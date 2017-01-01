Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli (2093 Views)

Raymond, to sickle cell anaemia. Reports claimed that he died as a result of complications . He was 15.



susan peters shared the photo.







She said :



- You are all sister's indeed. The true fraternity. Heaven is proud of you and will honor you all. Thanks for standing by one of our own @euchariaanunobi in this tragic time. You all warmed up the house with your presence. @omosexy @bimboakintola @omonioboli @ufuomamcdermot @rukkysanda @jennifereliogu @pastorpaulmain @jessicali love you all. #Nollywood #Godiswithus





It is a pity

All of them are even smiling in the photo.

Must they snap?

Must Susan peter share it on social media?

pweetiedee:

All of them are even smiling in the photo.



Must they snap?



Must Susan peter share it on social media? Are they mourners They have to smile to cheer the bereaved up use ur gumption abeg Are they mournersThey have to smile to cheer the bereaved up use ur gumption abeg 1 Like





See the way Omotola posed in the pic as if it's a photo shoot for a new movie and she's the main character in the movie I thought this is supposed to be a condolence visit...See the way Omotola posed in the pic as if it's a photo shoot for a new movie and she's the main character in the movie 1 Like

My condolences to you Ma'am. God knows best.

Pls check your genotypes before saying Yes to dat proposal or to de guys, before even proposing to avoid situations like this.

#ourmumudondo

#savedesociety

#Godhelpus

Wow

God give her the fortitude to bear the loss.



pweetiedee:

All of them are even smiling in the photo.



Must they snap?



Must Susan peter share it on social media? they are smiling because they know what they did with the boy they are smiling because they know what they did with the boy

Must they all post for media on the death of a 15yrs old.

pweetiedee:

All of them are even smiling in the photo.



Must they snap?



Must Susan peter share it on social media? You get sense so You get sense so

Foolishness at its peak.