Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:06pm
Omoruyi Loco Efe, the son to the late veteran Nollywood actor and comic, Sam Loco, has nothing but good words and praises for this young Fulani herdsman who helped him after his car got stuck in a mud on Sunday, August 27th. According to him, he rewarded the Fulani guy very handsomely and even promised to buy a cow from him for his wedding next month.

The young Sam Loco said that he shared this online to show Nigerians that not all Fulani herdsmen are bad as there are some with good hearts.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/sam-locos-son-fulani-herdsman-car-got-stuck-mud-photos.html

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:07pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Slayer2: 6:09pm
Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai
So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Amoshie(m): 6:11pm
I hope he also has some grammar in his cerebrum

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:14pm
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 6:21pm
Tolexander:
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

grin

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 6:22pm
IPOB and Fulani Alliance ? grin

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by ritababe(f): 6:22pm
help with your car? no problem.
but with farm crop they will kill you and remove your head.

#running

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 6:22pm
Tolexander:
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Chubhie: 6:31pm
A chip off the old block
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:38pm
Slayer2:
Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai
So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.
you sabi which one of them be Sam Loco pikin?

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:39pm
shocked
wow nice the different is clear nah sam loco's son is the one by the left side of the picture
ritababe:
help with your car? no problem.

but with farm crop they will kill you and remove your head.


#running
lols where are you running to?come back here punishment awaits you in the ozza room.
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 6:55pm
But which of dem come be Sam Loco son as dem no different grin

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:55pm
Abeg who is the son
Because they look alike
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Cladez(m): 6:56pm
But i can't differenciate who is the fulani man between the two.


Nobody should quote me cuz am not feeling fine.

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by larryfeste: 6:56pm
Chubhie:
A chip off the old block
but why ?
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by kenedy175(m): 6:57pm
Great resemblance with his late dad

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 6:57pm
Blackchampion:
Which of them is Sam Loco's son? Cos the both look like Aboki.
#Just an observation


You must have a bad sight

Cladez:
But i can't differenciate who is the fulani man between the two.


Nobody should quote me cuz am not feeling fine.
So the sickness blind your eyes.. issorite

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 6:57pm
#TeamOneNigeria
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by captainD567: 6:57pm
Tolexander:
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.
the one with red cap is sam loco's son
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 6:57pm
Are you related to Sam loco? YES

Your dad? YES

I was expecting "Is he your father?

Now that you know he is Sam's Son, what next
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Blackchampion: 6:57pm
Which of them is Sam Loco's son? Cos the both look like Aboki.
#Just an observation
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by lawaldoski(m): 6:58pm
Tolexander:
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.
same here the thing tire oooo angry undecided

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by MrHighSea: 6:58pm
Should be the dude without face cap. Wild guess though.
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by MunorAnne(f): 6:58pm
Tolexander:
you sabi which one of them be Sam Loco pikin?
Ah ah. E clear which one b Sam Loco son na. E resemble im dad na. Abi U no knw Sam Loco?

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by Balongrey: 6:58pm
Slayer2:
Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai
So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.

Cute boy

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by nelsilvercloud(m): 6:58pm
Slayer2:
Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai
So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.
u wan go slay am abi??
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:59pm
cheesy
Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:59pm
Tolexander:
Good

But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.

Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

I think say na only me notice am o grin grin grin grin

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:59pm
grin

Re: Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) by supereagle(m): 6:59pm
Slayer2:
Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai
So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.
Yes.

