He also revealed that the theft cost his brother his job as he was sacked by the back recently for the missing money.



The alleged thief was tracked after a CCTV footage from the bank was reviewed.



He urged members of the public to be vigilant as relating to the alleged thief and anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest - should contact the appropriate authorities.



A twitter user identified as Adebanjo Adebayo has raised an alarm concerning this man who he claimed made away with some cash at a bank in Lagos. When NATIONAL HELM contacted him, Mr. Adebayo revealed that the alleged thief stole N1.2 million from Access bank located in Ejigbo area of Lagos last month.

He also revealed that the theft cost his brother his job as he was sacked by the back recently for the missing money.

The alleged thief was tracked after a CCTV footage from the bank was reviewed.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant as relating to the alleged thief and anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest - should contact the appropriate authorities.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-loses-job-man-allegedly-stole-n1-2-million-bank-lagos-photos.html

Hope he is sha d real thief to avoid stories that touches 1 Like

Are customers now allowed to go inside banks with very big bags of this nature 11 Likes

This story get as e be



Wetin konsign me sef 5 Likes 2 Shares

And how did he manage to go away with money from the bank without causing chaos?

Story story 4 Likes

Nigeria is still far in terms of using CCTV



Mounting CCTV inside bank hall without someone viewing and watching people's movement 24hours is damn useless 24 Likes 1 Share

that's not fair at all.

THIS IS CRAZY

How manage

jessejunior:

jessejunior:

Hope he is sha d real thief to avoid stories that touches

No, you're the one!

i dont understand.

how did he steal the money 1 Like

.see em flat head nawa ooo.see em flat head 2 Likes

Abeg una kw wey there sell ukwale weed for lagos abeg make una help me

gulfer:

gulfer:

Are customers now allowed to go inside banks with very big bags of this nature

that's true, they are usually expected to drop it outside the bank..



It's not ideal to carry bags like this into a bank..its easy for thief to stash stolen money into it

if i say flatron now 2 Likes

free2ryhme:

is the bank so insecured that someone can just walk in and pick N1.2m just like that without any resistance.



Tell us something we dont know, oga







Yes, just as you always f**k any punna that comes your way.

kenzysmith:

Abeg una kw wey there sell ukwale weed for lagos abeg make una help me 2 Likes

sod09:

i dont understand.

sod09:

i dont understand.

how did he steal the money

Ask google

ChangeIsCostant:

A twitter user identified as Adebanjo Adebayo has raised an alarm concerning this man who he claimed made away with some cash at a bank in Lagos. When NATIONAL HELM contacted him, Mr. Adebayo revealed that the alleged thief stole N1.2 million from Access bank located in Ejigbo area of Lagos last month.



He also revealed that the theft cost his brother his job as he was sacked by the back recently for the missing money.



The alleged thief was tracked after a CCTV footage from the bank was reviewed.



He urged members of the public to be vigilant as relating to the alleged thief and anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest - should contact the appropriate authorities.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-loses-job-man-allegedly-stole-n1-2-million-bank-lagos-photos.html



you are not telling the full story



you are not telling the full story

how did the alleged thief got hold of the said missing money

How much if I whistleblow him?



He be my guy..

Catch him if you can. Your brother has one job, just one job.

for this kin economy

how did he managed to enter restricted area and no staff/janitor see him?I believe he go even tipped the hungry security 100/200 naira aftet saluting him.I sympathize with ur bro but the money yaf ngone with the wind.We dnt have database here to catch lunatic like dat

is the bank so insecured that someone can just walk in and pick N1.2m just like that without any resistance.



Tell us something we dont know, oga

gulfer:

Are customers now allowed to go inside banks with very big bags of this nature

people keep their money in bags na.... people keep their money in bags na....

iamleumas:

iamleumas:

Nn

which one is nn

sod09:

i dont understand.

sod09:

i dont understand.

how did he steal the money

..is job.