₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,371 members, 3,758,355 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos (12008 Views)
Lady Beats Man That Stole Her Phones In A Bank In Ibadan (Photos) / Boy Fights Over His Grilfriend In Sapele, Loses His Arm (Graphic Pic) / 60-Year-Old Man Stole A Car In Jos, Plateau State - See What Happened To Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 1:16pm
A twitter user identified as Adebanjo Adebayo has raised an alarm concerning this man who he claimed made away with some cash at a bank in Lagos. When NATIONAL HELM contacted him, Mr. Adebayo revealed that the alleged thief stole N1.2 million from Access bank located in Ejigbo area of Lagos last month.
He also revealed that the theft cost his brother his job as he was sacked by the back recently for the missing money.
The alleged thief was tracked after a CCTV footage from the bank was reviewed.
He urged members of the public to be vigilant as relating to the alleged thief and anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest - should contact the appropriate authorities.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-loses-job-man-allegedly-stole-n1-2-million-bank-lagos-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by jessejunior(m): 1:19pm
Hope he is sha d real thief to avoid stories that touches
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by gulfer: 2:38pm
Are customers now allowed to go inside banks with very big bags of this nature
11 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 3:05pm
This story get as e be
Wetin konsign me sef
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by shurley22(f): 3:05pm
And how did he manage to go away with money from the bank without causing chaos?
Story story
4 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by emmabest2000(m): 3:05pm
Nigeria is still far in terms of using CCTV
Mounting CCTV inside bank hall without someone viewing and watching people's movement 24hours is damn useless
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by fpeter(f): 3:05pm
that's not fair at all.
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by jeensu1(m): 3:05pm
THIS IS CRAZY
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Narldon(f): 3:06pm
Ok
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Gideongreat(m): 3:06pm
How manage
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by iamleumas: 3:06pm
jessejunior:No, you're the one!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by sod09(m): 3:06pm
i dont understand.
how did he steal the money
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Adegokenath(m): 3:06pm
S
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by slyd90(m): 3:06pm
nawa ooo
.see em flat head
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by kenzysmith: 3:07pm
Abeg una kw wey there sell ukwale weed for lagos abeg make una help me
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by booqee(f): 3:07pm
gulfer:that's true, they are usually expected to drop it outside the bank..
It's not ideal to carry bags like this into a bank..its easy for thief to stash stolen money into it
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Edopesin(m): 3:07pm
if i say flatron now
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by iamleumas: 3:07pm
free2ryhme:
Yes, just as you always f**k any punna that comes your way.
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by iamleumas: 3:08pm
kenzysmith:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by iamleumas: 3:08pm
sod09:Ask google
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by joepentwo(m): 3:08pm
UNA NO CO FIND AM AGEN
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:08pm
ChangeIsCostant:
you are not telling the full story
how did the alleged thief got hold of the said missing money
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by BornAgainMay: 3:08pm
How much if I whistleblow him?
He be my guy..
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Hefay(m): 3:08pm
Catch him if you can. Your brother has one job, just one job.
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by bsjohn92(m): 3:09pm
for this kin economy
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 3:10pm
how did he managed to enter restricted area and no staff/janitor see him?I believe he go even tipped the hungry security 100/200 naira aftet saluting him.I sympathize with ur bro but the money yaf ngone with the wind.We dnt have database here to catch lunatic like dat
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:10pm
is the bank so insecured that someone can just walk in and pick N1.2m just like that without any resistance.
Tell us something we dont know, oga
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by maklelemakukula(m): 3:10pm
gulfer:
people keep their money in bags na....
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by booqee(f): 3:10pm
iamleumas:which one is nn
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by elfmann: 3:11pm
sod09:..is job.
|Re: Man Loses His Job After This Man Stole N1.2 Million From A Bank In Lagos. Photos by Reference(m): 3:11pm
But you said he was tracked by the CCTV so what stops you from apprehending him.
Another Scandal Rocks Ambrose Alli University Naijapals Base Metro Life Naijapal / One Dies As Explosion Rocks Dangote Cement Plant / Warders Beat Prisoner To Death In Adamawa Prison, Sparking Inmate Revolt
Viewing this topic: papagiddy(m), pawn89(m), Charlesdablazer, Ijaya123, Santarino, janykute, papy03, helpee(m), Dmeji4444(m), Edopesin(m), millynels(f), nowornever2016, Elinex, motherfucker, Originakalokalo(m), jiksman3, emmanuelewumi, highest2005, kateskitty(f), Lexcom20(m), networkguru, GOFON(m), sexybaby22(f), Alvyn69(m), dbynonetwork, olopaooo(m), Biggy505(m), Otota1(m), ekaidem10(m), iknowhenry(m), olufemi7onifade, PHILipu1(m), Emmey67, shutto, dacool1(m), gbengus26(m), julietm123, Kormforth(f), Smfa, socr, Taiw(m), waazmoney, derosario11(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17