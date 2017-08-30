Here is a list of things you need to teach your Child(ren) at early age:



1: Warn your Girl Child Never to sit on anyone's laps no matter the situation including uncles.



2: Avoid Getting Dressed in front of your child once he/she is 2 years old. Learn to excuse them or yourself.



3. Never allow any adult refer to your child as 'my wife' or 'my husband'



4. Whenever your child goes out to play with friends make sure you look for a way to find out what kind of play they do, because young people now sexually abuse themselves.



5. Never force your child to visit any adult he or she is not comfortable with and also be observant if your child becomes too fond of a particular adult.



6. Once a very lively child suddenly becomes withdrawn you may need to patiently ask lots of questions from your child.



7. Carefully educate your grown ups about the right values of sex . If you don't, the society will teach them the wrong values.



8: It is always advisable you go through any new Material like cartoons you just bought for them before they start seeing it themselves.



9. Ensure you activate parental controls on your cable networks and advice your friends especially those your child(ren) visit(s) often.



10. Teach your 3 year olds how to wash their private parts properly and warn them never to allow anyone touch those areas and that includes you (remember, charity begins from home and with you).



11: Blacklist some materials/associates you think could threaten the sanity of your child (this includes music, movies and even friends and families).



12. Let your child(ren) understand the value of standing out of the crowd.



13: Once your child complains about a particular person, don't keep quiet about it. Take up the case and show them you can defend them. Remember, we are either parents or parents-to-be. And must share to all friends who have children's.