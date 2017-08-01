₦airaland Forum

D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Takeit2017(m): 3:03pm



A fan thought he could call out D'banj and go free. He advised the music star to quit music because "going back to it is not really a good thing", but D'banj was not about to let that slide and he fired back with a reply that the young man will not forget in a hurry.

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by seunO4: 3:05pm
You don't have to reply all critics
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rehipok23: 3:05pm
Nazo
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by StarFist(m): 3:06pm
So true
seunO4:
You don't have to reply all critics
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by kingxsamz(m): 3:14pm
nawa o
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by SuperSuave(m): 3:20pm
am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures?
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Teacher1776(m): 5:42pm
smiley smiley smiley
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Teacher1776(m): 5:42pm
DBanj doesn't know the difference between "hole" and "whole"
"crawl into your WHOLE"
smiley smiley smiley

21 Likes

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Sapphire86(f): 5:51pm
Teacher1776:
DBanj doesn't know the difference between "hole" and "whole"
"crawl into your WHOLE"
smiley smiley smiley


I too was like shocked shocked but it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass

8 Likes

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by SillyeRabbit: 5:58pm
Same here
SuperSuave:
am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures?
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by NwaAmaikpe: 6:47pm
shocked

Wow,
So D'Banj writes like Lanre Gentry?


Well, the truth may hurt or sound harsh, but it doesn't stop it from being the truth.

D'Banj of DKM/DB records can never be the D'Banj of MoHits Records?

He should borrow a leaf from Obiwon and register in a Pastoral school. He will excel more as he is charismatic.(you can't take that from him).

Can't he follow the steps of other failed artistes.
He could also be a presenter like Teju BabyFace, a backup studio voicer like Djinee or a video vixen like B-Red grin

If he is wise, he should be licking the feet of the real El Chapo (Don Jazzy) if he must ever be musically relevant.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Prestdude: 6:47pm
Joblessness in Nigeria is at its peak, I'm yet to know that thing that will take me to go on any of these celebrities page to write anything!!!!! SMH undecided undecided
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by modelmike7(m): 6:48pm
Celebrities got no chill Anymore
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by hardywaltz(m): 6:49pm
Hehehe we don taya for koko master
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Franco93: 6:49pm
Some tweets are better left unreplied
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by ANIEXTY(m): 6:49pm
@iamgreatking right now...

1 Like

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by joeeee240(m): 6:50pm
seunO4:
You don't have to reply all critics

ABEG TELL ME HOW HE REPLIED ALL? NO BE ONE PERSON YOU DEY SEE undecided

3 Likes

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by legalweb(m): 6:50pm
D.banj calm down. Can't someone play with you again.

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by modelmike7(m): 6:50pm
Sapphire86:



I too was like shocked shocked but it's typo and the adrenaline of clapping back. So he gets this pass
Chai, the solicitor has spoken!!
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by princealexndre(m): 6:50pm
Baba
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rattlesnake(m): 6:50pm
dbanj no well
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by MrOwonikoko: 6:50pm
Incase u r seeing image but no picture

Here is d picture...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Viccctor(m): 6:50pm
SuperSuave:
am I the only one just seeing an 'image' without any pictures?
u r not alone
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Badboiz(m): 6:50pm
Ok
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by free2ryhme: 6:50pm
Takeit2017:



A fan thought he could call out D'banj and go free. He advised the music star to quit music because "going back to it is not really a good thing", but D'banj was not about to let that slide and he fired back with a reply that the young man will not forget in a hurry.

http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/choi-dbanj-drags-follower-who-advised.html


he was rightly advised his ego wont allow him admit it
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Shedluck: 6:50pm
Lol dbanj should go and sihDown jare.
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by mpowa(m): 6:50pm
.
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by xaggar(m): 6:52pm
Truth is, What does dbanj sing these days anyway? Trashbeatz should be his record label. He is no longer relevant or in the game.
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by emperorAY(m): 6:52pm
where is d blasting ?
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by Lothario(m): 6:52pm
Stupid fool he probably doesn't even have anything doing. yet he wants to advise dbanj nonsense
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by shamecurls(m): 6:52pm



And na truth the guy tell am o....

Dbanj and Efe re musically in same level at the moment if we re to ignore Dbanj`s past glory
Re: D'banj Blasts A Follower Who Advised Him To Quit Music by rymesgentility(m): 6:52pm
Buh som pple hobby nah to sub 10mb dey find person page to drop advise...piled with there own problems

1 Like

