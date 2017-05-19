₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by segun400: 6:57am
The actress posted the picture with the caption.
The harder I work the Luckier I get .... No one promised that it will be easy but it will be worth it . Harvard got me reading like never before..lt's a reading Vacation.
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/08/photo-nollywood-actress-chika-ike-studies-for-harvard/
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by ItchingPreek(m): 7:02am
With this thing on your head? And a camera man on standby to take a picture of every page you open? Lol. Dino sef go Harvard
43 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 9:54am
So she kannot go to lasu abi
5 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Mac2016(m): 9:54am
Wishing her all the best..I am impressed!
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by flawlessT(f): 9:55am
Studying and posing for camera... That style sure . Study well mami
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Trustme2(m): 9:55am
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 9:55am
Chika
Is this necessary?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Keneking: 9:55am
Who she epp?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by gurunlocker: 9:56am
Chika Ike studies for Harvard... is that not Pidgin English?
12 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by nenedima(f): 9:56am
ItchingPreek:
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 9:56am
Why is she looking like that.
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:56am
Mtcheeeww! Ke wawa ni
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sgtponzihater1: 9:56am
Later Harvard will release official statement denying you, like they did for Dino your senior Uncle.
4 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by zipi: 9:56am
Happy for you
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by sirugos(m): 9:56am
Havard file indeed....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 9:56am
Liar Mohammed's second daughter.
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by oneda(m): 9:56am
Harvard camera
Where is that Lil Wayne pics sef
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:56am
dangotesmummy:Deleted
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Ladiva: 9:57am
Well done girl, keep working hard.
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 9:57am
agrovick:??
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by ExInferis(m): 9:57am
Hmm....
Getting into Harvard ain't no joke.
Maybe it's an affiliate course.
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by NameCheckers: 9:58am
Afonja take note
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by blackbeau1(f): 9:58am
Impressive
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by erty633(m): 9:58am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by kenzysmith: 9:59am
Ashawo who u wan deceive
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by agrovick(m): 9:59am
dangotesmummy:Ayam your guardian angel
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by davodyguy: 10:00am
see her dressing, like olosho and she wants us to do what?
Go to Travel section of Nairaland and see how students are jostling for visas to further their education. See this one here forming a cele, having obtained money from top politicians or Pastor.
How much does she get paid for a lead role in movie? 1 mill, 2 mill? Yet she spends to lavishly
Pathetic
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by PBundles(m): 10:00am
Relax everyone, its most likely an executive program which anyone can get in if you pay the price.
https://www.exed.hbs.edu/Pages/default.aspx
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by Olato84: 10:01am
Slay mama
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by lelvin(m): 10:02am
I gat ur back...
oneda:
|Re: Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) by dangotesmummy: 10:03am
agrovick:who send you message.you go guard taya
