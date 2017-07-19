Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoruyi Loco Efe: Sam Loco's Son And A Fulani Herdsman Meet (Photos) (10647 Views)

Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect / Davido's Daughter With Tiwa Savage Son And The Okoye Kids At Her School Party / Funny Picture Of Sam Loco, Makes Us Laugh Even In Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The young Sam Loco said that he shared this online to show Nigerians that not all Fulani herdsmen are bad as there are some with good hearts.



Source; Omoruyi Loco Efe, the son to the late veteran Nollywood actor and comic, Sam Loco, has nothing but good words and praises for this young Fulani herdsman who helped him after his car got stuck in a mud on Sunday, August 27th. According to him, he rewarded the Fulani guy very handsomely and even promised to buy a cow from him for his wedding next month.The young Sam Loco said that he shared this online to show Nigerians that not all Fulani herdsmen are bad as there are some with good hearts.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/sam-locos-son-fulani-herdsman-car-got-stuck-mud-photos.html 6 Likes 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai

So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude. 11 Likes 2 Shares

I hope he also has some grammar in his cerebrum 3 Likes

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two. 43 Likes 5 Shares

Tolexander:

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

10 Likes

IPOB and Fulani Alliance ? 15 Likes

help with your car? no problem.

but with farm crop they will kill you and remove your head.



#running 1 Like

Tolexander:

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two. 11 Likes

A chip off the old block

Slayer2:

Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai

So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.

you sabi which one of them be Sam Loco pikin? you sabi which one of them be Sam Loco pikin? 9 Likes



wow nice the different is clear nah sam loco's son is the one by the left side of the picture ritababe:

help with your car? no problem.



but with farm crop they will kill you and remove your head.





#running lols where are you running to?come back here punishment awaits you in the ozza room. wow nice the different is clear nah sam loco's son is the one by the left side of the picturelols where are you running to?come back here punishment awaits you in the ozza room.

But which of dem come be Sam Loco son as dem no different 1 Like

Abeg who is the son

Because they look alike

But i can't differenciate who is the fulani man between the two.





Nobody should quote me cuz am not feeling fine. 2 Likes 1 Share

Chubhie:

A chip off the old block but why ? but why ?

Great resemblance with his late dad 1 Like

Blackchampion:

Which of them is Sam Loco's son? Cos the both look like Aboki.

#Just an observation



You must have a bad sight



Cladez:

But i can't differenciate who is the fulani man between the two.





Nobody should quote me cuz am not feeling fine. So the sickness blind your eyes.. issorite You must have a bad sightSo the sickness blind your eyes.. issorite 2 Likes

#TeamOneNigeria

Tolexander:

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two. the one with red cap is sam loco's son the one with red cap is sam loco's son

Are you related to Sam loco? YES



Your dad? YES



I was expecting "Is he your father?



Now that you know he is Sam's Son, what next

Which of them is Sam Loco's son? Cos the both look like Aboki.

#Just an observation

Tolexander:

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two. same here the thing tire oooo same here the thing tire oooo 1 Like

Should be the dude without face cap. Wild guess though.

Tolexander:

you sabi which one of them be Sam Loco pikin? Ah ah. E clear which one b Sam Loco son na. E resemble im dad na. Abi U no knw Sam Loco? Ah ah. E clear which one b Sam Loco son na. E resemble im dad na. Abi U no knw Sam Loco? 1 Like

Slayer2:

Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai

So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.



Cute boy Cute boy 1 Like

Slayer2:

Wow, he resembles late Sam Loco Efe. Kai

So he just they low key since, looks like a calm human being. Cool dude.

u wan go slay am abi?? u wan go slay am abi??

Tolexander:

Good



But which one of the two guys is the Fulani herdsman and which one is Sam Loco's son.



Cos I can't really get the difference between the two.

I think say na only me notice am o I think say na only me notice am o 1 Like

1 Like