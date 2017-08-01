Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin And His Luxury Rolls Royce Spotted At An Event In Edo State. Photos (845 Views)

Source; The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, was spotted with his white Rolls Royce earlier today in Benin city, Edo state as he garnered attention to himself with the luxury ride. The revered monarch was seen as he graced the commissioning of Edo State Traffic control and management agency which was attended by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and other state dignitaries.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/oba-of-benin-and-his-rolls-royce-spotted-in-edo.html

Oba of Benin...

Ooni of Ife...

Emir of Kano...

Celebrity Monarchs with Tax payers money,state funds and Federal allocation

Make I hear say any 'Kingdom' in Nigeria is self sufficient.. When some states can hardly sustain themselves without input from FG.

Even Queen Elizabeth also depends on Tax payers money for sustenance. 1 Like

A great king.

Abeg who Oba eep

Royal king with style!!!

I thought they said 'Oba no dey go transfer', why and how did he leave the palace?

Oba of Ile ife comes to mind

Afonja how far

Please where do I buy form to contest for oba of Benin in next elections?

Happy 'spotting', you hear? One person dey drive eim Rolls Royce jejely another man deyany how.Happy '', you hear?

The only King is respect.

Oba nokpolorkporlor

this country is just messed up

Oba tokpeye!



LONG LIVE THE KING!!!

Ride on my king

