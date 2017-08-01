₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 7:31pm
During #BringBackDiezani protest in abuja. #OurMumuDonDo protesters led by charly boy has advice efcc to go after hushpuppi and other young boys in Nigeria that go to club and buy bottles of champagne without having any source of income.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXtpLUN7Zr4&feature=youtu.be
Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/08/ourmumudondo-protesters-tell-efcc-to-go.html
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Tolexander: 7:36pm
Deji Adeyanju was making sense until he mentioned Hushpuppi.
So he expected EFCC to go outside Nigeria to UAE and Malaysia to arrest Hushpuppi?
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 7:39pm
ok
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by life2017: 7:42pm
They are making sense. When people spend extravagantly without any known source of income, EFCC or police should question such persons to ascertain the source of their income.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Evablizin(f): 7:43pm
Una mumu neva do i swear
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by ChangetheChange: 7:53pm
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by tafabaloo: 7:55pm
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by TrendyKingExzy: 9:55pm
... Mr hushGucci.
Na wa for this #ourmumudondo campaigners lead by Charlie grandpapa. E be like say their mumu just dey reactivate everyday. Weytin concern hushGucci with your diezani matter, see how senseless some slow poke haters have grown.
In as much as I don't take side with corruption, I won't support some miscreants who in themselves do not have the moral right nor substantiative proof to call someone a fraudster or criminal... These Charlie boy led group should shut up already because even the EFCC are not obliging, Neither will they ever listen to the usual gibberish from some cheap attention seekers.
Expecting an epic reply from the EFCC.
Finally, to all the dudes who have made good Mullar via genuine hustle should ball hard and also remember to give back the society cos they made you.
#Nohate#Noenvy#remainfocusedbeblessed
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by martineverest(m): 10:09pm
Beyond their boundaries
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 10:09pm
Hahahahaha!!! I give up on Nigerians! How is one young man's lavish spending the problem of a whole nation? Is he a politician? Instead of them to be fighting for the arrest of people way use our oil wells do paddy paddy' and turn some people to overnight billionaires
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:09pm
why dem won put sand sand for husp puppi garri...they should also protest against top politicians children with no source of income living lavish lifestyles...#ourmumudondo
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by winkmart: 10:09pm
HushPUPUi, time up
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Lanceslot(m): 10:10pm
Nonsense + ingredient.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by babyfaceafrica: 10:10pm
Jobless people
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by lilprinze: 10:10pm
Hushpuppi is innocent until proven guilty.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Caustics: 10:10pm
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by loadedvibes: 10:10pm
Make them arrest person wey dey e own..
No be say e thief naija money... How naija wan take Better... if so much hate they fly around like this
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Pebcak: 10:10pm
The mumu don reach hushpuppi side , na pastors be the next
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by baike(m): 10:11pm
is this Cali boy or what ever ona call am OK
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by wordproof: 10:11pm
Misplaced priorities...
Its a known fact that National interest corrupt and other criminal cases are buried by the media, government and the elite in (+ or -) 6 weeks.
Federal Govt. Is tactically waiting the infamous SGF et al case out....
Nobody talks about:
Farouk Lawal, Otedola et al case again
Dasuki has been forgotten
Magu's case is the past now
Even Evans case has been swept under the carpet
Burutai's case is no longer interesting to talk about
They make you forget and run for Governor in 2-4 years time, more than 2/3 of members of senate and house of Reps have a corruption/criminal cases against them.
I won't be surprised if EVANS becomes Governor come 2019...its their formula
Their MUMU just they start...
NIGERIA MUST RESTRUCTURE
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by michael142(m): 10:11pm
Hushpuppi and mobbliss and Bnaira nor fit near Naija again. The 3 of them done cast for instagram. All thanks to show off.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Flashh: 10:11pm
All I see are jealous people.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by hizaya61(m): 10:12pm
Person no fit enjoy him money again, poverty no good ojere
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Moloso(m): 10:12pm
ur mumu no doare u jealous of the guy
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by EddieCAD: 10:12pm
Una MuMu just dey start.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by emmyquan: 10:13pm
....... DEM MUMU NEVER DO O make dem change am
arrest HUSHPUPPI ??
ourmumudondo protesters self
U MEAN SOMEBORI CANNOT SPEND MONEY IN PEACE AGAIN?
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by mickeymimi: 10:15pm
Wharabout our politicians ... stealing billion of our money and flaunting it in our faces ,,,,,,and on top of d matter ...Efcc no fit do anything to them.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by stcool(m): 10:15pm
This guy is a CAPITAL IDIOT. EFCC has not finished with our politicians to be chasing ordinary citizens.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Partnerbiz3: 10:16pm
Extreme.
That guy must have legit means now for him to be doing a those.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Kizyte(m): 10:16pm
TrendyKingExzy:You spoke my mind.
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by Tos87(m): 10:16pm
Charly man who is now the mumu?
|Re: "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) by rose54321: 10:16pm
lilprinze:
Exactly my thought. While I support the protest against corrupt individuals, mentioning hushpupy and labeling him a 419 publicly is absolutely wrong.
While all evidence might indicate he's one, it's left for the necessary institutions to take action or for him to write a petition to these institutions.
