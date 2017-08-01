Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sade Adu's Transgender Son Undergoes Breast Removal Surgery (Photos) (25560 Views)

"So many tops I can wear now that I couldn't before my surgery ? so happs!!"





See photos below...



He don turn to malo guy 1 Like

Ogaju Sade Adu 7 Likes

Wasted 24 Likes 1 Share

Misplaced priorities 10 Likes 1 Share

So does this one also mensturate or 23 Likes 4 Shares

When they will not flog the 'spirit of stupid thoughts' out of their kids........ 52 Likes 4 Shares

The down side nko? 3 Likes 2 Shares

People simply fear what they dont understand. You need to listen to really know what/how a transgender person feels/sees. 1 Like





He looks handsome If turning to a boy will make you happy in life, then go ahead if you have the means. Your happiness is more than what people think, it's more than what people want you to be. It's about what you really want.. The moment we stop looking at conventionalities is the moment we attain fulfillment.He looks handsome 27 Likes

Girl turn man, nawa ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Wait I'm not understanding ooo, u mean Woman Turn Man... Remove Breast, what About the Plate 9 Likes

Waiting for bobrisky 3 Likes 1 Share

how men think... u know more dan ur creator and u kip proving God made mistake.. may God forgive us 19 Likes 1 Share

Is it the Sade "sweetest taboo" singer, wow some parents are really enduring things for their offsprings oh. 9 Likes

Cute boy

Your matter tire me. I hope you have changed that P*** to D**** too? 6 Likes

Sade from Ekiti state 1 Like

The before is better than the after 2 Likes

Ori re ti dari...





Hope he did PussyToDick surgery also





What a m0ron.



Cutting off those lovely mounds in the hope of turning into a man will not help you. Deep down you know you're a girl with pussy between your thighs. 3 Likes

she was very hot but now he's okay but seriously I don't understand this transgender thing