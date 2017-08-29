₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,845 members, 3,756,430 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story (12770 Views)
Abia Corper Removes Teeth Of Female Corper With Hammer (Photo) / Corper Kills Big Scorpion In Ondo State (Photo) / Ijare Corpers Create Awareness On Lassa Fever In Ondo Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by thereturnoflucy(f): 4:08pm
Here is the true story behind the news of a corps member attack on another corper with weapon in Ondo State.
The news of a corper attacking another corper with weapon in Akoko south east in Ondo state, featured on many blog platforms on Saturday 26th August 2017, but the truth is the case was blown beyond proportion, as it was presented as a case of assault on a colleague but was far from it.
According to our findings, it was a case of a quarrel between two corpers, Yakubu Suleiman and Adina Josiah. The quarrel led to a fight and Suleiman got injured in the process.
The incident got to the notice of the NYSC State Coordinator Ondo State, Mr. Sunday Aroni, who intervened earlier today to put the matter to rest.
Though before this intervention by the State Coordinator, some sets of people have intervened in a bid to resolve the matter which they actually thought they have done. However the victim felt justice was not done to the case because he was not compensated for his hospital bills as promised by the Chairman of Akoko South East local government.
Hence, Yakubu Suleiman, presented his grievance on the social media without recourse to the NYSC management, even though it was later discovered that some mischief makers capitalized on the occurrence to hit at their own target.
The State Coordinator immediately got wind of the case, and swung into action by inviting both parties and the president of Muslim Corpers’ Association and that of the Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship to a reconciliation meeting at the NYSC State Secretariat, Igbatoro, Ondo State.
The Akoko South East Local Government Inspector was also summoned, and some management staff were equally present at the meeting.
The victim was pacified and compensated at the meeting, while the corps member that provoked the other, Adina Josiah, was asked to write an apology letter and an undertaken that he was not going to torment the victim any longer.
At the end of the reconciliation meeting, both parties shook hands, embraced each other and also assured the management of the NYSC scheme, Ondo State, that nothing of such would happen again.
Below are photographs from the reconciliation meeting;
http://fabinfos.com/re-corper-attacks-another-corper-weapon-ondo-see-true-story/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by MasViews: 4:22pm
If it happen to be the other way round some people will start insulting all Northerners
11 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by mikezuruki(m): 4:35pm
They didn't mention the one month extention for the corper that injured.
By the way, the short guy actually think he stands a chance against the tall lad?
2 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by b3llo(m): 5:10pm
Anytime Ondo stories appears on the news, it doesn't make any sense at all.
7 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by RIPEnglish: 5:59pm
It is either they are fighted each one another cuz of girls or because buhari was owed their them salaries
1 Like
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by ChiefSweetus: 6:00pm
That last picture is too comical
3 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by vic155(m): 6:01pm
Thank God na them them
1 Like
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:01pm
Tall guys rock,shallah to all tall guys in da building.
9 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by muller101(m): 6:01pm
Wait. That old man na corper too. See as him de rock caftan.
2 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by babyfaceafrica: 6:01pm
So we should drink tea?
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by sagerasaq(m): 6:02pm
Abeg make una no vex oo... Na d small short guy beat d tall one?
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Benjom(m): 6:02pm
Case closed then.
Have you written your CV already? If not, this is your chance to move ahead of others. Here are samples written by the best CV writer in Nigeria: www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/
.
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by nairavsdollars: 6:03pm
Future leaders..dem be like Buhari and Osinbajo
1 Like
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by muller101(m): 6:03pm
sagerasaq:na the tall one beat am o.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by OfficialDad: 6:04pm
So una still carry university mentality enter camp. Don't be surprised cultism ish was among the real reason for the quarrel... Future leaders of tomorrow. Since dem wear khaki, abeg make dem give the two soldier uniform , so them go enter sambisa and fight for Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by muller101(m): 6:04pm
Ulu45:DA fuucck
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Ulu45: 6:05pm
muller101:Hahaha
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Adaomalight(f): 6:07pm
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Kamobliss: 6:07pm
cultists
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by emekaeneh: 6:08pm
Them don settle
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Balongrey: 6:09pm
Nysc na unity scam. Nothing like unity
2 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by bjhaid: 6:10pm
Oboy see as the guy uniform big
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by chuose2: 6:11pm
Balongrey:
NYSC is simply a tool to take human resources to the North cheaply.
2 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Obudupikin: 6:11pm
Leaders of tomorrow.
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by mpianya39(m): 6:11pm
Ondo news
Thank God is not about skull miners
2 Likes
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by millionboi(m): 6:13pm
When agboro go service
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by guitarfwiik: 6:14pm
Investigate well u will discover a slay mama caused dis battle
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by meelerh(f): 6:14pm
MasViews:
So true
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Arysexy(m): 6:15pm
Abokeee always fighting any where they go
1 Like
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by arowstev2000: 6:16pm
Awon eyan Mayweather
|Re: Re: Corper Attacks Another Corper With Weapon In Ondo – See True Story by Uyi168(m): 6:16pm
Fail to read the newspaper,u are uninformed,finally pick one and read,u re mis-informed..
A thread for corpers posted to Niger / Summary Of My Days As A Corp Member In Jigawa / Enugu Corpers Donate Money To 14-Year-Old Girl Who Had Her Leg Amputated (Photo)
Viewing this topic: cosmasbenard(m), pyte, mizmia, okooyinbo(m), Teaser4(m), aktolly54(m), silibaba, cardinal12, UncleSnr(m), FOLLEY20(m), carlarock, smith666999(m), 735i(m), lexy2lexy, djblue007(m), oibrahim11, greenlegs(m), deprince77, Cowmilk(m), ALEXIS0240(m), fioella(f), Bollaskem(f), djaybaba, Winken, Afromalaika(m), sundilazo(m), umarshehu58(m), J0hnTrevolt(m), swissobed, passionguy, ANIEXTY(m), bestspoke, obashegze(m), Jabioro, hugoboss70(m), majordiran(m), Booyakasha(f), akinniyiexcel, abdeiz(m), johnugwu, leftone, mykepeter, teekul2, srgbolahan, longlife101, Jodaoduagain(m), Bankzunofficial, rexharysn(m), fyield, NCP, MasViews, Forevergood, waywardpikin(m), dannydevito(m), nazzyglad(f), aro1(m), Luv101, eboiga(f), bazzyblings, waterhouse071(m), handsomeclouds(m), PreacherX(m), rangis(m), thereturnoflucy(f), ajalawole(m), Macmoni(m) and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17