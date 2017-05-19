Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chika Ike Studies For Harvard (Photo) (8005 Views)

The harder I work the Luckier I get .... No one promised that it will be easy but it will be worth it . Harvard got me reading like never before..lt's a reading Vacation.



With this thing on your head? And a camera man on standby to take a picture of every page you open? Lol. Dino sef go Harvard 43 Likes

So she kannot go to lasu abi 5 Likes

Wishing her all the best..I am impressed! 1 Like

. Study well mami Studying and posing for camera... That style sure. Study well mami





Is this necessary? ChikaIs this necessary? 6 Likes 1 Share

Who she epp? 1 Like 1 Share

Chika Ike studies for Harvard... is that not Pidgin English? 12 Likes

With this thing on your head? And a camera man on standby to take a picture of every page you open? Lol. Dino sef go Harvard

Why is she looking like that.

Mtcheeeww! Ke wawa ni

Later Harvard will release official statement denying you, like they did for Dino your senior Uncle. 4 Likes

Happy for you

Havard file indeed.... 1 Like 1 Share

Liar Mohammed's second daughter.

Harvard camera



Where is that Lil Wayne pics sef

Chika

Well done girl, keep working hard. 1 Like

Hmm....



Getting into Harvard ain't no joke.



Maybe it's an affiliate course.

Afonja take note

Impressive

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Ashawo who u wan deceive

?? Ayam your guardian angel Ayam your guardian angel

see her dressing, like olosho and she wants us to do what?



Go to Travel section of Nairaland and see how students are jostling for visas to further their education. See this one here forming a cele, having obtained money from top politicians or Pastor.



How much does she get paid for a lead role in movie? 1 mill, 2 mill? Yet she spends to lavishly



Pathetic

Relax everyone, its most likely an executive program which anyone can get in if you pay the price.



https://www.exed.hbs.edu/Pages/default.aspx

Slay mama



Harvard camera



Where is that Lil Wayne pics sef I gat ur back...