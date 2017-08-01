Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "EFCC, Arrest Hushpuppi" - Deji Adeyanju, #OurMumuDonDo Protesters (Video) (14744 Views)

Watch Video Below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXtpLUN7Zr4&feature=youtu.be



Check More Via Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/08/ourmumudondo-protesters-tell-efcc-to-go.html During #BringBackDiezani protest in abuja. #OurMumuDonDo protesters led by charly boy has advice efcc to go after hushpuppi and other young boys in Nigeria that go to club and buy bottles of champagne without having any source of income.Watch Video Below:Check More Via Source: 1 Like

Deji Adeyanju was making sense until he mentioned Hushpuppi.



So he expected EFCC to go outside Nigeria to UAE and Malaysia to arrest Hushpuppi? 64 Likes 3 Shares

They are making sense. When people spend extravagantly without any known source of income, EFCC or police should question such persons to ascertain the source of their income. 29 Likes

Una mumu neva do i swear 40 Likes 1 Share

... Mr hushGucci.

Na wa for this #ourmumudondo campaigners lead by Charlie grandpapa. E be like say their mumu just dey reactivate everyday. Weytin concern hushGucci with your diezani matter, see how senseless some slow poke haters have grown.



In as much as I don't take side with corruption, I won't support some miscreants who in themselves do not have the moral right nor substantiative proof to call someone a fraudster or criminal... These Charlie boy led group should shut up already because even the EFCC are not obliging, Neither will they ever listen to the usual gibberish from some cheap attention seekers.



Expecting an epic reply from the EFCC.

Finally, to all the dudes who have made good Mullar via genuine hustle should ball hard and also remember to give back the society cos they made you.

Beyond their boundaries 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahaha!!! I give up on Nigerians! How is one young man's lavish spending the problem of a whole nation? Is he a politician? Instead of them to be fighting for the arrest of people way use our oil wells do paddy paddy' and turn some people to overnight billionaires 22 Likes 3 Shares

why dem won put sand sand for husp puppi garri...they should also protest against top politicians children with no source of income living lavish lifestyles...#ourmumudondo 18 Likes 2 Shares

Hushpuppi is innocent until proven guilty. 5 Likes

Make them arrest person wey dey e own..

No be say e thief naija money... How naija wan take Better... if so much hate they fly around like this 10 Likes





The mumu don reach hushpuppi side , na pastors be the next The mumu don reach hushpuppi side , na pastors be the next 5 Likes

Misplaced priorities...



Its a known fact that National interest corrupt and other criminal cases are buried by the media, government and the elite in (+ or -) 6 weeks.



Federal Govt. Is tactically waiting the infamous SGF et al case out....



Nobody talks about:

Farouk Lawal, Otedola et al case again

Dasuki has been forgotten

Magu's case is the past now

Even Evans case has been swept under the carpet

Burutai's case is no longer interesting to talk about



They make you forget and run for Governor in 2-4 years time, more than 2/3 of members of senate and house of Reps have a corruption/criminal cases against them.



I won't be surprised if EVANS becomes Governor come 2019...its their formula



Their MUMU just they start...



NIGERIA MUST RESTRUCTURE 6 Likes

Hushpuppi and mobbliss and Bnaira nor fit near Naija again. The 3 of them done cast for instagram. All thanks to show off.

All I see are jealous people. 2 Likes

Person no fit enjoy him money again, poverty no good ojere 2 Likes

are u jealous of the guy ur mumu no doare u jealous of the guy 3 Likes

Una MuMu just dey start. 4 Likes

....... DEM MUMU NEVER DO O make dem change am







arrest HUSHPUPPI ??



ourmumudondo protesters self





U MEAN SOMEBORI CANNOT SPEND MONEY IN PEACE AGAIN? 3 Likes

Wharabout our politicians ... stealing billion of our money and flaunting it in our faces ,,,,,,and on top of d matter ...Efcc no fit do anything to them. 2 Likes

This guy is a CAPITAL IDIOT. EFCC has not finished with our politicians to be chasing ordinary citizens. 3 Likes

Extreme.



That guy must have legit means now for him to be doing a those. 1 Like

