₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,896 members, 3,756,615 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 09:40 PM

Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] (3423 Views)

Cartons Of Wine For Easter Save Man From Armed Robbers In Anambra / Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun / Man Chops Off Relative’s Hand Over Land Dispute (graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by aminulive: 4:46pm
The Nigerian customs has officially handed over 73 cartons of fake codeine cough syrup to the National agency for food and drug administration and control (NAFDAC).

According to a statement by the customs service, the seizures were made in Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively. The statement read;

The Customs Area Controller Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, Compt. Nasir Ahmed handed over 73 cartons of suspected counterfeit products to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Drugs handed over to NAFDAC includes:
1. 21 Cartons of Panpek with Codeine Cough Syrup.
2. 8 Cartons of Uniplex with Codeine Cough Syrup.
3. 3 Cartons of Richi Gold with Codeine Cough Syrup.
4. 12 Cartons of Cof ‘N’ Cold with Codeine Cough Syrup.
5. 7 Cartons of SCS with Codeine Cough Syrup.
6. 20 Cartons of Pampinden with Codeine Cough Syrup.
7. 2 Cartons of Toxil ‘C’ with Codeine Cough Syrup.

Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/29/customs-hand-73-cartons-fake-codeine-syrup-nafdac/

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Nbote(m): 5:27pm
If we talk now and dey'll say we talk and complain too much.. Why are dey not burning and destroying dem like dey do other contraband merchandise like frozen items and others dat dey always display and claim to do?? Since d drugs are fake why hand dem over to NAFDAC? Why don't dey also hand over frozen items and other seized d fud items to NAFDAC?

4 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by olamil34: 6:33pm
please what happened to the bags of rice seized ? oh they got burnt in the custom officers stomachs.

2 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Eleniyan231(m): 7:31pm
Now Tuxil C will be more costly

2 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by SirHouloo(m): 8:55pm
Dem Don spoil market for my Northern brothers...
Those guys like Codeine pass as Yoruba like alomo...
Back then Na to just dey see cough syrup plastics for ground like say Na pure water nylon... I come dey reason say Na tuberculosis breakout o.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 8:55pm
Good job. ''I want more of this'', in Sinach voice
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Realkenny: 8:56pm
Oh My Favorite Drink cry...Mix You Lean And Enter The World Of Ecstasy

2 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by bedspread: 8:56pm
Nice one NIGERIAN CUSTOMS...

but if its bags of rice and cartons of chickens , they will disappear
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by nairavsdollars: 8:57pm
Both agencies are thieves
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Dujardin(m): 8:57pm
Am I the only one who thinks they have posed too much for common codeine?

1 Like

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by marxist88: 8:58pm
Hmm they seized thousands of catoorns they handover only 73
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by wickyyolo: 8:58pm
see as some men were planning to kill me with fake codeine.

Nowadays tuxil C no dey high. I want to inform the agency to ban Tuxil C syrup , so make fakes in the Nigerian market

grin
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Satansadvocate: 8:59pm
The first day i took coflin with codeine was the day i noticied that everywhere around our house was moving in slow motion. Everything was just slow and drowsy, i comot cap for coda joor!!


If you understand what i mean (per highter man) honour with a like

6 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by omobs(m): 8:59pm
Nigeria is in big trouble,thank God those drugs did not get to the market
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Dutchey(m): 8:59pm
Where is d remaining 127? its being sold in black market
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:00pm
panpiden na poison,sieze that cshit BUT FRÉE THE COFF N COLD & TUXIL C,stuffs cóocon. .

1 Like

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by LaEvilIMiss(f): 9:00pm
OMG!! Customs WHYYYYYYY! they are not fake, they are the very new designs in ultimate enjoyment and highness.. pre-coagulated crack, weed and coke mixed to the right-balance with Codeine for our G-boys and youths who have nothing else to do but get high, twerk and snapchat all day long.. Customs WHYYY!!!! grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Arebay(m): 9:01pm
omo see jonz. ....those stuffs ain fake ,the pampidin I know for sure . I know they will all find a way back into idi orò ,sabo ,ghetto,westend and the likes.
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
It should have been handed over to the NDLEA because those cough syrup where imported for sale to drug addicts who use codeine and not sick people .Thats class A drug trafficking caught there and not smuggling of substandard products like the Customs think
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:02pm
Eleniyan231:
Now Tuxil C will be more costly
True....C as u sabi spell am pass op,badt guy
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by donprincebigt(m): 9:04pm
na dem sef go still use am.
welcome to Nigeria
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by apesinola001(m): 9:06pm
Good development
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by kasheemawo(m): 9:08pm
Our blother from raising potopoto
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by apesinola001(m): 9:09pm
Good development
kasheemawo:
Our blother from raising potopoto
[color=#550000][/color]
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by NwaAmaikpe: 9:12pm
shocked

I was addicted to this thing before...

But the good Lord saved me,
Now I am addicted to masturbation.
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by chris31(m): 9:15pm
Nairalanders PH branch i am in need of help i just relocated to ph having successfully completed Nysc & i need to get myself busy pls anyone willing to help me get a job i will appreciate a lot. Thanks my people
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Nathan2016: 9:15pm
LaEvilIMiss:
OMG!! Customs WHYYYYYYY! they are not fake, they are the very new designs in ultimate enjoyment and highness.. pre-coagulated crack, weed and coke mixed to the right-balance with Codeine for our G-boys and youths who have nothing else to do but get high, twerk and snapchat all day long.. Customs WHYYY!!!! grin grin grin


EFULEFU

You are a goner....chai..mercy for your brain....e fit b only one cell you get..others are burnt off

Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
I was addicted to this thing before...
But the good Lord saved me, Now I am addicted to masturbation.
choiii ...i just weak
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by adisabarber(m): 9:28pm
Awon omo onimukumu yen da? make una come see una life o
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by merxi55(f): 9:29pm
Satansadvocate:
The first day i took coflin with codeine was the day i noticied that everywhere around our house was moving in slow motion. Everything was just slow and drowsy, i comot cap for coda joor!!


If you understand what i mean (per highter man) honour with a like
this one got me laughing uncontrollably...couldn't hold it.
Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Charly68: 9:30pm
Nbote:
If we talk now and dey'll say we talk and complain too much.. Why are dey not burning and destroying dem like dey do other contraband merchandise like frozen items and others dat dey always display and claim to do?? Since d drugs are fake why hand dem over to NAFDAC? Why don't dey also hand over frozen items and other seized d fud items to NAFDAC?
Why didn't they arrest the importers also..this people are terrorists ooo! Are they saying they do not know the importers of the drugs..They can't die well with their double standard way of life.

(0) (Reply)

Ritual Killers Found In Ogun, Bodies Include A Dead Baby Seen In Their Den / 76 People Arrested For African Scams / Two Women Molested For Stealing Bottle Of Wine (WATCH VIDEO)

Viewing this topic: kllinxman(m), USONGO, Greenbullet(m), sireaxy(m), PETERENI1(m), wolextayo(m), lulubrowny(f), xreal, bhandsome, dandydrey(m), msylva2147(m), laweenu(m), cheren, pheezyphobia(m), haykaypumping49, 4tune490(m), sagieramos(m), tjskii(f), Khutie, Muteski, beetown(m), musa7m(m), williams85(m), dizzle101(m), jfking2005(m), uchaymart(m), missy01(f) and 46 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.