|D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Takeit2017(m): 3:03pm
A fan thought he could call out D'banj and go free. He advised the music star to quit music because "going back to it is not really a good thing", but D'banj was not about to let that slide and he fired back with a reply that the young man will not forget in a hurry.
http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/choi-dbanj-drags-follower-who-advised.html
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by seunO4: 3:05pm
You don't have to reply all critics
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rehipok23: 3:05pm
Nazo
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by StarFist(m): 3:06pm
So true
seunO4:
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by kingxsamz(m): 3:14pm
nawa o
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by SuperSuave(m): 3:20pm
am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures?
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Teacher1776(m): 5:42pm
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Teacher1776(m): 5:42pm
DBanj doesn't know the difference between "hole" and "whole"
"crawl into your WHOLE"
21 Likes
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Sapphire86(f): 5:51pm
Teacher1776:
I too was like but it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass
8 Likes
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by SillyeRabbit: 5:58pm
Same here
SuperSuave:
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by NwaAmaikpe: 6:47pm
Wow,
So D'Banj writes like Lanre Gentry?
Well, the truth may hurt or sound harsh, but it doesn't stop it from being the truth.
D'Banj of DKM/DB records can never be the D'Banj of MoHits Records?
He should borrow a leaf from Obiwon and register in a Pastoral school. He will excel more as he is charismatic.(you can't take that from him).
Can't he follow the steps of other failed artistes.
He could also be a presenter like Teju BabyFace, a backup studio voicer like Djinee or a video vixen like B-Red
If he is wise, he should be licking the feet of the real El Chapo (Don Jazzy) if he must ever be musically relevant.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Prestdude: 6:47pm
Joblessness in Nigeria is at its peak, I'm yet to know that thing that will take me to go on any of these celebrities page to write anything!!!!! SMH
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by modelmike7(m): 6:48pm
Celebrities got no chill Anymore
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by hardywaltz(m): 6:49pm
Hehehe we don taya for koko master
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Franco93: 6:49pm
Some tweets are better left unreplied
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by ANIEXTY(m): 6:49pm
@iamgreatking right now...
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by joeeee240(m): 6:50pm
seunO4:
ABEG TELL ME HOW HE REPLIED ALL? NO BE ONE PERSON YOU DEY SEE
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by legalweb(m): 6:50pm
D.banj calm down. Can't someone play with you again.
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by modelmike7(m): 6:50pm
Sapphire86:Chai, the solicitor has spoken!!
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by princealexndre(m): 6:50pm
Baba
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rattlesnake(m): 6:50pm
dbanj no well
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by MrOwonikoko: 6:50pm
Incase u r seeing image but no picture
Here is d picture...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Viccctor(m): 6:50pm
SuperSuave:u r not alone
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Badboiz(m): 6:50pm
Ok
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by free2ryhme: 6:50pm
Takeit2017:
he was rightly advised his ego wont allow him admit it
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Shedluck: 6:50pm
Lol dbanj should go and sihDown jare.
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by mpowa(m): 6:50pm
.
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by xaggar(m): 6:52pm
Truth is, What does dbanj sing these days anyway? Trashbeatz should be his record label. He is no longer relevant or in the game.
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by emperorAY(m): 6:52pm
where is d blasting ?
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Lothario(m): 6:52pm
Stupid fool he probably doesn't even have anything doing. yet he wants to advise dbanj nonsense
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by shamecurls(m): 6:52pm
And na truth the guy tell am o....
Dbanj and Efe re musically in same level at the moment if we re to ignore Dbanj`s past glory
|Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rymesgentility(m): 6:52pm
Buh som pple hobby nah to sub 10mb dey find person page to drop advise...piled with there own problems
1 Like
