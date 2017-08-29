Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] (3423 Views)

According to a statement by the customs service, the seizures were made in Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively. The statement read;



The Customs Area Controller Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, Compt. Nasir Ahmed handed over 73 cartons of suspected counterfeit products to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Drugs handed over to NAFDAC includes:

1. 21 Cartons of Panpek with Codeine Cough Syrup.

2. 8 Cartons of Uniplex with Codeine Cough Syrup.

3. 3 Cartons of Richi Gold with Codeine Cough Syrup.

4. 12 Cartons of Cof ‘N’ Cold with Codeine Cough Syrup.

5. 7 Cartons of SCS with Codeine Cough Syrup.

6. 20 Cartons of Pampinden with Codeine Cough Syrup.

7. 2 Cartons of Toxil ‘C’ with Codeine Cough Syrup.



Photos below;

If we talk now and dey'll say we talk and complain too much.. Why are dey not burning and destroying dem like dey do other contraband merchandise like frozen items and others dat dey always display and claim to do?? Since d drugs are fake why hand dem over to NAFDAC? Why don't dey also hand over frozen items and other seized d fud items to NAFDAC? 4 Likes

please what happened to the bags of rice seized ? oh they got burnt in the custom officers stomachs. 2 Likes

Now Tuxil C will be more costly 2 Likes

Dem Don spoil market for my Northern brothers...

Those guys like Codeine pass as Yoruba like alomo...

Back then Na to just dey see cough syrup plastics for ground like say Na pure water nylon... I come dey reason say Na tuberculosis breakout o. 1 Like 1 Share

Good job. ''I want more of this'', in Sinach voice

...Mix You Lean And Enter The World Of Ecstasy Oh My Favorite Drink...Mix You Lean And Enter The World Of Ecstasy 2 Likes

Nice one NIGERIAN CUSTOMS...



but if its bags of rice and cartons of chickens , they will disappear

Both agencies are thieves

Am I the only one who thinks they have posed too much for common codeine? 1 Like

Hmm they seized thousands of catoorns they handover only 73





Nowadays tuxil C no dey high. I want to inform the agency to ban Tuxil C syrup , so make fakes in the Nigerian market



see as some men were planning to kill me with fake codeine.Nowadays tuxil C no dey high. I want to inform the agency to ban Tuxil C syrup , so make fakes in the Nigerian market

The first day i took coflin with codeine was the day i noticied that everywhere around our house was moving in slow motion. Everything was just slow and drowsy, i comot cap for coda joor!!





If you understand what i mean (per highter man) honour with a like 6 Likes

Nigeria is in big trouble,thank God those drugs did not get to the market

Where is d remaining 127? its being sold in black market

panpiden na poison,sieze that cshit BUT FRÉE THE COFF N COLD & TUXIL C,stuffs cóocon. . 1 Like

OMG!! Customs WHYYYYYYY! they are not fake, they are the very new designs in ultimate enjoyment and highness.. pre-coagulated crack, weed and coke mixed to the right-balance with Codeine for our G-boys and youths who have nothing else to do but get high, twerk and snapchat all day long.. Customs WHYYY!!!! 3 Likes

omo see jonz. ....those stuffs ain fake ,the pampidin I know for sure . I know they will all find a way back into idi orò ,sabo ,ghetto,westend and the likes.

It should have been handed over to the NDLEA because those cough syrup where imported for sale to drug addicts who use codeine and not sick people .Thats class A drug trafficking caught there and not smuggling of substandard products like the Customs think

Eleniyan231:

Now Tuxil C will be more costly True....C as u sabi spell am pass op,badt guy True....C as u sabi spell am pass op,badt guy

na dem sef go still use am.

welcome to Nigeria

Good development

Our blother from raising potopoto

kasheemawo:

Our blother from raising potopoto [color=#550000][/color] Good development[color=#550000][/color]





I was addicted to this thing before...



But the good Lord saved me,

Now I am addicted to masturbation. I was addicted to this thing before...But the good Lord saved me,Now I am addicted to masturbation.

LaEvilIMiss:

OMG!! Customs WHYYYYYYY! they are not fake, they are the very new designs in ultimate enjoyment and highness.. pre-coagulated crack, weed and coke mixed to the right-balance with Codeine for our G-boys and youths who have nothing else to do but get high, twerk and snapchat all day long.. Customs WHYYY!!!!



EFULEFU



You are a goner....chai..mercy for your brain....e fit b only one cell you get..others are burnt off EFULEFUYou are a goner....chai..mercy for your brain....e fit b only one cell you get..others are burnt off

NwaAmaikpe:



I was addicted to this thing before...

But the good Lord saved me, Now I am addicted to masturbation.

choiii ...i just weak choiii ...i just weak

Awon omo onimukumu yen da? make una come see una life o

Satansadvocate:

The first day i took coflin with codeine was the day i noticied that everywhere around our house was moving in slow motion. Everything was just slow and drowsy, i comot cap for coda joor!!





If you understand what i mean (per highter man) honour with a like this one got me laughing uncontrollably...couldn't hold it. this one got me laughing uncontrollably...couldn't hold it.