE GAME BY SENDING A MESSAGE TO 232 ON MTN?.
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Vivly(f): 5:34pm
So who is gonna be the new host? Efe of big brother?
It'll be weird seeing someone other than Frank Edoho anchoring the show .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by jakD: 5:35pm
AkProsper:They were just sponsors.
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by chinoxstock: 5:35pm
We are back like we never left...nice one!
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by soleexx(m): 5:35pm
Station?
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by maninchrist(m): 5:35pm
Bb
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by HMZi(m): 5:35pm
My fav nig. show
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:36pm
Only a mobile Telecommunication can't gain a lot from d show, cos it's a programme designed for txt msg n calls
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by femo122: 5:36pm
welcome development
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Sheun001(m): 5:36pm
frank right now be like
16 Likes
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Jaytecq(m): 5:36pm
nice one.... used to write down d questions wen i was young
2 Likes
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by MurderEnglish(m): 5:36pm
wwtbam is good to learned new things, MTN do good to left you and another seriously minds have took it up
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by emmachukwu99(m): 5:36pm
An educative/informative program indeed. I enjoyed it.
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by dhurlarpur(m): 5:37pm
Very interesting show...good to be back on air
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Amethyst101(m): 5:37pm
TRADELYN:
What is dead may never die
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by Brymo: 5:38pm
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by sobastical(m): 5:38pm
And Frank edoho to keep hosting... more money for him
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by takenadoh: 5:39pm
I dey come. I have smth to say....
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by mercytripletz(f): 5:39pm
How can someone be in hotseat?
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by adisabarber(m): 5:39pm
What do they need a sponsor for? Don't they make money from online play and registration fees?
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by opribo(m): 5:41pm
They should introduce some new ideas, new faces, new audience. The show has lost its magic with same old antics, same voice and same same all the way.
I mean people used to rush home to watch this program but as time went by it became monotonous and boring, some like my humble self don't even trust the hot seat selection process.
We need a new face.
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by gr8cany: 5:41pm
Beautiful program.. welcome back, this time I'm gonna clinch it big
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by nairavsdollars: 5:41pm
Big time fraud. The programme lost its relevance a lost time ago
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by soberdrunk(m): 5:41pm
My plan has always been to go for this show and when i get to 100k i will pretend i dont know the answer to the question and use the 'phone a friend' option to call Madam Nkechi to put Gulder in the freezer and warm the catfish peppersoup..........
7 Likes
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by TRADELYN: 5:42pm
Amethyst101:Hmmm...strong words.
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by begwong: 5:43pm
thoollz:But it's been aired on channels too na!
|Re: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor by ajalawole(m): 5:43pm
who need mtn. Iyalaya mtn . Welcum back WWTBAM
Primetime Emmys Awards 2013: Categories, Nominees & Winners / HELP ANY Series Season Film With Hard Core Sexx Scenes / Download: Beauty And The Beast (2017) 720p Hdrip
Viewing this topic: greateliso(m), Danosky502, cielo(m), Oblitz(m), babington91(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), Jogs1900, topsyking, purplelady, davires, opribo(m), CeoMYN, press005, Gluck1(m), kaze4blues(m), Ra88, timexkaka, andysnoopy(m), DAVE41(m), Alamin28(m), braine, gogodaye(m), webcalculator, SirElaw(m), Heryordele94(m), temmytope68(m), Abelinodcap(m), precris(m), dodorima(m), temmythorpee(f), Respect55(m), victor4ekele(m), Realhommie(m), Equiano, stharrykay(m), Chanwealth(m), chimreeks, MaryBenn(f), lonzo(m), Phemmhie, valves(m), Opemipo011, orgzeyn, kalebsky, chubbyG(m), drmingler(m), nictech, kingjosephat(m), irokooo, Abeyjide, akseom, femifemo123, Imoy(m), Aladinn(m), pappyoung, ademola1333(m), latestsunny(m), psalmsonovic(m), thaikun15(m), TFactor(m), debeginin, qudrat(f), Mentostica, Solitin40, AmigoDeDon(m), Sagamaje(m), bamsonkumu(m), donnn, Jibola10(m), RevisedEdition, oluwaseun88, crazygod(m), supaphlymee(m), Blackrev, Richhard(m), majormofor(m), tosyne2much(m), sheddy111(m), Crafts(m), belovedchild(m), akinlekans, CaptainKodak(m), saudyarmani(m), chinchum, 1cor2v9, Lordaweezy, NoQualms1(f), mazinaija, 7footre(m), sulex947(m), phlamesG(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7