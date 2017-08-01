₦airaland Forum

Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by segun400: 6:09pm
Iconic singer, Sade Adu's son has had his major surgery which he says enables him to wear clothes which he couldn't wear before. He shared new photos on his Instagram page and captioned it;

"So many tops I can wear now that I couldn't before my surgery ? so happs!!"


See photos below...

Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/photos-sade-adus-transgender-son-now-flat-chested-after-his-major-surgery/

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by MDsambo: 6:15pm
He don turn to malo guy

1 Like

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:11pm
Ogaju Sade Adu

7 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by dapsoneh: 8:12pm
Wasted

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by iamnlia(m): 8:12pm
E be
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by shurley22(f): 8:12pm
Misplaced priorities

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by JasonBLood: 8:12pm
So does this one also mensturate or

23 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:13pm
When they will not flog the 'spirit of stupid thoughts' out of their kids........ angry

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:13pm
The down side nko?

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by dexterinc2003: 8:13pm
People simply fear what they dont understand. You need to listen to really know what/how a transgender person feels/sees.

1 Like

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by HenryDion: 8:13pm
If turning to a boy will make you happy in life, then go ahead if you have the means. Your happiness is more than what people think, it's more than what people want you to be. It's about what you really want.. The moment we stop looking at conventionalities is the moment we attain fulfillment.

He looks handsome wink

27 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by winkmart: 8:13pm
Girl turn man, nawa ooo

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 8:13pm
Wait I'm not understanding ooo, u mean Woman Turn Man... Remove Breast, what About the Plate

9 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Baloselly(m): 8:13pm
Waiting for bobrisky

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by whoubmrdust: 8:13pm
It's well
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by pezeji(m): 8:14pm
how men think... u know more dan ur creator and u kip proving God made mistake.. may God forgive us

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by SirHouloo(m): 8:14pm
Bob
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by pweeryambre: 8:14pm
Is it the Sade "sweetest taboo" singer, wow some parents are really enduring things for their offsprings oh.

9 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:14pm
Na wa o
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:14pm
Cute boy
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Cooladex(m): 8:15pm
Your matter tire me. I hope you have changed that P*** to D**** too?

6 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 8:15pm
Sade from Ekiti state

1 Like

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by Annie2059: 8:15pm
o men
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:15pm
Y
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 8:16pm
rubbish
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by King4Roller: 8:16pm
The before is better than the after

2 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:16pm
Ori re ti dari...


Hope he did PussyToDick surgery also
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by chuose2: 8:17pm


Bobrisky, Afonja.

Jide Macaulay, Afonja.

Denrele Edun, Afonja.

Aderonke Apata wey fight to stay for UK,Afonja.
http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/gay-nigerian-rights-activist-granted.html

And now this one wey we no sure if na man or woman.

Afonja and Sodomy na wa angry

Then dey go come say dem dey sophisticated
If this is the meaning of a tribe being sophisticated, then let our igbo cousins remain as they are.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:17pm
Sense don fall on him
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by gozzlin: 8:17pm
What a m0ron.

Cutting off those lovely mounds in the hope of turning into a man will not help you. Deep down you know you're a girl with pussy between your thighs.

3 Likes

Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 8:17pm
she was very hot but now he's okay but seriously I don't understand this transgender thing
Re: Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:17pm
ODE!

6 Likes

