|Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by aminulive: 4:46pm
The Nigerian customs has officially handed over 73 cartons of fake codeine cough syrup to the National agency for food and drug administration and control (NAFDAC).
According to a statement by the customs service, the seizures were made in Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively. The statement read;
The Customs Area Controller Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, Compt. Nasir Ahmed handed over 73 cartons of suspected counterfeit products to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Drugs handed over to NAFDAC includes:
1. 21 Cartons of Panpek with Codeine Cough Syrup.
2. 8 Cartons of Uniplex with Codeine Cough Syrup.
3. 3 Cartons of Richi Gold with Codeine Cough Syrup.
4. 12 Cartons of Cof ‘N’ Cold with Codeine Cough Syrup.
5. 7 Cartons of SCS with Codeine Cough Syrup.
6. 20 Cartons of Pampinden with Codeine Cough Syrup.
7. 2 Cartons of Toxil ‘C’ with Codeine Cough Syrup.
Photos below;
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Nbote(m): 5:27pm
If we talk now and dey'll say we talk and complain too much.. Why are dey not burning and destroying dem like dey do other contraband merchandise like frozen items and others dat dey always display and claim to do?? Since d drugs are fake why hand dem over to NAFDAC? Why don't dey also hand over frozen items and other seized d fud items to NAFDAC?
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by olamil34: 6:33pm
please what happened to the bags of rice seized ? oh they got burnt in the custom officers stomachs.
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Eleniyan231(m): 7:31pm
Now Tuxil C will be more costly
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by SirHouloo(m): 8:55pm
Dem Don spoil market for my Northern brothers...
Those guys like Codeine pass as Yoruba like alomo...
Back then Na to just dey see cough syrup plastics for ground like say Na pure water nylon... I come dey reason say Na tuberculosis breakout o.
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 8:55pm
Good job. ''I want more of this'', in Sinach voice
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Realkenny: 8:56pm
Oh My Favorite Drink ...Mix You Lean And Enter The World Of Ecstasy
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by bedspread: 8:56pm
Nice one NIGERIAN CUSTOMS...
but if its bags of rice and cartons of chickens , they will disappear
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by nairavsdollars: 8:57pm
Both agencies are thieves
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Dujardin(m): 8:57pm
Am I the only one who thinks they have posed too much for common codeine?
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by marxist88: 8:58pm
Hmm they seized thousands of catoorns they handover only 73
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by wickyyolo: 8:58pm
see as some men were planning to kill me with fake codeine.
Nowadays tuxil C no dey high. I want to inform the agency to ban Tuxil C syrup , so make fakes in the Nigerian market
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Satansadvocate: 8:59pm
The first day i took coflin with codeine was the day i noticied that everywhere around our house was moving in slow motion. Everything was just slow and drowsy, i comot cap for coda joor!!
If you understand what i mean (per highter man) honour with a like
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by omobs(m): 8:59pm
Nigeria is in big trouble,thank God those drugs did not get to the market
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Dutchey(m): 8:59pm
Where is d remaining 127? its being sold in black market
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:00pm
panpiden na poison,sieze that cshit BUT FRÉE THE COFF N COLD & TUXIL C,stuffs cóocon. .
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by LaEvilIMiss(f): 9:00pm
OMG!! Customs WHYYYYYYY! they are not fake, they are the very new designs in ultimate enjoyment and highness.. pre-coagulated crack, weed and coke mixed to the right-balance with Codeine for our G-boys and youths who have nothing else to do but get high, twerk and snapchat all day long.. Customs WHYYY!!!!
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Arebay(m): 9:01pm
omo see jonz. ....those stuffs ain fake ,the pampidin I know for sure . I know they will all find a way back into idi orò ,sabo ,ghetto,westend and the likes.
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
It should have been handed over to the NDLEA because those cough syrup where imported for sale to drug addicts who use codeine and not sick people .Thats class A drug trafficking caught there and not smuggling of substandard products like the Customs think
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:02pm
Eleniyan231:True....C as u sabi spell am pass op,badt guy
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by donprincebigt(m): 9:04pm
na dem sef go still use am.
welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by apesinola001(m): 9:06pm
Good development
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by kasheemawo(m): 9:08pm
Our blother from raising potopoto
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by apesinola001(m): 9:09pm
Good development
kasheemawo:[color=#550000][/color]
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by NwaAmaikpe: 9:12pm
I was addicted to this thing before...
But the good Lord saved me,
Now I am addicted to masturbation.
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by chris31(m): 9:15pm
Nairalanders PH branch i am in need of help i just relocated to ph having successfully completed Nysc & i need to get myself busy pls anyone willing to help me get a job i will appreciate a lot. Thanks my people
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Nathan2016: 9:15pm
LaEvilIMiss:
EFULEFU
You are a goner....chai..mercy for your brain....e fit b only one cell you get..others are burnt off
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by HMZi(m): 9:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:choiii ...i just weak
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by adisabarber(m): 9:28pm
Awon omo onimukumu yen da? make una come see una life o
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by merxi55(f): 9:29pm
Satansadvocate:this one got me laughing uncontrollably...couldn't hold it.
|Re: Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] by Charly68: 9:30pm
Nbote:Why didn't they arrest the importers also..this people are terrorists ooo! Are they saying they do not know the importers of the drugs..They can't die well with their double standard way of life.
