|Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Mrop(m): 7:19am
Popular actress-turned evangelist, lost her son,
Raymond, to sickle cell anaemia. Reports claimed that he died as a result of complications . He was 15.
susan peters shared the photo.
She said :
- You are all sister's indeed. The true fraternity. Heaven is proud of you and will honor you all. Thanks for standing by one of our own @euchariaanunobi in this tragic time. You all warmed up the house with your presence. @omosexy @bimboakintola @omonioboli @ufuomamcdermot @rukkysanda @jennifereliogu @pastorpaulmain @jessicali love you all. #Nollywood #Godiswithus
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/nollywood-actors-pay-condolence-visit.html?m=0
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by LUGBE: 7:20am
It is a pity
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by pweetiedee(f): 8:13am
All of them are even smiling in the photo.
Must they snap?
Must Susan peter share it on social media?
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by tyson98: 8:22am
pweetiedee:Are they mourners They have to smile to cheer the bereaved up use ur gumption abeg
1 Like
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Kobicove(m): 8:57am
I thought this is supposed to be a condolence visit...
See the way Omotola posed in the pic as if it's a photo shoot for a new movie and she's the main character in the movie
1 Like
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Ladymacbee(f): 8:57am
My condolences to you Ma'am. God knows best.
Pls check your genotypes before saying Yes to dat proposal or to de guys, before even proposing to avoid situations like this.
#ourmumudondo
#savedesociety
#Godhelpus
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Nostradamu(m): 8:59am
Wow
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Heromaniaa: 8:59am
God give her the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by talkeverytime: 9:00am
RIP to the little boy.
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by BABANGBALI: 9:01am
pweetiedee:they are smiling because they know what they did with the boy
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Chanchit: 9:02am
Must they all post for media on the death of a 15yrs old.
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by bamite(m): 9:03am
pweetiedee:You get sense so
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by wwwx633: 9:04am
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by Dammytemmy(f): 9:05am
Foolishness at its peak.
|Re: Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi By Omotola, Bimbo Akintola, Omoni Oboli by cha3: 9:07am
