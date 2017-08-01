₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Jase4real: 5:03pm
Former Ekiti Governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo's son has tied the knot with his woman.
The son, Adedotun married his woman, Morenikeji on Saturday August 12, 2017 in Lagos.
Big congrats to the couple.
More photos below:>>>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/former-ekiti-state-governors-son-ties.html
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Jase4real: 5:03pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Jase4real: 5:04pm
FYNESTBOI
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Caustics: 9:23pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Ekakamba: 9:24pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by apesinola001(m): 9:25pm
Congrats
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by SillyeRabbit: 9:25pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by jegz25(m): 9:25pm
Abeg someone should give me d number of that girl wey dey dance.i think I found d mother of my unborn pikins
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by AdeMavrodi: 9:25pm
Reserved National cake on point. Chai. Why do our politicians steal really. Do money save d soul? If avoiding poverty is d motive for stealing, can there ever be enough money to eradicate future generational poverty or hardship
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by IamAirforce1: 9:25pm
Beautiful woman
Congrats young couple
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by apesinola001(m): 9:26pm
Congratulobia
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Flashh: 9:26pm
I no see Unkwu from the brid's maids sef.
Does it mean I wasted data?
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by okway: 9:26pm
Beautiful man
Beautiful woman
Beautiful Yoruba
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by okway: 9:26pm
Ekiti people can be fine. Even Fayose's sons are fine. Unfortunately, their father is a useless clown.
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Cholls(m): 9:26pm
my brother oya awon ti owambe
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by bolex04(m): 9:27pm
money money
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:27pm
May his marriage be in the same state as Adebayo Road, Ado-Ekiti.
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by ChiefSweetus: 9:28pm
Fadaludolmaityyy!!! Not a single ugly person in these photos
If this bride dies (at old age), cause of death can be OVER-FINENESS!!
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Piiko(m): 9:28pm
Beautiful couple, goals
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by epadomo(m): 9:28pm
Na wa ooh so no news again,way unna come dey feed us with expired news. 12th while we dey 29th. make una kontiniu
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by WenysAD(f): 9:31pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Ebayray(f): 9:31pm
His wife is a beauty!
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Charly68: 9:32pm
Too much money wedding..
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by navyseal2220: 9:32pm
okway:
You can these fine? You are afonjas see beauty and attractiveness differently.
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by meelerh(f): 9:32pm
Hml
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by MaryBenn(f): 9:34pm
Very Very Very Beautiful woman
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by okway: 9:35pm
navyseal2220:
You'll get better. We don't see hairy chest and yam legs as beauty.
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by nnokwa042(m): 9:36pm
jegz25:ur category no reach her thier type no dey come for nairaland dey debate about afonja or flatino or abokki ,OK no ur papa get house for banana island?
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by Ihutomi: 9:38pm
I don't like seeing rich people wedding everything looks perfect but the Neva last and is full of pretends
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by SalamRushdie: 9:39pm
I like the way his wife looks, there is something that says peace of mind about her
|Re: Adedotun Niyi Adebayo And Morenikeji's Wedding Photos by luminouz(m): 9:39pm
jegz25:Wrong geh bro!!
She dey ma crib ad we dey speak!!!!
Better luck next tym
