₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos (845 Views)
Gabriel Igbinedion Poses By His Luxury Car / Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos / 'Manhood' Celebration In Edo, Topless Ladies Spotted At Ceremony (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:19pm
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, was spotted with his white Rolls Royce earlier today in Benin city, Edo state as he garnered attention to himself with the luxury ride. The revered monarch was seen as he graced the commissioning of Edo State Traffic control and management agency which was attended by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and other state dignitaries.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/oba-of-benin-and-his-rolls-royce-spotted-in-edo.html
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:20pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by eezeribe(m): 7:22pm
Oba of Benin...
Ooni of Ife...
Emir of Kano...
Celebrity Monarchs with Tax payers money,state funds and Federal allocation
Make I hear say any 'Kingdom' in Nigeria is self sufficient.. When some states can hardly sustain themselves without input from FG.
Even Queen Elizabeth also depends on Tax payers money for sustenance.
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by TRADELYN: 7:22pm
A great king.
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by xmich(m): 7:24pm
Abeg who Oba eep
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:27pm
Royal king with style!!!
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by BigBelleControl(m): 7:27pm
I thought they said 'Oba no dey go transfer', why and how did he leave the palace?
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by limeta(f): 7:30pm
Oba of Ile ife comes to mind
Afonja how far
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by VoltageDivida(m): 7:31pm
Please where do I buy form to contest for oba of Benin in next elections?
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by decatalyst(m): 7:50pm
One person dey drive eim Rolls Royce jejely another man dey SPOT any how.
Happy 'spotting', you hear?
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by ritababe(f): 7:53pm
The only King is respect.
Oba nokpolorkporlor
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by fowosh: 9:06pm
this country is just messed up
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by modelmike7(m): 9:58pm
Oba tokpeye!
LONG LIVE THE KING!!!
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by martineverest(m): 9:58pm
Ride on my king
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by medolab90(m): 9:58pm
K
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by Dutchey(m): 9:58pm
,
|Re: Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos by shurley22(f): 9:58pm
N
(0) (Reply)
How To Say I Love You?? / If Anyone Were To Intervene In Your Marriage, Who Is The Right One? / We Should Support Initiatives To Promote Various Nigerian Cultures
Viewing this topic: Ajikobi1, Mideh95, alfajohn, Az1000, xaggar(m), chizagi, owoyemi1234, enomakos(m), GuidoVanRossum, tlongevity(m), humilitypays(m), Ferdyboss, enny09, cuba62(m), LadyJustice(f), kolado(m), Coded7, Dasgoro, orlabass(m), nwannemous(m), lanre80(m), abbeyty(m), tosh1212(m), JAWBONE(m), CharityHil(f), SignsDara(m), Cloud007, OkhaiJohn2017, dustmalik, itemj2k(m), BrAkingNews, oyienootieno, oilwiz1, akinola107(m), kevaxa(m), Tezboi(m), awaitingsenator(m), francis247(m), Detrickypat(m), Adetee17(m), orgzeyn, Highbe(m), oclive007, modelmike7(m), omoluabi001(m), Softhands(m), RebeccaIngram(f), somrecords(m), tola09(m), martineverest(m), Voldamos, regieboc, rihzon(m), Francis95(m), Epraize(m), geesilver(m), Gigateem(m), Donjazzy12(m), Akataka, slenderdude, Dwake50(m), Olaiya26, Antoeni(m), medolab90(m), Domwiz4all(m), kwizzy(m), shurley22(f), ccvizzle(m), beholder10, 5Kay, ehis010(m), Yugoos, clark0, Luckygurl(f), Gideongreat(m), Eldahcee, Lucy001(f), lonzo(m), chuksLetting, gozofifarms, emyguytec(m), ChiSun27(m), Rasky1(m), Ogechux(m), nenedima(f), Tochex101(m), Thonee, saintjoel(m), blackjackson284(m), Baltazarcus(m), Dutchey(m), tensazangetsu20(m), donvalo(m), chykes5000(m), Afamed, Piiko(m), fortune5351(m), Mup4life, moyinoluwabun(m), Omuka, Gladiator1, greenlilly(m), bobosydney, ojingbe(m), akeensbussy(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6