₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast (7797 Views)
List Of Things Required For Marriage In Ubima, Amaechi's Town / My Husband Is Into A Lot Of Things And It Bothers Me! / 5 Reasons Why You Should Teach Your Kids To Drive Before 15(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by brandydaniells(m): 4:06pm
Here is a list of things you need to teach your Child(ren) at early age:
1: Warn your Girl Child Never to sit on anyone's laps no matter the situation including uncles.
2: Avoid Getting Dressed in front of your child once he/she is 2 years old. Learn to excuse them or yourself.
3. Never allow any adult refer to your child as 'my wife' or 'my husband'
4. Whenever your child goes out to play with friends make sure you look for a way to find out what kind of play they do, because young people now sexually abuse themselves.
5. Never force your child to visit any adult he or she is not comfortable with and also be observant if your child becomes too fond of a particular adult.
6. Once a very lively child suddenly becomes withdrawn you may need to patiently ask lots of questions from your child.
7. Carefully educate your grown ups about the right values of sex . If you don't, the society will teach them the wrong values.
8: It is always advisable you go through any new Material like cartoons you just bought for them before they start seeing it themselves.
9. Ensure you activate parental controls on your cable networks and advice your friends especially those your child(ren) visit(s) often.
10. Teach your 3 year olds how to wash their private parts properly and warn them never to allow anyone touch those areas and that includes you (remember, charity begins from home and with you).
11: Blacklist some materials/associates you think could threaten the sanity of your child (this includes music, movies and even friends and families).
12. Let your child(ren) understand the value of standing out of the crowd.
13: Once your child complains about a particular person, don't keep quiet about it. Take up the case and show them you can defend them. Remember, we are either parents or parents-to-be. And must share to all friends who have children's.
55 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by samebony1: 4:59pm
This is probably the most educative and socially relevant post I am coming across on NL.
It should be all means possible make front page
25 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by brandydaniells(m): 6:01pm
samebony1:i just hope it does
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by redcurry(f): 6:49pm
@number 2 .how abt families that stays in a room apartment,in as much as privacy is good,but there are families that can't afford bigger apartments.they can't be asking their 3,4,5 or 6 yrs old to leave d room all d time.nice post btw.
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by TINALETC3(f): 9:11pm
K
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by twilliamx: 9:12pm
Nice.
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Baloselly(m): 9:12pm
With the way things are going you'll need to teach your child all three major Nigerian languages
1 Like
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Bolustical: 9:13pm
Teach them the dangers of drug trafficking
8 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by apesinola001(m): 9:14pm
Nice post
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by apesinola001(m): 9:14pm
True taik
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by apesinola001(m): 9:15pm
Good one, so on point
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Kimcutie(m): 9:15pm
Nice post
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Daeylar(f): 9:15pm
Nice post but I feel like I've read this list of things before from elsewhere
Modified, this list is all over the net
It was even posted as far back as 2012 on nairaland,
Op quote your source
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by RobinHez(m): 9:15pm
Parents have to be more closer to their children now more than ever. The world gets corrupt as the day goes by...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Bolustical: 9:16pm
Teach them the history of Nigeria so that they will not believe any scammer who claims to be a Messiah.
3 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Autopartz: 9:16pm
Great article
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by winkmart: 9:17pm
Good
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by shinarlaura(f): 9:17pm
Woow. Nice piece
1 Like
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:17pm
Add " Avoid Nairaland" to that list
4 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Uyi168(m): 9:17pm
samebony1:..seconded.
1 Like
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by OrestesDante: 9:17pm
Perfecto y excelente!!!
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Kokaine(m): 9:18pm
especially the girl child.
perverts everywhere.
marry a very disciplined woman. well brought up. those kind of women usually have eagle eyes. they call them helicopter moms. they always know where and what their kids are doing at every giving time.
1 Like
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by b3llo(m): 9:18pm
Very educative and a mind opener
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by jakeporeshenko: 9:18pm
Number 5 is actually very important, if a child suddenly “switches” and is no longer comfortable going to visit someone then something might have gone wrong.
Generally when dealing with kids it’s good to pay attention to the little things.
1 Like
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Burgerlomo: 9:18pm
Good job
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Lollipop247(f): 9:18pm
Nice post.
The world is getting sicker by the day.
Na only God fit protect our kids oo.
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by don4real18(m): 9:19pm
Well, about the sitting on laps, it depends on the kind of man oo
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Nakuza(m): 9:19pm
Well spoken
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by ihedioramma: 9:19pm
Good .
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by Evaberry(f): 9:19pm
...
Parents need to learn to be their kids friends
parents need to learn to talk to their kids with judgement or force
parents need to bond with their kids
Above all Never ever make your kids scared of you
|Re: Here Is A List Of Things You Need To Teach Your Children Fast by jashar(f): 9:20pm
True that....
This world is no longer as sane as it should be...
A Four Bedroom Flat For Sale In Ijaiye / "My Husband Padlocks My Manhood" - Gay Nigerian Man Cries / Get Ur Lost Lover Back Within 7days
Viewing this topic: sesay, Raphew, SENESCO(m), Gabreal1(m), Afiastikal(m), Mkano, JamiuO, stephenmorris(m), perrezy(m), comsheidu, stanleychi, zadene84, Challas(m), mctowel01, DannyJ19(m), post111(m), Yusfunoble(m), uzoclinton(m), musa7m(m), hceejay, lokotowers(m), stalwart123(m), abua(m), youssylee, sixtinx(m), Raychux23(m), KaizenO(m), oracle2583, pinkvirus, micskales(m), Haurigae22(m), OmoManU, OyeeMikeJunior(m), akpamuomenka, venchylogs(m), Tocynone(m), mfm04622, hapi(m), SORTER, anchor3447(m), brainpower(m), Bestlily(f), babankd, emandman, Diidi(f), Adeyemi0(m), introvertme, Chiefigho, Frankyboy1(m), joceey(m), kingofchess(m), trustee20, sorepco(m), Tanimola26, Deepsky(m), Solitin40, kevincal144, ayodeleamg(m), Jaynewrite(f), jossy26, LOT111(f), deriksneh(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), SHEYOR(m), justwise(m), iphanyiuma(m), Sweetyie(f), Dayzrealprospa, mayor007(m), eunisam, HsLBroker(m), paulmarkino, erotji, quomo, emmy99(m), alexie4real(m), mikecino(m), Michaeljoshua(m), salbis(m), Dejex4(m), Young93(m), Macchiavelli(m), mumAAA, iretiolu92, harch354(m), dahreformer(m), adisa786, MrShine(m) and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13