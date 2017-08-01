Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music (4053 Views)

A fan thought he could call out D'banj and go free. He advised the music star to quit music because "going back to it is not really a good thing", but D'banj was not about to let that slide and he fired back with a reply that the young man will not forget in a hurry.



You don't have to reply all critics

You don't have to reply all critics So true

nawa o

am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures?



"crawl into your WHOLE"

DBanj doesn't know the difference between "hole" and "whole""crawl into your WHOLE" 21 Likes

DBanj doesn't know the difference between "hole" and "whole"

"crawl into your WHOLE"





I too was like but it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass I too was likebut it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass 8 Likes

am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures? Same here





So D'Banj writes like Lanre Gentry?





Well, the truth may hurt or sound harsh, but it doesn't stop it from being the truth.



D'Banj of DKM/DB records can never be the D'Banj of MoHits Records?



He should borrow a leaf from Obiwon and register in a Pastoral school. He will excel more as he is charismatic.(you can't take that from him).



Can't he follow the steps of other failed artistes.

He could also be a presenter like Teju BabyFace, a backup studio voicer like Djinee or a video vixen like B-Red



If he is wise, he should be licking the feet of the real El Chapo (Don Jazzy) if he must ever be musically relevant. Wow,So D'Banj writes like Lanre Gentry?Well, the truth may hurt or sound harsh, but it doesn't stop it from being the truth.D'Banj of DKM/DB records can never be the D'Banj of MoHits Records?He should borrow a leaf from Obiwon and register in a Pastoral school. He will excel more as he is charismatic.(you can't take that from him).Can't he follow the steps of other failed artistes.He could also be a presenter like Teju BabyFace, a backup studio voicer like Djinee or a video vixen like B-RedIf he is wise, he should be licking the feet of the real El Chapo (Don Jazzy) if he must ever be musically relevant. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Joblessness in Nigeria is at its peak, I'm yet to know that thing that will take me to go on any of these celebrities page to write anything!!!!! SMH

Celebrities got no chill Anymore

Hehehe we don taya for koko master

Some tweets are better left unreplied

@iamgreatking right now... 1 Like

You don't have to reply all critics

ABEG TELL ME HOW HE REPLIED ALL? NO BE ONE PERSON YOU DEY SEE ABEG TELL ME HOW HE REPLIED ALL? NO BE ONE PERSON YOU DEY SEE 3 Likes

D.banj calm down. Can't someone play with you again.

I too was like but it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass Chai, the solicitor has spoken!! Chai, the solicitor has spoken!!

dbanj no well

Incase u r seeing image but no picture



Here is d picture... 3 Likes 1 Share

am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures? u r not alone u r not alone

A fan thought he could call out D'banj and go free. He advised the music star to quit music because "going back to it is not really a good thing", but D'banj was not about to let that slide and he fired back with a reply that the young man will not forget in a hurry.



he was rightly advised his ego wont allow him admit it he was rightly advised his ego wont allow him admit it

Lol dbanj should go and sihDown jare.

Truth is, What does dbanj sing these days anyway? Trashbeatz should be his record label. He is no longer relevant or in the game.

where is d blasting ?

Stupid fool he probably doesn't even have anything doing. yet he wants to advise dbanj nonsense







And na truth the guy tell am o....



Dbanj and Efe re musically in same level at the moment if we re to ignore Dbanj`s past glory