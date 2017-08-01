₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by pitlaterine(f): 4:51pm
Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.
The award was presented to her at the university’s St Cecilia’s Hall, which happens to be Scotland’s oldest concert hall, by the university’s Principal and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Timothy O’Shea, “in recognition of Ms Adichie’s achievements as an author and public intellectual.”
After the presentation, she sat down for an interview at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, an event organized in association with the university’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences where she said, 'It is lovely to be in this place, which is hallowed. I feel very fortunate to be included among the people who have been honoured with a degree from this University'.
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/chimamanda-adichie-receives-honorary-degree-university-edinburgh-scotland/
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Franco93: 8:59pm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by signature2012(m): 8:59pm
Nice
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by folakemigeh(f): 9:00pm
This woman is just a strong woman
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by adeniyi3971(m): 9:00pm
I admire this lady alot
Keep up the good one!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Ebayray(f): 9:01pm
I have so much respect for Adichie.
Igbo kwenu!!!!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by orijintv(m): 9:01pm
We teach girls to shrink themselves
To make themselves smaller
We say to girls,
"You can have ambition
But not too much
You should aim to be successful
But not too successful
Otherwise you will threaten the man."
Because I am female
I am expected to aspire to marriage
I am expected to make my life choices
Always keeping in mind that
Marriage is the most important
Now marriage can be a source of
Joy and love and mutual support
But why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage
And we don't teach boys the same?
We raise girls to see each other as competitors
Not for jobs or for accomplishments
Which I think can be a good thing
But for the attention of men
We teach girls that they cannot be sexual beings
In the way that boys are
Feminist: the person who believes in the social
Political, and economic equality of the sexes.
Most intelligent feminist i know. One of the few women that really knows what feminism is all about. Not the feminism that disrespects men all in the name of being a feminist.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Osucoward: 9:01pm
She's Nigerian not IPOD
Her type will never support Ipod's toxicity and hatred towards other tribes. Na local clowns like Nkem ololoyo and Fayose go support such groups.
Hopefully UN can grant those miscreant their landlocked country soon.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:01pm
Well done
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by stevio(m): 9:01pm
Congrats Chi.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Dutchey(m): 9:01pm
who she elp?
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by mrvitalis(m): 9:02pm
Have you seen people like this support Biafra ??
This are the real Igbo I'm proud to be part of
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Erudite202: 9:02pm
Unlike Aunty Kemi.. She rep the land of the rising sun. you are free to quote....
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by navyseal2220: 9:03pm
Igbo women...beauty and brain are like 5 and 6
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Willahpih(m): 9:03pm
Great!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by JuneOctober(f): 9:03pm
Amazing! Outstanding lady. I love her books
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by sosoliso123: 9:04pm
good one from her
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Moneyyy: 9:04pm
Igbo Kwenu!!!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Riosystem: 9:04pm
Capacity will take u to the top only character will keep you there.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by apesinola001(m): 9:05pm
Good for her
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by JuneOctober(f): 9:05pm
Osucoward:
Someone said Igbos are different from IPOB... How true is that
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by MXrap: 9:05pm
Omambala born Chimamanda is doing the black race proud. She will be the youngest African to receive the noble prize.
#Congrats
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by SaiNigeria: 9:06pm
Wole Soyinka the cultist will soon start envying the Igbo Amazon
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by gbesky(m): 9:06pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Osucoward: 9:06pm
JuneOctober:
They're the same.
Chimamanda is a true Nigeria girl.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by Godsaves18(m): 9:06pm
Nice one...who knows if this lady is married
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by bedspread: 9:07pm
Nigeria kwenu!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by biokolucky(m): 9:07pm
wow...congrats to her,... beauty with brain
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by YorubaMuslims: 9:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by JuneOctober(f): 9:08pm
Osucoward:
not all Igbos I know support Biafra so should they be called IPOB? but all IPOB are Igbos
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by linearity: 9:08pm
Dutchey:Stop looking for handouts.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Edinburgh by EvieP: 9:10pm
SaiNigeria:I'm seeing u in 3d
