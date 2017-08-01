₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by segun400: 6:09pm
Iconic singer, Sade Adu's son has had his major surgery which he says enables him to wear clothes which he couldn't wear before. He shared new photos on his Instagram page and captioned it;
"So many tops I can wear now that I couldn't before my surgery ? so happs!!"
See photos below...
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/photos-sade-adus-transgender-son-now-flat-chested-after-his-major-surgery/
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by MDsambo: 6:15pm
He don turn to malo guy
1 Like
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:11pm
Ogaju Sade Adu
7 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by dapsoneh: 8:12pm
Wasted
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by iamnlia(m): 8:12pm
E be
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by shurley22(f): 8:12pm
Misplaced priorities
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by JasonBLood: 8:12pm
So does this one also mensturate or
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:13pm
When they will not flog the 'spirit of stupid thoughts' out of their kids........
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:13pm
The down side nko?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by dexterinc2003: 8:13pm
People simply fear what they dont understand. You need to listen to really know what/how a transgender person feels/sees.
1 Like
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by HenryDion: 8:13pm
If turning to a boy will make you happy in life, then go ahead if you have the means. Your happiness is more than what people think, it's more than what people want you to be. It's about what you really want.. The moment we stop looking at conventionalities is the moment we attain fulfillment.
He looks handsome
27 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by winkmart: 8:13pm
Girl turn man, nawa ooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 8:13pm
Wait I'm not understanding ooo, u mean Woman Turn Man... Remove Breast, what About the Plate
9 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Baloselly(m): 8:13pm
Waiting for bobrisky
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by whoubmrdust: 8:13pm
It's well
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by pezeji(m): 8:14pm
how men think... u know more dan ur creator and u kip proving God made mistake.. may God forgive us
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by SirHouloo(m): 8:14pm
Bob
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by pweeryambre: 8:14pm
Is it the Sade "sweetest taboo" singer, wow some parents are really enduring things for their offsprings oh.
9 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:14pm
Na wa o
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:14pm
Cute boy
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Cooladex(m): 8:15pm
Your matter tire me. I hope you have changed that P*** to D**** too?
6 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 8:15pm
Sade from Ekiti state
1 Like
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Annie2059: 8:15pm
o men
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:15pm
Y
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 8:16pm
rubbish
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by King4Roller: 8:16pm
The before is better than the after
2 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:16pm
Ori re ti dari...
Hope he did PussyToDick surgery also
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by chuose2: 8:17pm
Bobrisky, Afonja.
Jide Macaulay, Afonja.
Denrele Edun, Afonja.
Aderonke Apata wey fight to stay for UK,Afonja.
http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/gay-nigerian-rights-activist-granted.html
And now this one wey we no sure if na man or woman.
Afonja and Sodomy na wa
Then dey go come say dem dey sophisticated
If this is the meaning of a tribe being sophisticated, then let our igbo cousins remain as they are.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:17pm
Sense don fall on him
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by gozzlin: 8:17pm
What a m0ron.
Cutting off those lovely mounds in the hope of turning into a man will not help you. Deep down you know you're a girl with pussy between your thighs.
3 Likes
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 8:17pm
she was very hot but now he's okay but seriously I don't understand this transgender thing
|Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:17pm
ODE!
6 Likes
