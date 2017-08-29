Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Is Back On Air, Airopay Replaces MTN As Sponsor (15687 Views)

After Mtn withdrew their support from the TV show, an international payment operating company Airopay takes up the sponsorship. Its good to see the programme back on Tv 3 Likes 1 Share





I I thought the program belongs to MTN.









WWTBAM is stale already, they should attract more viewers by doing something different, maybe airing it on a solid TV station (cable TV) not on NTA.



begwong:



But it's been aired on channels too na! Channels na news station jare, this is an educative and entertaining show. Will someone else take Frank's job? They shouldn't dare do that, that guy was born for thisWWTBAM is stale already, they should attract more viewers by doing something different, maybe airing it on a solid TV station (cable TV) not on NTA.Channels na news station jare, this is an educative and entertaining show. 12 Likes







My favourite TV game show is finally back





What is dead may never die!! Yaaaay!!!My favourite TV game show is finally backWhat is dead may never die!! 14 Likes 1 Share

A game I've always wished to play. I hope to get to the hot seat one day.

BUT NOW THAT MTN HAS BACKED OFF, WILL IT STILL BE THE USUAL WAY TO CONTEST FOR THE GAME BY SENDING A MESSAGE TO 232 ON MTN?.

So who is gonna be the new host? Efe of big brother?

It'll be weird seeing someone other than Frank Edoho anchoring the show . 1 Like 1 Share

They were just sponsors.

We are back like we never left...nice one!

Station?

My fav nig. show

Only a mobile Telecommunication can't gain a lot from d show, cos it's a programme designed for txt msg n calls

welcome development welcome development

frank right now be like 16 Likes

nice one.... used to write down d questions wen i was young 2 Likes

wwtbam is good to learned new things, MTN do good to left you and another seriously minds have took it up

An educative/informative program indeed. I enjoyed it.

Very interesting show...good to be back on air

And Frank edoho to keep hosting... more money for him

I dey come. I have smth to say....

How can someone be in hotseat?

What do they need a sponsor for? Don't they make money from online play and registration fees?

They should introduce some new ideas, new faces, new audience. The show has lost its magic with same old antics, same voice and same same all the way.



I mean people used to rush home to watch this program but as time went by it became monotonous and boring, some like my humble self don't even trust the hot seat selection process.

We need a new face.

Beautiful program.. welcome back, this time I'm gonna clinch it big

Big time fraud. The programme lost its relevance a lost time ago

My plan has always been to go for this show and when i get to 100k i will pretend i dont know the answer to the question and use the 'phone a friend' option to call Madam Nkechi to put Gulder in the freezer and warm the catfish peppersoup.......... 7 Likes

