Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by segun400: 6:57am
The actress posted the picture with the caption.

The harder I work the Luckier I get .... No one promised that it will be easy but it will be worth it . Harvard got me reading like never before..lt's a reading Vacation.

Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/photo-nollywood-actress-chika-ike-studies-for-harvard/

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by ItchingPreek(m): 7:02am
With this thing on your head? And a camera man on standby to take a picture of every page you open? Lol. Dino sef go Harvard

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 9:54am
So she kannot go to lasu abi

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Mac2016(m): 9:54am
Wishing her all the best..I am impressed!

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by flawlessT(f): 9:55am
Studying and posing for camera... That style sure grin. Study well mami
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Trustme2(m): 9:55am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 9:55am
Chika cheesy

Is this necessary? grin

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Keneking: 9:55am
Who she epp?

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by gurunlocker: 9:56am
Chika Ike studies for Harvard... is that not Pidgin English?

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by nenedima(f): 9:56am
ItchingPreek:
With this thing on your head? And a camera man on standby to take a picture of every page you open? Lol. Dino sef go Harvard
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 9:56am
Why is she looking like that.
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:56am
Mtcheeeww! Ke wawa ni
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sgtponzihater1: 9:56am
Later Harvard will release official statement denying you, like they did for Dino your senior Uncle.

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by zipi: 9:56am
Happy for you

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sirugos(m): 9:56am
Havard file indeed....

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 9:56am
Liar Mohammed's second daughter.
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by oneda(m): 9:56am
Harvard camera

Where is that Lil Wayne pics sef
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:56am
dangotesmummy:
Chika cheesy
Is this necessary? grin
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Ladiva: 9:57am
Well done girl, keep working hard.

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 9:57am
agrovick:


??
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by ExInferis(m): 9:57am
Hmm....

Getting into Harvard ain't no joke.

Maybe it's an affiliate course.
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by NameCheckers: 9:58am
Afonja take note
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by blackbeau1(f): 9:58am
Impressive
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by erty633(m): 9:58am
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by kenzysmith: 9:59am
Ashawo who u wan deceive
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:59am
dangotesmummy:
??
Ayam your guardian angel tongue
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by davodyguy: 10:00am
see her dressing, like olosho and she wants us to do what?

Go to Travel section of Nairaland and see how students are jostling for visas to further their education. See this one here forming a cele, having obtained money from top politicians or Pastor.

How much does she get paid for a lead role in movie? 1 mill, 2 mill? Yet she spends to lavishly

Pathetic
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by PBundles(m): 10:00am
Relax everyone, its most likely an executive program which anyone can get in if you pay the price.

https://www.exed.hbs.edu/Pages/default.aspx
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Olato84: 10:01am
Slay mama
Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by lelvin(m): 10:02am
I gat ur back...
oneda:
Harvard camera

Where is that Lil Wayne pics sef

Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 10:03am
agrovick:


Ayam your guardian angel tongue
who send you message.you go guard taya

